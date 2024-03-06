Gonzaga Head Coach Randy Trivers provides insight on former players Caleb Williams and Olu Fashanu

With the combine officially over, we had plenty to discuss on this Trap or Dive episode as the Commanders made some roster moves, and the top quarterback prospects all chose to skip the combine workouts. The Commanders released Logan Thomas, Nick Gates, and Charles Leno ahead of free agency. While the players themselves were not all surprising, the front office set the tone ahead of the new league year; quarterback and offensive line will be a significant priority this off-season.

Former head coach Ron Rivera failed to build around his young quarterback Sam Howell, and it would be nearly impossible to expect current general manager Adam Peters to follow suit. It will not be overnight, but excluding Sam Cosmi and Andrew Wylie, the offensive line will have a few new starters.

While each of the top three quarterback prospects declined to work out at the NFL combine this past week, Jayden Daniels, in particular, made a unique decision not to weigh in. Daniels’ frame has been a notable concern for some time now. However, with his interviews and conversations with teams in Indianapolis, they had an up-close-and-personal interaction with their potential first-round draft pick. Their decision will primarily come down to what they believe he can do on the field.

Caleb Williams and Olu Fashanu’s former high school head coach highly praised both players as individuals. Gonzaga Eagles head coach Randy Trivers shared his insight into their makeup, including their work ethic, humility, desire to win, and more. Williams holds a negative perception in the eyes of some, but the noise is much louder when you are the projected number one overall pick. For the Washington trade-back crowd, Trivers sheds light on who you would be getting in Fashanu, whose first organized football experience came at Gonzaga High School.

