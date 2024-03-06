 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Could Safety Jaylon Carlies be the answer at Linebacker for the Commanders?

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2024 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
NCAA Football: Middle Tennessee at Missouri Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylon Carlies, S
School: Missouri | Conference: SEC
College Experience: Senior | Age: 22
Height / Weight: 6’3” / 227 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Rounds 5-UDFA

Player Comparison: EJ Speed

College Statistics

Defense & Fumbles Table
Tackles Def Int Fumbles
Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF
2020 Missouri SEC FR DB 5 6 2 8 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0
*2021 Missouri SEC SO DB 13 54 13 67 3.0 0.0 4 51 12.8 0 0 0 1
*2022 Missouri SEC JR 13 60 21 81 4.0 1.0 3 14 4.7 0 4 0 0 0 1
*2023 Missouri SEC SR DB 12 38 26 64 4.5 2.0 2 0 0.0 0 5 1 0 0 1
Career Missouri 158 62 220 11.5 3.0 9 65 7.2 0 9 1 0 0 3
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 3/5/2024.

Player Overview

In high school, Jaylon Carlies played wide receiver and ran on the 4x100m relay team. He set his high school’s record for most receiving yards in a game. So when Missouri recruited him to play defense, it was surprising. In 2020, his first year for the Tigers, Carlies would see snaps at cornerback, eventually starting two games that season.

The following year, a new defensive coordinator - Steve Wilks - meant moving to a new position: safety. With plus size and athleticism, Carlies transitioned well to the position, starting 12 games and putting up solid numbers.

With a year at safety under his belt, Carlies would have his most productive season in 2022 with career highs in tackles, leading the team, and three interceptions. With more snaps at deep safety in 2023, his production tailed off a bit. Carlies prided himself on going out and doing whatever coaches asked of him because it would help the team.

Strengths

  • Huge safety with size of modern linebackers
  • Very good straight-line speed at his size
  • Good eye discipline in zone coverage
  • Hard-hitter when he’s able to square up his target
  • Good blitzer from the slot

Weaknesses

  • Lacks agility and flexibility to change directions easily
  • Takes bad angles to the ball carrier
  • Will have to improve shedding blockers

Let’s See His Work

How He Fits on the Commanders

Jamin Davis is heading into his fourth year and has improved with each season, but the team will have to make a decision on his fifth-year option in May. Khaleke Hudson, who came on with more playing time with Davis hurt, is set to be a free agent. David Mayo and Cody Barton are also set to be free agents, but with their play, the team needs to look for more talented replacements.

Maybe the Commanders need to be creative to add to the linebacker group and consider transitioning a player to the position. Generally, I don’t like suggesting a player move to another position before they play a snap, but I think it would mitigate some of Jaylon Carlies weaknesses like taking poor angles. Playing close the line of scrimmage could make the most of his speed and tackling.

It would take some time for him to be a starter at the position, but he’d be an interesting developmental prospect that could play on special teams while improving at the position. It will take time, but if the Commanders are building for the long haul, Carlies could be worth the investment for the Commanders.

