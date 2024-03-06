Could Safety Jaylon Carlies be the answer at Linebacker for the Commanders?

Jaylon Carlies, S
School: Missouri | Conference: SEC
College Experience: Senior | Age: 22
Height / Weight: 6’3” / 227 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Rounds 5-UDFA
Player Comparison: EJ Speed
College Statistics
|Tackles
|Def Int
|Fumbles
|Year
|School
|Conf
|Class
|Pos
|G
|Solo
|Ast
|Tot
|Loss
|Sk
|Int
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|PD
|FR
|Yds
|TD
|FF
|2020
|Missouri
|SEC
|FR
|DB
|5
|6
|2
|8
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|*2021
|Missouri
|SEC
|SO
|DB
|13
|54
|13
|67
|3.0
|0.0
|4
|51
|12.8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|*2022
|Missouri
|SEC
|JR
|13
|60
|21
|81
|4.0
|1.0
|3
|14
|4.7
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|*2023
|Missouri
|SEC
|SR
|DB
|12
|38
|26
|64
|4.5
|2.0
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Career
|Missouri
|158
|62
|220
|11.5
|3.0
|9
|65
|7.2
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|3
Player Overview
In high school, Jaylon Carlies played wide receiver and ran on the 4x100m relay team. He set his high school’s record for most receiving yards in a game. So when Missouri recruited him to play defense, it was surprising. In 2020, his first year for the Tigers, Carlies would see snaps at cornerback, eventually starting two games that season.
The following year, a new defensive coordinator - Steve Wilks - meant moving to a new position: safety. With plus size and athleticism, Carlies transitioned well to the position, starting 12 games and putting up solid numbers.
With a year at safety under his belt, Carlies would have his most productive season in 2022 with career highs in tackles, leading the team, and three interceptions. With more snaps at deep safety in 2023, his production tailed off a bit. Carlies prided himself on going out and doing whatever coaches asked of him because it would help the team.
Strengths
- Huge safety with size of modern linebackers
- Very good straight-line speed at his size
- Good eye discipline in zone coverage
- Hard-hitter when he’s able to square up his target
- Good blitzer from the slot
Weaknesses
- Lacks agility and flexibility to change directions easily
- Takes bad angles to the ball carrier
- Will have to improve shedding blockers
Let’s See His Work
Whoa, Jaylon Carlies closing speed pic.twitter.com/MuwGQQulWi— Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 2, 2022
Jaylon Carlies is a FS prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.53 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 47 out of 976 FS from 1987 to 2024.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024
Splits projectedhttps://t.co/B0gDH9qdV3 pic.twitter.com/q5Q6taExvZ
The other one I'd put money on is Jaylon Carlies as a S to LB convert. His RAS profile is nearly identical to EJ Speed. Really long arms.@MathBomb pic.twitter.com/DaW0GI4mgM— Jack Guiley (@guiley_jack) March 4, 2024
How He Fits on the Commanders
Jamin Davis is heading into his fourth year and has improved with each season, but the team will have to make a decision on his fifth-year option in May. Khaleke Hudson, who came on with more playing time with Davis hurt, is set to be a free agent. David Mayo and Cody Barton are also set to be free agents, but with their play, the team needs to look for more talented replacements.
Maybe the Commanders need to be creative to add to the linebacker group and consider transitioning a player to the position. Generally, I don’t like suggesting a player move to another position before they play a snap, but I think it would mitigate some of Jaylon Carlies weaknesses like taking poor angles. Playing close the line of scrimmage could make the most of his speed and tackling.
It would take some time for him to be a starter at the position, but he’d be an interesting developmental prospect that could play on special teams while improving at the position. It will take time, but if the Commanders are building for the long haul, Carlies could be worth the investment for the Commanders.
