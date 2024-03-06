Daily Slop - 6 Mar 24: The negotiating window (legal tampering period) opens Monday; free agent reviews abound

Commanders links

Taking a look at a couple of cornerbacks that the Washington Commanders could potentially target in free agency

Good value: Jourdan Lewis, 28

Lewis has been with the Cowboys since he was drafted in 2017, so he has played under Quinn and Whitt for all three seasons that the pair were in Dallas. His experience in the system and with the techniques Quinn and Whitt teach would be valuable to add to Washington, he’d add a veteran presence to the room and he could fill a potential hole inside at nickel corner.

Lewis is plenty familiar with how Quinn and Whitt set up the Cowboys defensive backs to attack. Here we see Lewis in the slot over Rams receiver Cooper Kupp. It’s third and short, so the Rams have Kupp run one of his better types of routes. He breaks inside over the middle initially before pivoting back outside to the flat. Playing from off, Lewis aggressively drives down on the initial break inside, but also understands that the Rams love to have Kupp pivot out of routes because his change of direction is so good. So instead of attacking the inside to stay on top of the route, Lewis attacks his back shoulder. That way, as Kupp breaks off his route, he’s in a position to cut off the pivot back outside. The quarterback attempted the throw but the pass was batted down at the line of scrimmage. Even if it hadn’t been, Lewis was in a good position to at least contest the catch, if not break it up.

Playing in the slot is a little different than playing outside, so Quinn would have Lewis lined up in press coverage much more frequently than he would his outside cornerbacks. This wasn’t necessarily to try and jam receivers at the line but more to split up the depths of the corners when teams used stacked and bunched sets. Quinn wanted his corners playing off with vision to attack anything breaking underneath, but if the offense had two receivers stacked close together, having both the outside corner and the slot corner at the same depth risks getting both of them running into each other when the receivers run their routes. So Quinn had the slot corner, Lewis, move up to play press instead.

Tyron Smith

The Commanders need a left tackle now that Charles Leno Jr. is no longer on the roster, so why not look within the division at one of the best left tackles of the last decade?

Tyron Smith will be one of the oldest free agents available when the new league year starts March 13, but he also has one of the best resumes that you’ll find on the open market. He has eight Pro Bowls to his name as well as five All-Pro nods. Smith, the ninth overall pick in 2011, started his career at right tackle before moving to the left side in 2012. He’s still got the speed and quickness to match up with pass-rushers, too, as he’s only allowed five sacks in the last six years.

As for last year, Smith was dominant as a pass-protector, posting the second highest grade in the category among tackles. Since he was drafted, Smith has finished with a top 10 pass-blocking grade in six seasons.

Availability has been a concern for Smith, particularly in the latter portion of his career. He played in just two games in 2020 and four in 2022. The 2021 and 2023 campaigns were better — he appeared in 24 games combined in those years — but he hasn’t played a full season since 2015. However, if a team can get past his injury history, there’s still a lot to like from Smith’s skill set.

Trent Brown

The Commanders have a right tackle with Andrew Wylie still on the roster, but considering how many injury issues the position has had over the years, it’s always a good idea to find someone with starting experience at multiple positions. Enter Trent Brown, another tackle with plenty of snaps under his belt who has played on the right and left.

Though Brown, a former seventh-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers, started in a career-low eight games in 2023, he’s coming off the best season of his career, according to PFF. Both his offensive (80.2) and run-blocking grades (80.7) are the best in his nine years as an NFL tackle.

Brown’s pass-blocking grade (72.8) wasn’t as impressive, but it did represent a bounce back year for him. After allowing eight sacks and 39 total pressures in 2022, he had just 17 pressures and three sacks in 2023.

At age 30, Brown likely still has a few good years left in him as a starter for a team that needs offensive line help

Kevin Dotson

It was hard to find a guard that was better than Cosmi last season. Kevin Dotson, a former fourth-round pick by the Pittsburg Steelers who signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023, was one of the few able to accomplish that.

Dotson was one of the most dominant guards in football last year, earning the second highest grade from PFF behind Chris Lindstrom. He was solid in every aspect of his skill set, but he thrived as a run-blocker with the best grade in the category in the NFC. He had five games with grades of 80 or higher, including a 90.4 against the Steelers and a 90.5 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dotson played left guard with the Steelers and was a serviceable pass-protector with just seven sacks allowed in three seasons. He was still competent once he moved to the right with the Rams, but it was undoubtedly his worst season in terms of protecting his quarterback with 20 allowed pressures. However, considering how underwhelming Washington was in both areas last season, it can’t hurt to bring in an experienced starter who can perform well enough in the run and pass.

D’Andre Swift

D’Andre Swift was looking for a new home around this time last year, and it seems like he’ll be on the move again in 2024.

Swift was a dynamic weapon for three years with Detroit Lions, and the Commanders got a taste of what he can do to defenses back in 2022, when he had 87 yards and a touchdown against them. In the 40 games he played for the Lions, he amassed 25 touchdowns and 2,878 total yards.

It seemed like a perfect match when Swift signed with the Eagles, and it ended up being Swift’s best performance. He hit 1,049 yards in 2023 – his previous best was 617 in 2021 — on top of catching 39 passes for 214 yards.

Swift might want to remain with the Eagles and play for his hometown team, but if he ends up hitting the open market, there should be some teams interested in his services.

10. Kendall Fuller, CB

2023 team: Washington Commanders | Age in 2024 season: 30

A veteran with savvy coverage technique and transition speed out of his pedal, Fuller grabbed two interceptions last season, giving him a total of 16 in his career. He’d be a smart fit for a quarters-based system. And Fuller can set an edge against the run, too, with 79 tackles in 2023. I see a player who can boost the profile of a contender’s secondary.

16. Mike Onwenu, OT

2023 team: New England Patriots | Age in 2024 season: 26

At 6-foot-3 and 350 pounds, Onwenu has the ability to play guard or tackle. But I see him as a better fit inside at guard, where he can use his size and power to move defenders in gap schemes and anchor in pass protection. Onwenu posted an 88.7% pass block win rate at guard last season.

25. Patrick Queen, LB

2023 team: Baltimore Ravens | Age in 2024 season: 25

Queen can clean up in the run game, blitz or drop into coverage. In addition to 133 tackles, Queen chipped in 3.5 sacks and 18 pressures last season. He hits those blitzes hard, too, challenging running backs in protection. And with an interception and six pass breakups, Queen can produce in zone coverage.

33. Frankie Luvu, LB

2023 team: Carolina Panthers | Age in 2024 season: 27

Luvu posted career-best numbers this past season in Carolina, totaling 125 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. He can be schemed off interior blitzes and has enough range to track the ball on the edges.

37. Darious Williams, CB

2023 team: Jacksonville Jaguars | Age in 2024 season: 31

Williams tied a career high with four interceptions last season in Jacksonville, and he added 12 pass breakups. He has really good backfield vision in zone coverage, which allows him to break downhill and create on-the-ball production. But Williams also has the quickness to match in man coverage, meaning the veteran corner can start somewhere on the perimeter.

42. Za’Darius Smith, EDGE

2023 team: Cleveland Browns | Age in 2024 season: 31

An ideal fit for a defense that uses schemed fronts, Smith can play on the edge or align inside as a stand-up defensive tackle/nose. He’s a power rusher with the short-area burst to close, and he had 5.5 sacks in 2023, giving him a total of 60 for his career.

45. Geno Stone, S

2023 team: Baltimore Ravens | Age in 2024 season: 25

Stone’s seven interceptions ranked second in the league last season. He’s an assignment-sound defender with the field vision and downhill burst to drive on the ball from depth. Stone can fit in multiple defenses as an interchangeable safety who can spin down or rotate to the post.

56. Andre James, C

2023 team: Las Vegas Raiders | Age in 2024 season: 27

James’ pass rush win rate of 96.5% ranked second among centers this past season. He has the lateral movement skills to counter interior pass-rushers and the ability to combo/climb and reach as a run-blocker. He can jump in and start for a new team in 2024.

61. Noah Fant, TE

2023 team: Seattle Seahawks | Age in 2024 season: 26

Fant had 32 receptions for 414 yards in 2023 with the Seahawks. At 6-foot-4 and 249 pounds, he can press defenses at multiple levels in the passing game, but I also see the ability to work in-line as a blocker. He’s a fit for a team that uses 12 and 13 personnel to get multiple tight ends on the field.

71. John Simpson, G

2023 team: Baltimore Ravens | Age in 2024 season: 27

At 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, Simpson is a long, powerful blocker who can drive people off the ball. There are some movement limitations in his game that show up in space, but after three years with the Raiders, Simpson played his best football in Baltimore last season, registering a career-high pass block win rate of 92.5%.

78. Josey Jewell, LB

2023 team: Denver Broncos | Age in 2024 season: 29

Jewell had 110 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries last season. He’s highly instinctive against the run and shows the coverage awareness to patrol the intermediate windows as a zone defender. Jewell can step in and command the middle of the defense when he is paired with a speedy weakside linebacker.

Deadspin

Big Blue’s offense could have a new QB-RB tandem this season

Maybe the Giants will end up working out a long-term deal with Barkley this offseason, or maybe they are simply allowing him to hit free agency while he is still viewed as a dominant player. What it looks like the team is in the process of is a tear-down project.

And if the Giants do draft a QB, they can move on from Jones in 2025 and suffer only a love tap of a dead cap hit, as opposed to the shot to the throat the Denver Broncos will receive after releasing Russell Wilson.

Brian Daboll was able to use Barkley, twist ties, and gorilla glue to cobble together an offense that was good enough to slide into the playoffs at 9-7-1 in 2022. But after Daboll emptied his junk drawer, the Giants stumbled and fell into a 6-11 record in 2023.

What’s good for Daboll is that he gets to build an offense the way that he sees fit. He helped Josh Allen morph from a turnover machine into a 40-touchdown-per-season performer. With cap space and the No. 6 overall pick as well as two second-rounders, Big Blue’s HC will be able to start to fill a roster with more holes than the roof in Outkast’s “Ms. Jackson” video.

NFL.com

There are three tender options: 1) Non-exclusive franchise tag; 2) Exclusive franchise tag; 3) Transition tag.

Non-exclusive franchise tag: The most commonly used tag. When most refer to the “franchise tag,” they generally talk about the non-exclusive version. This is a one-year tender of the average of the top five salaries at the player’s position over the last five years, or 120 percent of his previous salary, whichever is greater. The tagged player can negotiate with other teams, but his current team has the right to match any offer or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation if he signs with another club.

Exclusive franchise tag: Unlike the non-exclusive version, the tagging team retains the sole right to negotiate with the player. The exclusivity raises the pay scale (current average salary versus averaging of the previous five years). This is a one-year tender offer of the average of the top five salaries at the player’s position for the current year, or 120 percent of his previous salary, whichever is greater. Few receive the exclusive tag. Generally, players for whom other teams would gladly give up two first-round picks receive this version of the tag — read: quarterbacks.

Transition tag: The transition tag is a one-year tender offer for the average of the top 10 salaries at the position — as opposed to the top five for the franchise tag. It guarantees the original club the right of first refusal to match any offer the player might receive from another club. The tagging team is awarded no compensation if it chooses not to match a deal.

Josh Allen - Jacksonville Jaguars · LB

The Jaguars placed their non-exclusive franchise tag on Allen on March 5. Allen will earn $24 million on the tag in 2024. The pass rusher racked up 17.5 sacks and 33 QB hits in 2023.

Brian Burns - Carolina Panthers · LB

The Panthers placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Burns on March 5. Burns, 25, logged eight sacks for Carolina in 2023, bringing his career total to 46. The edge rusher will earn $24 million in 2024.

Kyle Dugger - New England Patriots · S

The Patriots used their transition tag on Dugger, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on March 5. Dugger, 27, has nine career interceptions in four seasons for New England.

Tee Higgins - Cincinnati Bengals · WR

The Bengals used their non-exclusive franchise tag on Higgins on Feb. 26. Higgins battled through injury during the 2023 season and recorded a career-low 42 catches, 656 yards and five touchdowns. He’s set to earn $21.8 million in 2024.

Jaylon Johnson - Chicago Bears · DB

Chicago placed its non-exclusive franchise tag on Johnson on March 5. He is slated to earn $19.8 million on the tag in 2024. Johnson and the Bears are in the process of negotiating a long-term deal.

Justin Madubuike - Baltimore Ravens · DT

Baltimore placed its non-exclusive franchise tag on Madubuike on March 5. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement that they would “continue to negotiate a long-term deal” with the up-and-coming defensive tackle.

Michael Pittman - Indianapolis Colts · WR

The Colts used their non-exclusive franchise tag on Pittman on March 5. The tag is worth $21.816 million for the 2024 season, but the sides will continue to discuss a long-term deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

L’Jarius Sneed - Kansas City Chiefs · CB

The Chiefs used their non-exclusive tag on Sneed on March 4. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported in February that the Chiefs had granted Sneed permission to seek a trade. The cornerback is set to earn $19.8 million on the tag.

Antoine Winfield Jr. - Tampa Bay Buccaneers · S

The Buccaneers placed their non-exclusive franchise tag on Winfield on March 5. The safety is set to earn $17.1 million on the tag in 2024.

The Athletic (paywall)

Daniels has elite athleticism, regularly slicing up SEC defenders with his legs, and he made substantial strides as a passer, but ultimately, he was still too reliant on his scrambling ability. Maye has flashed exceptional creativity and aggressiveness as a downfield passer while also exhibiting the ability to create outside of structure. However, Maye’s production took a hit this year while his footwork and decision-making got sloppy as the season progressed.

A bet on Daniels is a bet that he can continue his rapid progression as a passer. Perhaps no player in the country improved his draft stock as much as Daniels did. He entered the season with no real consideration as a first-round-caliber quarterback, but he’s possibly a top-10 pick after throwing for 40 touchdowns and rushing for another 10 en route to a Heisman Trophy.

Daniels fits more into the Russell Wilson, Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields mold: Quarterbacks who don’t utilize the middle of the field and depend on out-of-structure play to produce consistently.

What stood out watching Maye was how out of sync his footwork was with his receivers’ routes. Quarterbacks typically want to match their drop with the passing concept. The quarterback should get to the top of his drop as his first read is about to break so he can throw the ball with no hitch or one hitch.

Maye attacks the middle of the field with anticipation and aggressively hunts for deep opportunities. Ultimately, Maye’s rare traits are more reminiscent of the passers we’ve seen reach the modern pinnacle of the position. His creativity in the pocket and the way he manipulates defenses is hard to teach and is reminiscent of Josh Allen or C.J. Stroud. He needs to clean up his footwork, but that’s a relatively easy fix compared to other flaws. Maye may need a year to hone in his fundamentals and experiment to understand what he can get away with in the league, but in my opinion, he has the skill set to take off as soon as his second season in the league.

Washington Post (paywall)

Now comes what could be the trickiest step: selling the proposal to the traditionalists among NFL teams and their owners, who generally are reluctant to accept anything they consider too gimmicky.

The competition committee expects to present the finalized proposal to the owners at the annual league meeting this month in Orlando. The measure must receive at least 24 votes among the 32 teams to be ratified, potentially on a one-year trial basis. If the approval process becomes complicated, it could spill over to the next owners’ meeting in May.

The NFL eventually could decide simply to place the ball at the 25-yard line and be done with kickoffs forever. But the league wants to avoid that. NFL leaders talk about wanting to “keep the foot in the game” and point to Chicago Bears kick-returning great Devin Hester being elected last month to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

That’s why league health and safety officials studied the XFL kickoff alignment and other possible remedies. It’s why special teams coordinators John Fassel of the Dallas Cowboys, Darren Rizzi of the New Orleans Saints and Richard Hightower of the Bears worked with the competition committee last week in Indianapolis on the pending kickoff proposal.

“It would feel like an NFL play” from scrimmage, one person familiar with the deliberations said. According to that person, the revised format probably would lead to teams putting smaller players on the field for kickoffs and could result in changes to roster construction.

