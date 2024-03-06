All aTwitter: 6 March 2024 - John Keim on Commanders’ free agency: “They’ll be active —they have to be— but not crazy spenders”

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
✌— Kam Curl (@KCurl_2) March 5, 2024
The percent chance that Kam is back in Washington has seemingly gone down.— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 5, 2024
Well Safety just became a top priority for Washington— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) March 5, 2024
A 7th round pick that covered a lot of issues for his teammates, never was a headache, and wanted to stay in Washington.
Trust the powers at be and knew this was inevitable with a new regime….
A non game changing safety is just not something worth chasing in free agency.— James Wood Stan Account (Nats) (@dmv_ce) March 5, 2024
I like Curl but it’s the truth
At this point... what do people on this app consider being a great player is? Just takeaways? I'm genuinely curious cause that shit is a small piece of the puzzle— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) March 5, 2024
My stuff is not about Kam bro. Y'all please get that, I was just asking a question in general cause that's all I've seen talked about with several different people. Ima need some folks to relax a little on this fine Tuesday evening!— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) March 6, 2024
— Kam Curl (@KCurl_2) March 6, 2024
With Antonie Winfield (franchised) and Kyle Duggar (transition tag) off the market (mostly), Washington's Kam Curl and New York's Xavier McKinney might be the two best safeties on the market.— Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) March 5, 2024
I wouldn't be shocked to see both up in the $14-15M/year range.
Update on the players that have been cut. Almost $274M of 2024 salary shed.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 5, 2024
Safety is absolutely dominating as the position hit the hardest. Add those players to all the unrestricted free agent safeties and it's going to be a wild market. pic.twitter.com/EOdVjw2njO
For those wondering if Washington will make a splash signing because of cap space, new owner, desiring of energizing the fan base...the guy who would have taken that approach sold in July. This group will approach differently. Need to be active with holes to fill; but not crazy $— John Keim (@john_keim) March 5, 2024
This fan base more than any other should realize how few times the splash signings work. London Fletcher and Pierre Garçon weren’t “splash” signings. Just damn good ones who played above their deals. They’ll be active —they have to be— but not crazy spenders.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 5, 2024
They can sign better players. They can sign more of them. Just not maybe the headline guys. Can’t believe how many still think that’s the way teams should go. Proven it rarely works.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 5, 2024
Strong message from @BarstoolNate to Commanders fans: "We cant be doing, 'Washington should bring back 36 yr old Kirk Cousins bits.' We need to look in each other's eyes and unsterdand were taking a QB at 2 and building a roster up brick by brick...There's no other option."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 5, 2024
@MoveTheSticks— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 5, 2024
What do the #NFL futures look like for Kirk Cousins, who might be the biggest free agent QB available, and Russell Wilson, who was released Monday by Denver after two years?#NFLDraft #SKOL #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/Jwt6UuJDXw
Should the Patriots draft a QB third overall?@tomecurran , @GregABedard and @PhilAPerry break down the pros and cons of taking Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels pic.twitter.com/NjcwNjEAGK— NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) March 5, 2024
: The #Patriots have “real” interest in signing Jacoby Brissett, per @BenVolin pic.twitter.com/6NOQ5VfuT1— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 5, 2024
Absolutely nobody should be surprised by this...No. 1 spot for him & remember Kirk & Raheem were here in Washington together plus all the Kyle/McVay connections. https://t.co/T9ad8XIp2u— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) March 5, 2024
As @MikeTanier notes, Sean Payton doesn’t have to go for a first-round QB this year.— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 5, 2024
“it gives him an opportunity to say, ‘Look, we need a mulligan year to fix this.’ Sean Payton is not like a younger coach who might have to say, ‘I need to get my quarterback running now …” pic.twitter.com/ruU2bTmVZj
Who is Jayden Daniels, the possible second pick in next month’s #NFLDraft?@BruceFeldmanCFB helped fill in some holes and other QB nuggets he picked up from Indy:#NFL #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/c1zIh3kAOq— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 6, 2024
JJ McCarthy: of Passer Rating and Conversion Rate on 3rd down— SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) March 6, 2024
( via @LuckIsMadeFF) pic.twitter.com/zPRgwEKA9q
Free-agent tight end Jonnu Smith visited the Miami Dolphins today, per source. The two sides are said to be in contract negotiations.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2024
Dolphins are releasing starting linebacker Jerome Baker, per source. The two sides discussed a restructured contract, but couldn’t reach an agreement. The Dolphins left the door open to him coming back if he chooses. pic.twitter.com/PApltNdj0a— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2024
Sources: The #Texans have agreed to terms on a deal to keep TE Dalton Schultz in Houston. He gets a 3-year, $36M new contract with $23.5M fully guaranteed at signing. Schultz is a key weapon for CJ Stroud.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2024
The deal was done by TE guru and agent @SteveCaric of @Wass_Football. pic.twitter.com/DmvAEi43jm
Statement from Eric DeCosta: “We were unable to agree on a contract extension with Justin before the deadline and will use the franchise tag. Justin is a great player and person, and we will continue to negotiate a long-term deal with him.”— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 5, 2024
Looks like the #Bucs are going to retain Baker Mayfield ultimately (why would Mike Evan re-sign to play w/ Trask or a rookie?) and have now retained Antoine Winfield -- never would have thought they'd be able to keep all three but that's the track they're on.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) March 5, 2024
Cowboys are placing the fifth-year option on Micah Parsons as a defensive end, not linebacker, two people close to the situation said. The salary difference is about $2.7 million. https://t.co/Eppi8BSjQd— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 6, 2024
Washington Commanders GM Adam Peters has already said he's not using the franchise or transition tags this year.https://t.co/k4orveABX6 https://t.co/gb84GOLMOQ— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 5, 2024
We have placed the franchise tag on OLB Josh Allen. @Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/PX2GRY2Snm— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) March 5, 2024
Smart move by the Colts. They know that Pittman isn't going to get the contract offer he wants in the open market with his future team needing to give up two first rounders to sign him, under the non-exclusive tag.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 5, 2024
Not in THIS wide receiver class, at least. He'll be a Colt. https://t.co/nrMaRpmiae
The Patriots are using the transition tag on S Kyle Dugger, source says. It pays $13.815 million. Another team could sign him to a long-term deal and NE wouldn't get any compensation, but a depressed safety market means NE is willing to accept that risk.— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 5, 2024
The Ravens say they will use their franchise tag on Justin Madubuike. The tag will be worth $22.102 million.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024
Eight NFL players were franchise-tagged by their teams: the Bengals' Tee Higgins, Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed, Panthers' Brian Burns, Ravens' Justin Madubuike, Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield Jr., Jaguars' Josh Allen, Bears' Jaylon Johnson and Colts' Michael Pittman Jr.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 5, 2024
From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: A look at a few of the key franchise tags, with the #Jaguars and #Panthers both using it on their big-time edge rushers. pic.twitter.com/HMpk8tjKx8— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2024
Salary Cap Space update following first round of franchise tagshttps://t.co/Hkdk6oXyUO pic.twitter.com/l7zN37YrpK— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 5, 2024
The #Seahawks are releasing three-time Pro Bowl safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 5, 2024
The moves save $27.5 million in cash and significant cap space for Seattle, which will look a lot different in the Mike Macdonald era. pic.twitter.com/uPPzGA9g81
He was hooping last year! https://t.co/2y0G59xQ7L— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) March 6, 2024
Releasing Jamal Adams saves the #Seahawks $6M in cap room. Will be $20.8M in dead money. Goes down as one of the worst trade/contract decisions of the modern era.https://t.co/4HQVGxeRbs— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 5, 2024
The #Seahawks have $31.09M in dead money for their former two safeties. Only two teams in the NFL have more cap dollars invested in active safeties in 2024- the Cardinals ($34.3M) and Vikings ($31.4M)— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 5, 2024
New: Panthers plan to release TE Hayden Hurst, according to sources. The veteran is due a $1.85M roster bonus on March 16.https://t.co/YiuR1EoA29— Joe Person (@josephperson) March 5, 2024
Releasing Hayden Hurst is an odd move. $5.75M of his $8M salary is guaranteed. I assume they were trying to get his roster bonus out of the contract. My other guess is he will be a post June 1 cut. #Panthers— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 5, 2024
Guy suffered post traumatic amnesia after a concussion last year. Got put on IR because of it. Pass. https://t.co/XnlmHVb5xP— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) March 5, 2024
With the Giants opting not to use their franchise tag on Saquon Barkley, he will be among a group of unrestricted free agent running backs that also could include Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, D'Andre Swift, Tony Pollard and Austin Ekeler.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 5, 2024
No transition tag for #Giants S Xavier McKinney, sources tell me and @RapSheet. He’ll hit the open market. pic.twitter.com/r3qQxNwYyM— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 5, 2024
From @NFLTotalAccess: The story of who didn’t get tagged was just as big a story as who did. pic.twitter.com/N0MF2woCd9— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2024
If Brandon Scherff becomes available, a return to Washington would be mighty enticing for GM Jake Russell. Scherff's 32 but hasn't missed a game the last two seasons and has played at a high level. He has a lot of gas left in the tank, in my opinion. https://t.co/GMPzyw0Csq— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) March 5, 2024
A free agent who'd be a top target of mine if I was a Washington decision-maker: LB Azeez Al-Shaair.— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) March 5, 2024
Al-Shaair is quick, always around the ball + set the Titans team record for tackles in a season. Adam Peters is familiar with him, having signed him as a UDFA out of FAU in 2019.
"That's Philly... it's really that love"@NBCPhiladelphia caught up with Kylie Kelce a day after her husband's unforgettable retirement speech. pic.twitter.com/JMuouhmjLs— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 5, 2024
The Sydney Opera House should sue. https://t.co/nK34SnauWK— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) March 5, 2024
Six minutes after sending out this press release, the group sends a follow-up email - 'oh by the way this is embargoed until tomorrow.'— Gabe Lacques (@GabeLacques) March 5, 2024
You honestly can't make this stuff up. https://t.co/StU7q0x24F
Allen Iverson checking out Allen Iverson Way. A great day of celebration for the Hampton Roads legend.@WTKR3 @alleniverson pic.twitter.com/sFeJyuzwax— Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) March 5, 2024
Congratulations to @GamecockWBB's Coach Dawn Staley on being named SEC Coach of the Year for the third consecutive time. You are a fierce competitor, a decorated champion, and an inspiration to so many across our nation. pic.twitter.com/AC4dLJ0230— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 6, 2024
Three Titans— Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) March 4, 2024
Interesting banter between Howard Cosell, Jack Whitaker, and NFL Films founder Ed Sabol at the 1969 #NFL/AFL Draft pic.twitter.com/vBPPRILvXQ
