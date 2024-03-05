Realistic trade back options from the number 2 pick

With seven weeks left to go until the draft, there’s not much left to do except speculate....at least until free agency kicks off next week. In the spirit of speculation, and to create a bit of a gauge for one of the more interesting possibilities in April, this piece will look at the potential trade compensation Washington could secure from several different trade partners should it decide to trade back in the 2024 draft.

It’s no secret that I - like Eugene Shen - am a big fan of trading back in the draft (more lottery tickets, yada yada). That said, this year I’m content to see what Adam Peters and company do with the draft, regardless.

Nevertheless, let’s see what several trade back options could realistically yield. For the purposes of this exercise, I will be using the Rich Hill draft trade chart to estimate pick values and weigh the balance of hypothetical exchanges.

Per the Rich Hill chart, Washington’s pick at #2 is valued at 717 draft points.

Trade Partner 1: New England

Like Washington, New England needs quarterback help badly, and like Washington, at their current draft position, they’re well situated to get one of the top three quarterback talents, if they want him. If they want a top two talent, however, they’re going to have to move up in order to assure they can acquire him.

Their current pick, #3, is worth 514 draft points, with a delta of 203 points between their pick and Washington’s. That 203 points is the value of a late first round pick. The value of New England’s second pick (#34) is 175 points.

Pairing New England’s second round and fourth round (#104) picks hits - almost on the nose - an equitable trade compensation for Washington’s #2.

Washington (717) -> New England (514 + 175 + 33) = 722

Summation: Washington gives up #2 overall for #3 overall, #34, and #104.

The Cardinals and Chargers are effectively set at quarterback, so we’ll assume they’re out of the trade market for the purposes of this exercise.

Trade Partner 2: New York Giants

Some fans object, in principle, to trading picks within the division. I’m going to assume Adam Peters and company have no such compunction, assuming the terms are right.

New York’s #6 pick is worth 446 draft points, 271 shy of the value of Washington’s #2, about the value of pick #20 overall.

The low-hanging fruit trade would be NY’s #6, plus #39 (153 pts) and #47 (124 pts), totaling 723 pts.

An alternative option could be NY’s #6, plus their 2025 first round pick, and #47 in 2024.

The issue, of course, with this - and the subsequent - options is that several of the top QB prospects in the draft are likely to be gone by this point. That said, if Peters has his eyes on an unconventional QB prospect, and would like some serious ammunition for early Day 2, or 2025, this could be a productive avenue to pursue.

Summation: Washington gives up #2 overall for #6 overall, #39, and #47.

Trade Partner 3: Tennessee Titans

The Titans have a new, offensive-minded head coach, and I suspect Brian Callahan is going to want a new QB to start fresh with. The value of Tennessee’s #7 pick is 426 points, a 291 point shortfall from the value of Washington’s pick. That’s about the value of the #17 overall pick.

Tennessee is thin on draft capital this year - completely without a third round pick - and so would almost certainly have to dip into future draft picks to get Washington’s attention.

For the purposes of this exercise, we’re going to assume they offer up #7 this year, their 2025 first round pick (assume a value of around 150), and their second round pick, which is #38 (157 points).

Summation: Washington gives up #2 overall for #7 overall, #38, and a 2025 first round pick.

Trade Partner 4: Atlanta Falcons

Even as a relatively aggressive trade back advocate, going to number 8 is about as far as I’d be comfortable moving back in this cycle. At #8, Atlanta’s pick is worth 406 points, 311 points less than Washington’s pick. That’s approximately the value of the #15 pick.

Given the distance between picks, we’ll add a bit of a premium on in this case. And, again, as was the case with Tennessee, Atlanta is going to have to go to its 2025 bag of picks to make this one work.

In this case, Atlanta offers up #8 (406 pts), #43 (138 pts), #74 (64 pts), and their 2025 first round pick (assume a value of around 150). That totals out to 758 points for Washington’s #2 (717 points).

Summation: Washington gives up #2 overall for #8 overall, #43, #74 and a 2025 first round pick.

Summary

Indications are that the 2024 draft is a deep one on the front end, with a bit of a talent drop off on Day 3 as a result of some of the dynamics in college football associated with the rise of NIL agreements. Day 1, and particularly, early Day 2 picks seem to be at a premium this go around.

Some will surely argue these trade compensation packages may not be generous enough, and they may not be, as the bartering of top draft capital in a year with serious quarterback talent could potentially recalibrate the market. That said, draft trade charts like these are the best benchmark we have at this point to estimate compensation.