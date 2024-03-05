Javon Baker Is a Polished Wideout the Commanders Could Target

Javon Baker, WR

School: University of Central Florida | Conference: Big 12

College Experience: Senior | Draft Age: 22

Height / Weight: 6’1” 205 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd-4th round

Player Comparison: Slower Gabe Davis with better route running

College Statistics

Player Overview

A former five-star high school recruit with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Javon Baker’s collegiate career took off when he transferred to the UCF Golden Knights. From there, Baker became an integral part of the Golden Knight’s passing attack totaling over 100 receptions, 1,900+ receiving yards, and 12 TDs over two seasons. He is consistent performer that also shows up in big games such as #6 Oklahoma (2023) (5 rec, 134 yards, 2 TDs), #15 Oklahoma State (4 recs, 117 yards, TD), and the bowl game against Georgia Tech (2023) (9 rec, 174 yards, TD).

Javon Baker is a big play receiver with decent size and he is good at using route running moves to get open. He has great body control, tracking ability, and is great at making catches in contested situations.

Strengths

Deep ball threat. Nearly 22 yards per reception in 2023.

Large catch radius.

Good route tree with a mix of route running moves to create separation.

Great ball tracking

Good contested catcher

Aggressive runner

Weaknesses

Has issues with press coverage down field.

Lacks long speed separation.

Let’s See His Work

Vs. Oklahoma (2023)

Senior Bowl

Draft Breakdown

Interviews

How Will He Fit On The Team

Last season, Washington receivers had a hard time getting open and creating big plays. Additionally, the wide receiver room lacks some size. With Curtis Samuel becoming a free agent, Javon Baker could fill in as a prospective WR3. What Baker lacks in top-end speed, he makes up for by getting open with an array of route running moves and contested catch ability. Baker provides Washington with a big play target with decent size for an offense in need of it.