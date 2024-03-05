Daily Slop - 5 Mar 24: NFL analyst Charles Davis believes “Jayden Daniels will hold...a lot of intrigue” for Dan Quinn

Commanders links

The Washington Commanders will have their pick of the quarterbacks outside of Caleb Williams, who is presumed to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Chicago Bears. Will Washington lean toward LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels?

NFL Network analyst and former defensive back Charles Davis predicted that given Quinn’s expertise on defense, he’ll push to take Daniels because of his ability to use his legs.

“I do think Jayden Daniels will hold a lot of value and a lot of intrigue because Washington has hired Dan Quinn as its new head coach,” Davis said on NFL Network. “Defensive-minded head coaches go nuts for quarterbacks who can do things off-schedule [and] run the football...He’s the next Lamar Jackson.”

The former LSU quarterback had one of the best seasons in recent memory in 2023. In his Heisman campaign, Daniels threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He was also a dynamic threat with his legs, running for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Athletic (paywall)

No fully-formed decision appears imminent for a specific quarterback or Washington’s first-round pick following interviews with Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and McCarthy, and conversations with other teams.

That’s hardly a calamity. The draft remains over a month away. The information-gathering continues with college pro days and individual interviews at the team facility with a maximum of 30 prospects. The on-the-field parts are mainly known — “the tape is the tape” was frequently said all week — but learning about the person under the pads remains ongoing.

Washington won’t have until April to finalize the QB plan. The unofficial legal tampering period for free agents starts March 11. Some teams will show their cards long before April’s festivities by acquiring veteran free agents Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield, trading with Chicago for Justin Fields or maneuvering around the draft board for a passer.

The best bet for the Commanders remains a choice at No. 2 between North Carolina’s Maye and LSU’s Daniels. Moving up to No. 1 for Williams, a Washington-area native with a Heisman Trophy resume and generational talent hype, or dropping a few spots to gather a massive haul of future picks and assets cannot be ruled out.

Washington Post (paywall)

there is the recency bias against building around homegrown stars such as Chase Young, from Prince George’s County and DeMatha High, drafted second by the Commanders in 2020 out of Ohio State, where his talent was so undeniable he was the rare defensive player named a Heisman Trophy finalist. He was named the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year, too. But then he was sidelined and slowed by injury, through no fault of his own, and last season he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. And, of course, there’s the tragedy of Dwayne Haskins, another Washington first-round pick.

Truth is that coming home for sports stars has often been more of a curse than a blessing, though not always. LeBron James had two stints in Cleveland, about 30 miles from his hometown of Akron, after the Cavaliers drafted him out of high school No. 1 overall in 2003. In his first run there, he led the team to the NBA Finals. In his second run, he won Cleveland an NBA championship. And the Baltimore Orioles found fortune with Cal Ripken Jr.

We’ve never really had the hometown star work out for one of our pro teams. Despite all the great basketball talent produced in and around Washington, none of the Hall of Famers played here. Not Elgin Baylor. Not Dave Bing. Not Adrian Dantley. And not Kevin Durant, a future Hall of Fame inductee, who spurned arrangements from the Wizards to return them to prominence.

Commanders two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen did play at Stone Bridge High in Ashburn. But he was born in Alabama, and Loudoun County was his last stop as a kid after many.

Riggo’s Rag

Sinnott did his chances of being a Day 2 selection an untold amount of good in Indianapolis. The Kansas State prospect only has two years of college starting experience, but his upward trajectory is notable. He’s also gaining significant momentum at the right time.

The intriguing prospect seized the moment in front of NFL scouts and other front-office personnel. Sinnott showcased his athletic attributes and assured hands during on-field drills. Something that could ensure there will be plenty of interest coming his way as the pre-draft assessment process continues.

His overall production score of 81.0 ranked No. 3 among participating tight ends. Looking closer at the numbers, it’s not hard to see why:

40-yard dash: 4.68 seconds

10-yard split: 1.59 seconds

Vertical jump: 40 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, 6 inches

3-cone drill: 6.82 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.23 seconds

More importantly, this athleticism jumps off Sinnott’s game tape. His explosiveness and ability to get out of his routes quickly to create separation look like easily transferable skills to the pro ranks. This is matched by an eye-catching willingness to assist from a blocking capacity, especially when he gets to the second level.

Commanders Wire

On Monday, Washington announced the hiring of Jim Rushton as the new chief partnerships officer. Rushton comes from the Los Angeles Chargers and will help in Washington’s search for a new stadium naming-rights partner. Rushton will oversee all aspects of sponsorship and help shape the franchise’s revenue generation strategy.

“Jim is a dynamic sports and entertainment sales and marketing leader with a unique ability to combine vision, strategy, and execution to deliver quantifiable revenue growth,” team president Jason Wright said.

“He brings both creative and analytical skills to his work and is an inclusive leader who will be able to make an immediate impact in this role.”

Rushton will report directly to Wright.

Big Blue View

Eisen says Giants have decided ‘that ain’t it’

Eisen dropped that bomb during his show on Monday.

“The Giants are absolutely done with Daniel Jones,” Eisen said. “Might have to play him this year, but that ain’t it, and they feel that ain’t it. The words I heard at the Combine multiples times were buyers remorse.”

Eisen’s remarks about Jones start at the 4:20 mark:

Bleeding Green Nation

After taking nearly two months to think things over, Jason Kelce announced his decision to officially hang up his cleats and retire.

Eagles’ legend Jason Kelce held a press conference on Monday afternoon, offering remarks only and not opening the floor to questions, to announce his official decision to retire from the NFL.

The decision comes after nearly two months of speculation as to what Kelce’s future held. Immediately following the Eagles loss to the Bucs in the playoffs, reports surfaced that the veteran center informed teammates that he planned to retire from the NFL.

Kelce admitted he was irritated that the news leaked, and said he didn’t feel like making that decision following such an emotional loss was appropriate. In the weeks since, his brother Travis Kelce indicated that his big brother probably had some more gas in the tank if he did opt to return for another year.

Still, despite all the little glimmers of hope that Jason Kelce would return as the starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles, he’s ultimately made a decision that is best for himself and his young family. Now, Kelce can spend more time with his wife Kylie, and three little girls, as well as continue his New Heights Show podcast and all the broadcasting opportunities that have surely presented themselves — Kelce had reportedly met with several networks in Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl.

Blogging the Boys

Dak Prescott spoke for the first time this offseason and addressed a variety of topics, including his pending extension with the Dallas Cowboys.

At present time Prescott is set to count approximately $60M against the Cowboys’ salary cap for the 2024 season. It would behoove the team to either come to terms on an extension with him or restructure his current deal to create salary cap space, funds that could theoretically be used to continue to build up the roster (although it seems like players such as Tyron Smith could be on their way out as well as Tyler Biadasz and Michael Gallup).

But until pen meets paper there is a lingering doubt as to whether or not this will ultimately happen. Prescott spoke confidently about a deal coming together.

NFL league links

Over the Cap

The dead money associated with the contract is gigantic. The $85 million in dead money dwarfs the prior high of $40.525 million that came from Matt Ryan with the Falcons as well as Ryan’s NFL leading career total of $58.525 million. The Broncos still owe him $39 million in cash salary, far and away the most any team has ever owed a player they will cut. Cutting him does allow the team to avoid another $37 million from being guaranteed.

The Broncos will need to utilize a post June 1 salary cap designation for Wilson. By doing this the team will keep his cap number at $35.4 million until June 2nd but the cap treatment after that is based on whether or not they pick up his option prior to his release. I am murky on the rules of using a June 1 in the same year after picking up an option but assuming that is allowed he should count for $35.4 million on the cap in 2024 and then $49.6 million in 2025. If they renounce the option, his 2024 cap number I believe would be $53 million in 2024 and then $32 million in 2025.

This trade will likely go down in history as the worst trade since the Vikings trade for Herschel Walker and the contract will arguably be looked at as one of the worst, if not the worst, of all time. Had the Broncos followed the Rams model with Matt Stafford of “try before you buy” they would have paid Wilson $24 million in 2022 and moved on in 2023 with no other damage. Instead Wilson earned $124 million from the Broncos who rushed into an extension the summer of the trade..

Wilson’s $39 million salary does have offsets but there would be no incentive for any team to offer Wilson more than the league minimum of $1.21 million since all they would be doing is paying the Broncos. There are ways around the offsets on a longer term contract if a team was willing to do a two year deal with Wilson and tie future guaranteed escalators to 2024 performance.

ESPN

The 35-year-old Wilson had a tumultuous two seasons in Denver, performing competently for most of the 2023 season but failing to live up to the five-year, $242.6 million contract he signed after being traded from the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. It was that rich contract that made Wilson virtually untradable for the Broncos — who will absorb a $85 million cap hit over the next two seasons — and places him in control of his own destiny.

[M]any around the league view Wilson as a midtier starter, believing he rehabilitated his career under Broncos coach Sean Payton, though a few see him as slightly below midtier.

“He actually played well during their midseason winning streak,” an AFC personnel man told us during the season. “He’s still a good quality starter. He can still make all of the throws, still mobile. Honestly, his skills haven’t declined that much. It’s more about the fit as a person. His teammates seemed to like him there.”

Who might the suitors be for Wilson’s services? ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler sized up the complete state of Wilson’s free agency and identified which teams represent the best and most intriguing fits.

ESPN

Defensive backs

Tier 1: Franchise players

Free agents: S Antoine Winfield Jr., Buccaneers

Winfield filled up the stat sheet in 2023, racking up 6 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 8 quarterback hits, 122 tackles and 3 interceptions. You can make a pretty exclusive group out of those numbers: He was the fourth player in NFL history to generate at least 5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 100 tackles and 2 picks in a season, joining James Harrison, Jerrell Freeman and NaVorro Bowman. The other three players were linebackers, which speaks to Winfield’s range; he lined up all over the place last season, serving both as a free safety, strong safety, slot corner and even the occasional snap as a linebacker.

The Bucs can franchise him at a reasonable price ($17.1 million), but they have a free agent class that includes Lavonte David, Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield, so they might want to use the tag elsewhere and/or keep their cap space open to try to retain as many outgoing free agents as possible. Some teams don’t value safety as a premium position, while others will trade two first-round picks to acquire Jamal Adams. If Winfield is allowed to hit the market, I think he will find at least one team willing to make him the league’s first $20 million-per-year safety.

Average annual salary projection: $20 million per year (safety)