All aTwitter: 5 March 2024 - It’s a new world: Caleb Williams reportedly earned $12m as a college QB

Schefter: "I think Washington is going to be open to anything, including moving back in the draft." pic.twitter.com/FXa5WPK57e https://t.co/Bnw2oVZkTG— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 4, 2024
Talking w @SimmsComplete on Commanders at No. 2: "I think Jayden would have been 1 in a lot of other draft classes if there wasn’t a Caleb...I think Drake May is a really good football player too but I think he’s a little bit more raw than people think."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 4, 2024
Rick Snider’s Washington now thinks the Washington Commanders are staying at No. 2 for a QB. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/qocoP79q7e— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) March 4, 2024
Trade scenarios for the Washington Commanders to move up to #1 from NFL executives at the Combine:— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 4, 2024
"Would moving just from no. 2 to no. 1 decrease the price? From the conversations I had this week, it seems unlikely.
One team executive I spoke to said he’d start by asking for… https://t.co/Bu76Nhuiti
"In interviewing then USC assistant Kliff Kingsbury for their offensive coordinator job in Los Angeles in January, the Bears did a ton of fact-finding. Kingsbury described a player beloved by his coaches and teammates, and also gave the Bears very real insight into Williams’s… https://t.co/yFvFwx0YE9— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 4, 2024
"He is unlike any other quarterback draft prospect we have ever seen, and it's not because of his talent (which is amazing)... At USC Caleb Williams had 6 endorsement deals and reportedly made over $12 Million..."— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) February 29, 2024
- @PSchrags on how Williams' Combine experience is so different pic.twitter.com/9whTjSD8b6
Rich Eisen says he heard from the combine that Jayden Daniels is QB2 pic.twitter.com/l0RWW3GnQI— obvlon (@obvlon) March 5, 2024
@danorlovsky7— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 4, 2024
Everyone thinks it's a forgone conclusion that Caleb Williams is going 1st overall but the ESPN analyst isn't so sure:#NFL #NFLCombine #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/vSrXhRQTAb
Honestly, 1-5 would not even be controversial with most league executives IMO. They may have the slotting different, but I think this would be fairly believable. pic.twitter.com/5QtQ3E1hso— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) March 4, 2024
The relevant starting point on the video is at 3:59:55 https://t.co/zxqAf9WBxM— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 5, 2024
Eugene Shen, on the value of running backs. pic.twitter.com/5zNvLktusm— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) March 5, 2024
Eugene Shen, last week, on emphasizing process over outcome. pic.twitter.com/Z0uindcLMa— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) March 5, 2024
Eugene Shen, on the difficulty of projecting quarterbacks. pic.twitter.com/8joGOAh5Ou— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) March 5, 2024
"My big takeaway from the 2024 Combine is that it's the greatest offensive line draft class we've seen in some time... maybe ever. There are twelve- yes, twelve- guys who I could see get taken on Day One."— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 4, 2024
- @PSchrags pic.twitter.com/GmAcx3dtxj
Fresh off the #NFLCombine, we look at what’s going to be a wild QB Carousel from free agency until the #NFLDraft:#NFL pic.twitter.com/wEYnE1cXQ7— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 4, 2024
We’ve notified QB Russell Wilson that he will be released after the league year begins March 13.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 4, 2024
A statement from GM George Paton and HC Sean Payton: pic.twitter.com/EJO5mNMjew
The Broncos will absorb an $85 million salary cap hit for releasing Russell Wilson but can spread that over two seasons. They owe him $39 million for next season (minus any amount offset by Wilson's salary with a prospective new team) but avoid a $37 million offseason payment.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 4, 2024
Russell Wilson will get $39M in cash from the #Broncos in 2024. This means he could potentially sign with a new team for the NFL minimum, as any new contract he signs would be coming off that $39M.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 4, 2024
That alone makes him one of the most fascinating QB free agents in a long time.… https://t.co/s0cnSdJFom pic.twitter.com/aAFQyePrmi
What’s next for Russell Wilson?@ShaunOHara60 thinks the QB could stay in the AFC West. (via @NFLTotalAccess) pic.twitter.com/CVJVSESJh9— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 5, 2024
$85M in dead money on top of this haul...— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 4, 2024
The Russell Wilson trade might go down as one of the most lopsided deals in NFL history pic.twitter.com/AwTbr7Pt3o
Largest dead cap hits in NFL history:— Anand Nanduri (@NanduriNFL) March 4, 2024
Russell Wilson ($85M)
Matt Ryan ($40.53M)
Aaron Rodgers ($40.31M)
Carson Wentz ($33.8M)
Russell Wilson, again ($26M)
To call this historic is an understatement. https://t.co/BeQztvGEin
@RapSheet— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 4, 2024
Off the back of what Rich heard in Indy, we asked the @nflnetwork insider if Jerry Jones could really let Dak play out his final year rather than extend his franchise QB now:#NFL #NFLCombine #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/PzFsyUs1IA
I refer to it as a Low Impact Kickoff . I developed it while at the XFL but doesn’t make it the XFL kickoff.— Sam Schwartzstein (@schwartzsteins) March 4, 2024
Video from my testing sessions over 2 years pic.twitter.com/h2WZJYoVXn
We have placed the Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag on CB L'Jarius Sneed. pic.twitter.com/xF3XLjlqVk— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 4, 2024
Still a Buc: Mike Evans and the #Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a two-year deal to avoid free agency and keep him in Tampa, per his agents @DerykGilmore and Darren Jones.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 4, 2024
From the seventh pick in 2014 to potentially the Hall of Fame, Evans might do it all in a Bucs uniform. pic.twitter.com/0mUvwf3Uop
"That's all I got," Jason Kelce says as he finishes his emotional retirement speech, then leaves the stage and hugs his brother Travis. https://t.co/NwdBEs7lrT— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 4, 2024
Get your tissues ready for @JasonKelce speaking about his relationship with @tkelce. pic.twitter.com/XTvnOb4umw— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2024
At the 37 1/2-minute mark of his press conference, Jason Kelce finally says the words: "And so it all brings us to today, where I announce I am retiring."— Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) March 4, 2024
Great speech, all 45 minutes of it.— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) March 4, 2024
The Commanders hired Jim Rushton as their Chief Partnerships Officer. He will work with Elevate to help the team land a new naming rights partner for their stadium.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 4, 2024
A new hire: pic.twitter.com/2jXrfn7DOF— John Keim (@john_keim) March 4, 2024
Kansas State is set to hire longtime NFL special teams coach Nate Kaczor as a special teams analyst, sources tell @247sports.— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 4, 2024
The Kansas native was the Washington #Commanders special teams coordinator the last five years. Was previously the STC for the Buccaneers and Titans.… pic.twitter.com/RvbAPIGF2I
Commanders and Devils owner Josh Harris making a mid season coaching change!— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) March 4, 2024
Lindy Ruff is out in New Jersey https://t.co/ztQYrHuZC7
Some details on Nats' new $5 ticket program, which is exclusive to D.C. residents:— Scott Allen (@ScottSAllen) March 4, 2024
- Replaces day-of-game $5 ticket offer
- Allows fans to purchase tix for future games
- Exclusively available at box office
- Limit 4 games per transaction, NOT per seasonhttps://t.co/4UGiPwIGnG
