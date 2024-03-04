NFL Draft Film Study: A Closer Look at WR Marvin Harrison Jr

With the NFL Draft just under two months away, the time to concentrate on the top possibilities of who the Washington Commanders will select in the first round is at hand. For me, that means it’s Watchin’ Film With Phil season. This year, I’m taking a closer look at several players before the draft, as well as all the Commanders’ picks in the draft.

The goal of these posts is to search for not only the good in each player but the bad as well. For some of these prospects, that’s not always an easy job. Take Marvin Harrison Jr, for example; everyone has a different opinion on which quarterback in this draft will be better, but for the most part (with some exceptions), everybody agrees that Harrison Jr. is the best prospect in the entire process this year. He’s a refined product, so his weaknesses (or lack thereof) may not be surface-deep.

While the chances are not as strong that Washington takes Harrison as they might be with, let’s say, Jayden Daniels, I still decided to look over three different Ohio State games: Ohio State vs. Michigan 2023, Ohio State vs. Michigan State 2023, and Ohio State vs. Georgia (2022 Sugar Bowl), just to see what I’d find, as the video below shows, I wasn’t disappointed.

Marvin Harrison Jr

Here’s a summary of some of the key points from the video above (via ChatGPT) with time stamps for easier navigation.

00:57 - Analysis of Harrison’s ability to adjust routes and keep moving, making a significant catch in the end zone as an example.

01:38 - Breakdown of a play against Michigan State where a slightly underthrown ball prevents a touchdown, showcasing Harrison’s effort on 50-50 balls.

02:21 - A look at a rare drop by Harrison, noting it as an uncommon sight in his film.

02:35 - Examination of Harrison’s versatility and agility on a reverse play that leads to a touchdown.

03:14 - Discussion on Harrison’s skill in securing 50-50 balls in the end zone, indicating his potential for similar plays in the NFL.

04:47 - Discussion on Harrison’s speed and the quarterback’s arm strength, noting a play where Harrison had to slow down for the ball, potentially missing out on a touchdown.

07:01 - Showcase of Harrison’s impressive catch thrown to his back shoulder/arm, demonstrating his ability to adjust to the ball and secure difficult receptions.

07:27 - Harrison’s blocking ability is underrated, proving his all-around capability and willingness to engage without the ball.

