Can Jarrian Jones man the slot for the Commanders?

Jarrian Jones, CB

School: Florida State | Conference: ACC

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’0” / 190 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 4-6

Player Comparison: Shaquill Griffin

College Statistics

Player Overview

A Mississippi native and four-star recruit, Jarrian Jones committed to playing for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. He saw action in 11 games in 2019 as a freshman, but decided to enter the transfer portal at the season’s end.

Originally, he planned to stay in state and go to Ole Miss, but ultimately decided to go to Florida State. It was head coach Mike Norvell’s first season in Tallahassee, too, and it was not easy as the team went 3-6 in that season. Jones struggled as well, allowing a passer rating of 137.1 when targeted. Jones would improve his coverage skills and productivity.

By 2022, he had improved his passer rating when targeted to 42.7. His last year in school was his most productive with three interceptions, including a pick-six, and three PBUs, with a passer rating when targeted of 26.7. For his play in 2023, Jones received honorable mention All-ACC honors.

Strengths

Good size for the position

Aggressive when coming downhill to make tackles

Good play recognition, particularly on screens

Reacts to receivers breaks quickly and stays in phase

Gears up when ball is in flight to make play on it

Long speed to carry receivers deep downfield

Shows good concentration and hands to make plays on the ball

Weaknesses

Not a lot of stopping power as a tackler, leading to missed tackles

Can be caught flat-footed, allowing receivers separation

Technique, especially footwork, can be inconsistent

Can rely too heavily on speed to makeup ground against receivers

Let’s See His Work

Florida State CB Jarrian Jones this season:



90.6 PFF Grade

Zero TDs Allowed

3 INTs | 3 PBUs

31.8 Passer Rating Allowed pic.twitter.com/VTMjuI7F5h — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 1, 2023

Jarrian Jones is a CB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.87 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 30 out of 2222 CB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits Projectedhttps://t.co/3zRdd9t7rL pic.twitter.com/rt2sD6YBiA — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

How He Fits on the Commanders

The Commanders need to turnover all stones in their search for help in the secondary. Despite Kendall Fuller approaching 30, he’s been the team’s best cornerback. However, he might leave in free agency. If that happens, Emmanuel Forbes and Benjamin St-Juste might be penciled as starters on the outside, leaving the Commanders in need of a slot corner. While Quan Martin can play some of this role, he is probably best as a pure safety. The slot could be played by St-Juste or Forbes, but that would leave the team needing to use premium resources to find an outside corner.

Jarrian Jones played like one of the best slot cornerbacks in the country this year. While he may have played his best in man coverage, his skillset makes him a good defender in zone coverage. The ball production would be valued in a Joe Whitt, Jr.-led defense. He has to improve his tackling and consistency in technique, but might be a valuable part of the Commanders’ defense going forward.