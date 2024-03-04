All aTwitter: 4 March 2024 - It looks like we’ll have new kickoff, tackling, and grounding rules in 2024

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
During the sale, people paid too much attention to rumors. During the coach search people paid too much attention to rumors. So During the draft process…..— John Keim (@john_keim) March 3, 2024
I’d be surprised if Washington DOESN’t trade the #2 overall pick. The previous regime screwed this up in 2020…a big reason why they’re gone now. Don’t think this group makes the same mistake. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/rPOJ2IXinX— Schmitty Sports Takes (@UTee_Time) March 3, 2024
Something that has to be hurting the trade market for Justin Fields is not only the compensation the #Bears want but also an acquiring team has to make a quick decision on 5th/year option for '25 @ projected $25 M.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) March 3, 2024
How did that work for #Panthers and Sam Darnold?
: #Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy could be a Top-10 pick in the draft, per @JFowlerESPN— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 4, 2024
"I still think teams are higher on Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy than a lot of people on the outside think, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him picked in the top 10."… https://t.co/r75WQxuBwB pic.twitter.com/RDYxSwMnDQ
Not sure what they should do but after a week in Indy feels more like it will be Maye pic.twitter.com/aiJoqlpgvq— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 3, 2024
pic.twitter.com/BCBG7HD2c3— hinged MD (@27hey7ol) March 4, 2024
This is vibe that’s being sold from multiple who were talking at the combine again it could be all conjecture but when local and national media are trending a certain way at the top of the draft it’s more than just “ it’s lying season”
“You are dealing with a guy that has tremendous talent…a lot of detail and nuance that needs to be cleaned up…inconsistent and erratic ball placement could well be a problem.”— Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) March 3, 2024
The great @GregCosell talks about why Drake Maye is a polarizing prospect for talent evaluators: pic.twitter.com/Rt9VoBMPa5
There's a name for the stadium. At least until it gets a corporate sponsored one. pic.twitter.com/1cWi9OqOfT— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 3, 2024
"I know Kirk is going to go through a full process. He's a process guy. And hopefully we continue to be a strong part in that process and we figure out a way to keep him a Minnesota Viking." - Head Coach Kevin O'Connell on @KirkCousins8— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 2, 2024
: @NFLNetwork Saturday + Sunday pic.twitter.com/kBUaxN7MPM
: The #Panthers informed Brian Burns during the Combine that they aren’t continuing contract talks at this time, per @JosinaAnderson pic.twitter.com/HAvIs7ArUy— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 3, 2024
Funny line from DJ at the Combine that is sure to anger @Mitch_Tischler "We had QBs out here yesterday with 18,000 people and OLinemen today with dozens."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 3, 2024
Wonder if this guy played some LB in HS. Moves like a LB in the drills. https://t.co/xth9Gi5KGe pic.twitter.com/x6chSHugvW— Mighty Kaos aka Coach Williams (@mightykaos41) March 3, 2024
Per sources, Wisconsin center Tanor Bortolini ran a 4.94 40 with a 1.69 10-yard split, broke Jason Kelce's 3-cone combine record for centers, and then went out and got himself some PANCAKES. pic.twitter.com/RRpSTLJY3L— Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 3, 2024
Let me try to explain how insane this is.— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 3, 2024
Only seven offensive linemen since 1999 have recorded a faster short shuttle at the Combine. The heaviest of them was 304 pounds.
Only one other OL 330 or bigger even recorded a SS below 4.5 (Ryan Diem 4.46 in 2001) https://t.co/ykdoyul0af
Joe Alt is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.91 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 13 out of 1314 OT from 1987 to 2024.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2024
Splits projectedhttps://t.co/tSqdCPUvnl pic.twitter.com/rlOkCbfMay
Unfortunately Penn State’s Olu Fashanu told me he is done for the day at the combine. Told me it’s a right thigh injury. Said he should be okay by his pro day March 15. Ultra competitive and an awesome guy, he’s in good spirits.— StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 3, 2024
Tanor Bartolini. Those testing numbers caught my eye so I figured I'd check him out first tonight. This is him from the '22-'23 season at RG. pic.twitter.com/cNkzPiAmap— Robbie Duncan (@CoachDuncanOL) March 3, 2024
Emerging from the combine, the expectation is the NFL competition committee will propose an XFL-style kickoff; a ban on hip-drop tackles; and perhaps a tweak to the intentional-grounding rule. It will see if owners want to utilize an electronic system for measuring first downs.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 3, 2024
The competition committee is not expected to propose a ban on the push-the-QB sneak or a modification to the rule awarding possession of the ball to the defensive team via a touchback on a fumble through the end zone.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 3, 2024
The pending proposed ban on hip-drop tackles likely will use four elements to define the prohibited technique: the defender grabbing the ball carrier; pivoting or swiveling; unweighting himself (leaving the ground); and falling on the back of the ball carrier's legs.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 3, 2024
The potential tweak to intentional grounding probably would mean that the quarterback would not be penalized on any throw that crosses the line of scrimmage, whether made from inside or outside the pocket. This would further protect the QB and simplify application of the rule.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 3, 2024
The pending proposals by the competition committee will be presented to the owners at the annual league meeting later this month in Orlando and must be approved by at least 24 of 32 teams to take effect.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 3, 2024
No surprises: The new kickoff rule crafted by NFL special teams coordinators would allow teams to attempt an onside kick only when trailing in the fourth quarter — and require them to declare it in advance, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 3, 2024
Language still being finalized and owners must approve. pic.twitter.com/HYJKv3EZtP
If the kickoff team declares they’re attempting an onside kick, they potentially could be allowed to utilize an unbalanced (6x4) formation, raising odds of recovery. Just 5.2% were recovered in 2023 and there just two surprise onside kicks, thanks largely to run-ups being banned.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 3, 2024
The best simulcam compilation: @RichEisen vs everybody (and really, it's everybody). #RunRichRun— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2024
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/3vrmyDilYc
People always ask me, “Comp - how’d you do at the combine?”— Will Compton (@_willcompton) March 4, 2024
Well.. I opted out of attending once I didn’t get invited, and focused solely on Pro Day.
This played in my favor bc I went fucking nuts in front every scout, exploded on the scene, and ultimately still went undrafted pic.twitter.com/NEkCbUuoAz
Fuck it Chris Thompson Redskin Highlights pic.twitter.com/RFO4Cw0v2q— Commando Mane (@Commando_Mane) March 3, 2024
Records are made for Caitlin Clark to break— Sportico (@Sportico) March 3, 2024
The moment we have all been waiting for:
pic.twitter.com/PrPuF6Ggz2
An NFL icon— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 3, 2024
Rest in peace, Mort https://t.co/sFa4LBIY8s
.@movethesticks and @richeisen honor the memory of the legendary Chris Mortensen, who passed away today at the age of 72.— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2024
Our thoughts are with his family and the ESPN family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ehkj1BYar2
