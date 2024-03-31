Film Session: Joe Alt NFL draft prospect profile

Joe Alt is a Junior offensive tackle from the University of Notre Dame. He started every game over the last two seasons and played in all 13 in 2021.

What should we make of Joe Alt as an offensive tackle? Here are my takeaways from Alt’s Notre Dame film.

Joe Alt is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.91 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 13 out of 1330 OT from 1987 to 2024. — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 29, 2024

Alt is an athletic tackle with very good initial quickness getting into his pass sets. He displays good Angle and Vertical set points and good foot quickness against speed rushers. When mirroring, Alt shows good lateral quickness and change of direction to stay in front of rushers. He also shows a good recovery ability when out of position on pass sets. Alt shows good punch timing and hand placement with his hands when engaged with rushers. He has good grip strength against defenders aligning directly over him (4/4i). Alt is best against speed and speed-to-power rushers but is also good vs. Power when he can quickly jump set and engage before rushers start upfield. He has average-level independent hand usage but does show the ability to re-fit when engaged in hand fighting.

Alt’s athletic ability also stands out in the twist game. He shows good hip mobility and change of direction when picking up loopers and good processing ID’ing line games. Alt also has an above-average ability to redirect crashers and loopers. He also stands out in the screen game, showing good acceleration and foot speed as a playside blocker. Alt possesses the necessary patience to sell pass sets before getting to the open field.

In the run game, starting with zone scheme blocking, Alt plays with good overall mental processing and eyes when ID’ing his target. Has good initial quickness on playside and backside reach blocks and proper hat placement when engaged with defenders. He has good tempo and strength on contact on second-level defenders, sealing playside and backside gaps. He also has good tempo and balance when approaching quicker or shiftier 2nd and 3rd-level defenders head-on. He has good competitiveness overall, staying engaged with blocks, which results in running backs springing runs for bigger gains.

On base blocks, Alt plays at a good pad level and leverage. He has good leg drive when he’s under his pads. Alt possesses above-average functional strength to turn out of playside gaps. Alt has good grip strength and hand placement when engaged. As a playside blocker on power concepts, Alt has good lateral mobility, which stands out on crack-toss along with good foot speed in the open field approaching defenders. He has exceptional play strength on contact on Down blocks and plays with good explosiveness at the snap.

My concerns mostly exist in the passing game. He can improve his base when engaged and can cross feet, allowing linemen to cross-face if he oversets. He could improve his footwork on jump sets; at times, he can short-set, resulting in lunging at defenders. He can improve his core strength and upper body play strength to consistently compete with power rushers, specifically interior power rushers, where anchoring is problematic.