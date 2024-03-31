All aTwitter: 31 March 2024 - UFL kicks off ‘24 season; 64-yd game winning FG; chip data used to spot balls

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Terry Mclaurin is staying ready for the season. #HTTC @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/c37MhH2rC0— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) March 30, 2024
“He’s all that I love about football."@Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn discussed signing LB Bobby Wagner.— SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) March 29, 2024
https://t.co/u2cRkateWV#Commanders | #HTTC | @BWagz pic.twitter.com/WCo5bsvqNa
Offensive Tackle options for Washington in the 2024 NFL Draft #ballininburgundy #commanders https://t.co/c8vdXoFTC9 #NFL #SuperBowl #NFLDraft #NFLCombine— Zennie Abraham ZENNIE62MEDIA #CES2024 #SuperBowl (@ZennieAbraham62) March 30, 2024
I’m legit pissed we didn’t get a young OT with one of our first two picks last season. That guy could have taken his lumps in 2023 and be ready to compete this year…when we’ll need him most.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 30, 2024
Unfortunately we had dumb and dumber(ironically the same person) running the ‘23 draft
The Commanders have had team scouts/personnel present at 105 Team Pro Days thus far. More coming next week.— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 30, 2024
Still waiting to see if there will be a local pro day and expecting to learn of more top 30 visits, private workouts, etc.
Michael Penix JR ran a sub 4.6 40 at his pro day even though he only rushed for 8 yards last season.— Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) March 30, 2024
I absolutely love this. This is a QB that wants to play within the system, a QB that prioritizes his Football IQ over his legs, and a QB that doesn’t put his O Line in jeopardy… pic.twitter.com/OMGWetiwoy
My daughter is raising money for Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance by selling bracelets. 100% of proceeds will go to @COCAorg and with every 5th bracelet sold she will send one to a survivor. $10https://t.co/ejLRmy9Es2 pic.twitter.com/0pyauB6CDd— Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) March 31, 2024
Andy Reid on mobile QBs: "I think it's big. That was a Bill Walsh thing...That's always been an element that puts pressure on the defense." 3:50 mark https://t.co/Xm5jTfMLf8— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 30, 2024
Jayden Daniels Clears Concerns Over Elbow: "Perfectly fine" #NFL #NFLDraft #NFLDraft2024 #Commanders https://t.co/BbckJEeRVChttps://t.co/BbckJEeRVC— YebScore.com : Satire Views - NFL, NBA, MLB,F1,WWE (@yebscore) March 31, 2024
Which QB would you take at #2 if you were the #Commanders? @RealMikeRob is riding with @JayD__5 no question pic.twitter.com/yGqNstS1Q2— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) March 27, 2024
Jayden Daniels speaking about his conversations with the #Commanders.— brandon (@DrakeMayeMVP) March 27, 2024
Look at #Commanders HC Dan Quinn’s face during this segment. pic.twitter.com/JVAqxLKmgy
Been about 6 hours since I last checked Twitter. Shockingly, more new posts from people trying to convince the rest about which QB the #Commanders should pick. #Redskins #HTTR #NFL pic.twitter.com/sKzWHs0nJf— Jim Bradshaw (@jimbradshaw4) March 31, 2024
Next week it will be leaked that the #Commanders are interested in Bo Nix or Michael Penix early in the 2nd and they are going MHJ at #2 and there will be a collection of people that knew it all along#HTTC— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) March 25, 2024
Watch how fast people change their opinions of these top QBs once their team doesn’t draft one of them.— Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) March 30, 2024
Right now so many people are acting like every QB is the savior bc there is a chance he ends up on their team.
As soon as he goes somewhere else, the love story is over.
The #Chargers at 5 and desperation vibes from #Broncos and #Raiders might test the age-old notion of no intra-division trade for a top QB prospect.#MockDraftThoughts— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 30, 2024
As he continues to rehab from season-ending shoulder surgery, the #Colts are on track to have Anthony Richardson healthy this spring:https://t.co/nWCQBnOHdV— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) March 31, 2024
In the new UFL, the D.C. Defenders have "unfinished business" https://t.co/Yz7jY5B1Mk— Post Sports (@PostSports) March 30, 2024
This is very cool. XFL using ball chip data to confirm close spots. Check out this tech. pic.twitter.com/UogPiQLkFp— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 30, 2024
Jake Bates' first FG kick SINCE HIGH SCHOOL was a 64-yd game-winner— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 31, 2024
(via @XFL2023, @USFLPanthers) pic.twitter.com/TVgnmyIdzW
When you score a goal in your 1000th game. Atta boy, Carly. pic.twitter.com/qKi8hijugZ— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 31, 2024
The Bama shot chart is incredible...the only non-3, non-paint shot was that floster to try and beat the shot clock pic.twitter.com/lWlZaia7TI— Zach Seidel (@Seidel_Z) March 31, 2024
พี่โน่พูดไทยชัดมาก "คิดถึงคุณนะที่ร้ากก นะที่รักนะที่ร้ากก"#BrunoMarsLiveInBangkok #BrunoMarsLiveInBKK #BrunoMars #คิดถึงคุณนะที่รัก pic.twitter.com/P3QY8tH1r9— bunnypipe (@bunnypipe) March 30, 2024
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...