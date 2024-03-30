All aTwitter: 30 March 2024

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Come celebrate with us on Day 3 of the #NFLDraft!https://t.co/n8jANHYp6K | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/uWZqjWSf1L— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 29, 2024
MARCH MADNESS pic.twitter.com/lYR61u73bK— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 29, 2024
Every. Single. Snap.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 29, 2024
https://t.co/LdgQqq2kd6 pic.twitter.com/OKV1F51ReM
Notre Dame CB Cam Hart has in-person visits with the #Bears & #Commanders.— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 29, 2024
Hart is a 6-3, 202 pound CB with 33" arms. A scheme versatile talent, Hart thrives playing both inside and outside, and in press man coverage.@CamHart_ on @TheDraftNetwork:https://t.co/dPKoYIagdC
Taulia Tagovailoa says the Ravens, Raiders and Commanders are among the teams he’s met with so far https://t.co/Pn3zKDXzoL— Ahmed Ghafir (@ghafirtheturtle) March 29, 2024
Rick Snider’s Washington runs down the Washington Commanders offseason camp schedule. Gimme 90 seconds. pic.twitter.com/4Lpw7J8KNR— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) March 29, 2024
Lookin forward to April 2 - the start of the Commanders off season program— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) March 29, 2024
First day: 4/2
Voluntary mini camp: 4/22-4/24
OTA’s: 5/14-15, 5/17, 5/21-22, 5/24, 6/4-5, 6/7
Mandatory minicamp 6/11-6/13 pic.twitter.com/4mghuzbFeS
The NFL announced the dates for teams' offseason workout programs. The Commanders, Chargers and Falcons have the earliest starts on Tuesday. Most teams begin April 15.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 29, 2024
Trade: Eagles are sending edge-rusher Haason Reddick to the New York Jets for a conditional 2026 third-round pick that could be a second, sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2024
The 2026 pick becomes a 2nd if Reddick has 67.5% playtime this season and has 10 or more sacks. If not, it’s a 2023 third pic.twitter.com/AcjiqZE2L4
The Titans officially announce their trade for L’Jarius Sneed. https://t.co/8CPJZB7Bwi— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 29, 2024
The @Chiefs have signed the Welsh-born, world class rugby player @LouisReesZammit! @NFLUK pic.twitter.com/mlB3r4Da7C— NFL (@NFL) March 29, 2024
Our newest Chief from across the pond! pic.twitter.com/Y6qjHTmCBC— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 29, 2024
The Saints sign kicker Charlie Smyth, who is trying to reach the NFL through the international player pathway program. https://t.co/T88OUPHq4M— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 29, 2024
my elbow is perfectly fine .. stop the cap!!— Jayden (@JayD__5) March 29, 2024
No cap here!— David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) March 29, 2024
Support that your elbow is fine.https://t.co/VJfEa4Z7uN
Good insight from @Sam4TR after UNC Pro Day: "Kingsbury spent a long long time talking to the UNC offensive coordinator... Drake missed a couple throws you’d expect him to hit... Jayden was looser, Drake seemed a little more on edge... He threw the hell out of the deep ball”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 29, 2024
Checking in w @Sam4TR after LSU Pro Day: "You watch the guy he does seem very charismatic ... Jayden checked all the boxes... He’s a thin frame guy, I dont know how much more weight he can put on."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 29, 2024
In the second half of this video, Drake Maye talks about his meeting with the Commanders on Thursday morning.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 29, 2024
“Great dudes. Great people. … They got a great thing going up there.” https://t.co/BSrCWjet1H
The benches clear between the Mets and Brewers after Jeff McNeil takes exception to a hard slide into second base from Rhys Hoskins pic.twitter.com/NN4ee8ea0Y— SNY (@SNYtv) March 29, 2024
