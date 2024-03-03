Can Edefuan Ulofoshio Provide More than Depth for the Commanders?

Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB
School: Washington | Conference: Pac-12
College Experience: Senior | Age: 24
Height / Weight: 6’0” / 236 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Rounds 5-7
Player Comparison: Tyrel Dodson
College Statistics
|Tackles
|Def Int
|Fumbles
|Year
|School
|Conf
|Class
|Pos
|G
|Solo
|Ast
|Tot
|Loss
|Sk
|Int
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|PD
|FR
|Yds
|TD
|FF
|*2018
|Washington
|Pac-12
|FR
|LB
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|*2019
|Washington
|Pac-12
|FR
|LB
|9
|29
|18
|47
|3.5
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2020
|Washington
|Pac-12
|SO
|LB
|4
|31
|16
|47
|1.0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1
|2021
|Washington
|Pac-12
|SO
|LB
|6
|25
|26
|51
|2.5
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|*2022
|Washington
|Pac-12
|JR
|5
|4
|6
|10
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|*2023
|Washington
|Pac-12
|SR
|LB
|15
|62
|32
|94
|8.0
|3.0
|1
|45
|45.0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Career
|Washington
|153
|98
|251
|15.0
|7.0
|1
|45
|45.0
|1
|8
|2
|0
|0
|5
Player Overview
An alum of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Edefuan Ulofoshio played with current NFL players Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Brevin Jordan, and Jalen Nailor. An outside linebacker and defensive end in high school, Ulofoshio would be a two-star recruit that decided to walk on at the University of Washington. In 2018, he only played in three games in his first year but forced two fumbles. He would play each game in 2019, becoming the starting middle linebacker in the last three games. Ulofoshio’s play in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season saw him earn All-American honors. Hoping to build on that in 2021, a bicep injury would end his season after six games. A knee injury in the offseason caused him to miss the first eight games of 2022. Fully healthy in 2023, Ulofoshio was a constant presence on the national runner-ups. He was named a team captain by his teammates and ended he season First-Team All-Pac-12
Strengths
- Good hand usage to disengage and slip blocks
- Navigates line of scrimmage well to get to the ball
- Reliably gets players to the ground
- Quick to identify and take away coverage assignments
- Hustles to the ball
Weaknesses
- Shorter than ideal
- Over-pursues occasionally making him late to make a stop
- Needs to improve strength to consistently shed linemen
- Missed significant time due to injury
Let’s See His Work
How He Fits on the Commanders
MattInBrisVegas did an analysis of the Commanders’ front seven and identified only two players were better than an average starter: Jamin Davis and Khaleke Hudson. The latter is set to be a free agent and Davis’ fifth-year option has yet to be picked up. Cody Barton and David Mayo, who MattInBrisVegas had as no better than an average starter (and in Barton’s case, much worse) are also set to hit free agency. Clearly, we need impact starters and depth.
I don’t see Edefuan Ulofoshio as more than a late-round depth player at linebacker that will have to contribute on special teams to start his career. While his performance at the NFL Combine caught my eye, the only place that athleticism is on display in pass coverage. While he can work around blockers to make plays, too often it causes him to take himself out of plays, or worse, open up lanes for ball carriers. Some of these things can be improved on with coaching, but I have some concerns about his instincts and feel for the position. Combine that with being an older player whose suffered significant injuries and he’s got an uphill battle to be a impact player. Good thing “Edefuan Ulofoshio” translates to “not afraid of war.”
