Can Edefuan Ulofoshio Provide More than Depth for the Commanders?

Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB

School: Washington | Conference: Pac-12

College Experience: Senior | Age: 24

Height / Weight: 6’0” / 236 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 5-7

Player Comparison: Tyrel Dodson

College Statistics

Player Overview

An alum of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Edefuan Ulofoshio played with current NFL players Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Brevin Jordan, and Jalen Nailor. An outside linebacker and defensive end in high school, Ulofoshio would be a two-star recruit that decided to walk on at the University of Washington. In 2018, he only played in three games in his first year but forced two fumbles. He would play each game in 2019, becoming the starting middle linebacker in the last three games. Ulofoshio’s play in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season saw him earn All-American honors. Hoping to build on that in 2021, a bicep injury would end his season after six games. A knee injury in the offseason caused him to miss the first eight games of 2022. Fully healthy in 2023, Ulofoshio was a constant presence on the national runner-ups. He was named a team captain by his teammates and ended he season First-Team All-Pac-12

Strengths

Good hand usage to disengage and slip blocks

Navigates line of scrimmage well to get to the ball

Reliably gets players to the ground

Quick to identify and take away coverage assignments

Hustles to the ball

Weaknesses

Shorter than ideal

Over-pursues occasionally making him late to make a stop

Needs to improve strength to consistently shed linemen

Missed significant time due to injury

Let’s See His Work

Edefuan Ulofoshio is a LB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.55 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 121 out of 2649 LB from 1987 to 2024.



Spilts projectedhttps://t.co/HH61aWAOAh pic.twitter.com/QY7AWKvMhS — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

How He Fits on the Commanders

MattInBrisVegas did an analysis of the Commanders’ front seven and identified only two players were better than an average starter: Jamin Davis and Khaleke Hudson. The latter is set to be a free agent and Davis’ fifth-year option has yet to be picked up. Cody Barton and David Mayo, who MattInBrisVegas had as no better than an average starter (and in Barton’s case, much worse) are also set to hit free agency. Clearly, we need impact starters and depth.

I don’t see Edefuan Ulofoshio as more than a late-round depth player at linebacker that will have to contribute on special teams to start his career. While his performance at the NFL Combine caught my eye, the only place that athleticism is on display in pass coverage. While he can work around blockers to make plays, too often it causes him to take himself out of plays, or worse, open up lanes for ball carriers. Some of these things can be improved on with coaching, but I have some concerns about his instincts and feel for the position. Combine that with being an older player whose suffered significant injuries and he’s got an uphill battle to be a impact player. Good thing “Edefuan Ulofoshio” translates to “not afraid of war.”