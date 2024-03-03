All aTwitter: 3 March 2024 - Xavier Worthy breaks the NFL Combine record in the 40-yd dash, running 4.21

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
That long ass pause starting to make some sense pic.twitter.com/TY863minqJ— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) March 1, 2024
Josh Harris in December:— Cooley's Takes (@Cooleystakes) March 2, 2024
“There’s no shortcuts to the top. There’s shortcuts to the middle. You want to be 8-8? I can get you there quickly — 8-8-1. You want to be great? There are no shortcuts.”
I can’t imagine he has a “win now” mentality just a few months later. https://t.co/FdJFBqENWq
For two years, I’ve wondered why the Commanders didn’t get more from Cole Turner. With Thomas cut and Kingsbury’s scheme, we may now see if Turner’s real.— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) March 2, 2024
Finding our future#NFLCombine | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/dVZKW4JZL0— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 2, 2024
Caleb Williams: 6'1 1/8", 214 pounds, 9 3/4" hand size— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 2, 2024
Rumors of sub-par height seemed to be just more smoke from an anti-Caleb crowd. Numbers look just fine.
As is their choice, LSU QB Jayden Daniels and WR Malik Nabers opted not to take part in the measurements portion of the Combine with their respective position groups this morning.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 2, 2024
Daniels will do his measurements at LSU’s Pro Day on March 27th, as would be expected for Nabers…
Liked this Jayden Daniels quote from an interview today.— Sky Kruse (@KruseSports_) March 2, 2024
They asked him how important was Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers to the LSU passing offense, Jayden Daniels answer?
"First and foremost without my lineman I wouldnt be here. Thankful for my guys at LSU."
Always think…
Twitter: You have to get a QB now, next year class sucks.— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 2, 2024
Agent to me at Buca di Beppo last night...I don't think this QB class is all its cracked up to be. I like next year QB class better, tbh.
Washington OL Troy Fautanu:— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 2, 2024
“There’s only one way to play and that’s nasty…. violent. You have to enjoy imposing your will on someone.”
Also added he believes he’s “the most versatile lineman in the class.” pic.twitter.com/p4GTtXp3sR
24.41 mph. Insane.@NextGenStats | @XavierWorthy— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/mAEREOQFJa
THE FASTEST MAN IN COMBINE HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/7nOmZ2Q5PO— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024
Another look at Xavier Worthy’s record 4.21 run, the fastest time in combine history. pic.twitter.com/dR8Q1XrCt7— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2024
From the record-breaker himself.@XavierWorthy | @TexasFootball | #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/7YwKusHQIg— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2024
Darrell Green clocked a 4.2 40 at the age of 40 pic.twitter.com/zyAL9Dcsud— Old Time Football (@Ol_TimeFootball) March 3, 2024
From our combine coverage: A look at what now for #Washington WR Rome Odunze, plus how much did Xavier Worthy’s stock rise after his 40? pic.twitter.com/51xc6U7rrO— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2024
Michael Penix Jr on throwing at the Combine while other top prospects declined:— NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) March 2, 2024
"I don't pass up on opportunities to compete." pic.twitter.com/O9rEFdJwsu
Safe to say @themikepenix really impressed at the Combine pic.twitter.com/cCnp8Ti0cE— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 3, 2024
Last player to leave the field Saturday night after the drills?— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 3, 2024
Caleb Williams.
Hung and said goodbye to all the folks who ran the drills and worked the event.
Might be kind of redundant here I suppose, but Malik Washington out of UVA is going to be a really good slot WR for someone. Good hands, 10’6 broad, 42.5-inch vert. Checks out on the analytics side vs. various coverages.— Marshall (@MarshW_7) March 3, 2024
Malik Washington DOMINATED Man Coverage— Austin Abbott (@AustinAbbottFF) February 29, 2024
➖1st in Receptions (38)
➖1st in Missed Tackles Forced (10)
➖2nd in YAC (254)
➖3rd in Yards (460)
What Matters Most:
3.24 YPRR Vs. Man Coverage
6 for 7 in Contested Catches (85.7%)
90th percentile in Seperation
I genuinely… pic.twitter.com/G4knDdUHYt
How does the Relative Athletic Score help players reach their full potential?@schwartzsteins met up with Kent Lee Platte, the creator of the RAS to talk all things NFL Combine pic.twitter.com/71E3KYVLOz— TNF Prime Vision (@TNFPrimeVision) March 1, 2024
End of an era: #Cowboys All-Pro and Pro Bowl LT Tyron Smith will be a free agent and is unlikely to return to Dallas, sources say. The blindside protector since 2011, Smith will be highly coveted. pic.twitter.com/eiTolVeFw6— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2024
#Giants plan to release veteran guard Mark Glowinski, sources told @JordanRaanan and me. The release saves $5.7M on the cap.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 2, 2024
Glowinski was easily the Giants highest-rated guard this past season, per PFF, 25th overall with a 64.8 grade
Here is my angle of Joe Milton’s deep ball to Lideatrick Griffin.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 3, 2024
Per @NextGenStats this throw traveled 73.5 air yards.
For reference, the longest throw by air yards in the NFL over the last seven years was Josh Allen to Gabe Davis for 69.3 air yards in 2022.
Unreal arm talent pic.twitter.com/MD96LfTvpk
Fuck it JD McKissic Highlights pic.twitter.com/01vEm6H1vs— Commando Mane (@Commando_Mane) March 2, 2024
The stadium name for now ... pic.twitter.com/QuHNeQsEi1— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 3, 2024
Just seeing this. Hope Kuzy is OK first & foremost but I am glad to see the #Caps do something to end this. It's gone on way too long. I wish they would have traded him but... https://t.co/ibFn1cHmxb— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) March 2, 2024
One of the greatest moments of my sports-fan life. pic.twitter.com/IeK6aDN5DN— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 2, 2024
Leno got cut twice today apparently. https://t.co/KnwPpyx3NA— michael phillips (@michaelpinRVA) March 2, 2024
