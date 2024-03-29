 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

All aTwitter: 29 March 2024 - Drake Maye has his turn meeting with the Commanders at his pro day

News, links to articles, updates and more from DC area writers and national sports journalists and others

By Bill-in-Bangkok and Scott Jennings
/ new
Campbell v North Carolina Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed

Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed

Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...