All aTwitter: 29 March 2024 - Drake Maye has his turn meeting with the Commanders at his pro day

Former #Eagles WR Olamide Zaccheaus is signing with the #Commanders, per @TomPelissero. pic.twitter.com/VNdJuuyKU3— brandon (@DrakeMayeMVP) March 28, 2024
Olamide Zaccheaus with the 93-yard touchdown pic.twitter.com/K2GvI5A1Zl— social cancer (@SlopingGiraffe) December 8, 2019
With Quez Watkins out Sunday, it’s the perfect opportunity for Olamide Zaccheaus to step up.— Word On The Birds (@WordOnTheBirds) October 14, 2023
Excited to see what he’s got. #Eagles
pic.twitter.com/PKvPkDbCg6
We want more Olamide Zaccheaus snaps— ʟᴇᴇᴍ (fan) (@RunHurts) November 28, 2023
pic.twitter.com/EWDieV4m7n
Olamide Zaccheaus with the wide receiver block of the year: pic.twitter.com/1it7S4rV9s— Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) December 25, 2023
Message of the Day: continue finding new news. In which ways do you add NEW value in your life? pic.twitter.com/neYKpvCCKh— Austin Ekeler (@AustinEkeler) March 27, 2024
Competitor, avid coin collector...scoring threat?— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 28, 2024
More about @Gretti_53 ⤵️
Over the Cap has now processed the contracts of all 69 players on the Commanders roster and estimate the team's available cap space at $43.58m.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 28, 2024
The team will need $9.2m to sign its 9 draft picks.https://t.co/g7qAvR1GPN
The guys react to the Chiefs signing rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit @PFF_Sam | @PFF_Steve pic.twitter.com/RPKX6c7jPp— PFF NFL Podcast (@PFFNFLPod) March 28, 2024
With the Commanders' heavy hitters at UNC for Drake Maye's pro day, area scout Paul Skansi is at UW, per source. Michael Penix Jr. is the headliner, but other notable prospects/realistic Day 2 targets include OT Roger Rosengarten and DE Bralen Trice. https://t.co/kziQkz5iFk— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 28, 2024
Michael Penix Jr. clocks in a 4.46 (unofficial) 40-yard dash ♂️— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 28, 2024
: @BenGlassmireNFL pic.twitter.com/LS2nTWS97h https://t.co/wWhBSOmmjg
Warning! The headline may cause some of you to hyperventilate but I promise you'll be ok if you actually read the story. This is an example of reporting on others' reporting. It's not a 'hit piece'. Of course Thom is capable of entertaining hit pieces but this isn't one of them. https://t.co/LJ87hdTf6z— Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) March 28, 2024
Ben Sinnott is a TE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.72 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 33 out of 1141 TE from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/pHPbq2TTru pic.twitter.com/G3nB18T7Se— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 28, 2024
“I saw a little bit of Trevor Lawrence in his game”— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 28, 2024
Drake Maye is still the 2nd ranked QB on @spielman_rick’s board pic.twitter.com/NJgUdycryc
“There is no question he possesses the physical traits to develop into a quality NFL QB with a chance to be one of .”@gregcosell’s scouting report on UNC QB Drake Maye ✍️— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 28, 2024
- Desirable combination of size, throwing ability and athleticism.… pic.twitter.com/mTdked3eeb
He just did. 6041, 227. Pretty much the same as his combine numbers (6043, 223). The only on-field work he’ll do today is throw. https://t.co/gX2xqn5rC0 pic.twitter.com/l053hAXbc9— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 28, 2024
As we approach Drake Maye's Pro Day today, here's a primer to get you caught up on the QB.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 28, 2024
- Coached up by Phillip Rivers
- Three Brothers who played collegiately, including basketball players at UNC and one SEC Pitcher
- Father is a former UNC QBhttps://t.co/LkM1g2EkYQ
I’ve been told there will be up to 75 front office execs in attendance today for Maye’s Pro Day. This is this guy everyone wants! @Commanders pic.twitter.com/igXYRuLoPW— DLacks21 (@Cheddarbob804) March 28, 2024
Drake Maye airmails a pass early in his work out pic.twitter.com/d3hEbjEdvV— Jordan Sigler (@JordanSig) March 28, 2024
Drake Maye casually throwing that ball 65 yards on a dime at his pro day. WR never broke stride.— Joe (@JoeA_NFL) March 28, 2024
Typical. The man was accurate on 21 of 26 deep ball attemps in the 11 games I graded this year. pic.twitter.com/K5qSGTfClV
The arm-talent, on the move without having his base set, is absolutely RIDICULOUS here by Drake Maye pic.twitter.com/l2xU3FvMV3— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 28, 2024
PRO-DAY UPDATE: All 32 NFL teams were represented at @UNCFootball pro-day today. Both HC and GM from & were there, as well as GM George Paton.— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 29, 2024
QB Drake Maye drew big crowd of OCs ( , , , , , )… pic.twitter.com/wGSiL3M8Sm
Commanders scouting crew at UNC’s pro day:— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 28, 2024
GM Adam Peters
AGM Lance Newmark
Coach Dan Quinn
OC Kliff Kingsbury
WR Dyami Brown (a former Tar Heel)
Sam Howell was there too but isn’t a Commander anymore https://t.co/3TFbsHMBps— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 28, 2024
GM Adam Peters and HC Dan Quinn all smiles while talking to Drake Maye after UNC Pro day workout pic.twitter.com/LJZ2ui2ndu— Katakuri (@ausvano) March 28, 2024
#Commanders GM Adam Peters & Offensive Coordinator Kliff Kingsbury chopping it up with #UNC Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey. I’m sure Drake Maye’s name may come up once or twice during this convo. @wusa9 #UNCProDay pic.twitter.com/OY4rnj3dMc— Desmond Purnell (@DesmondPurnell) March 28, 2024
"That actually makes the most sense to me."— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 28, 2024
Which team does @DCarr8 think is the best fit for Drake Maye? (via @NFLTotalaccess) pic.twitter.com/CCoFnu3wIL
Awkward. https://t.co/vTG3tQ7278— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) March 28, 2024
Love Story: A Progression pic.twitter.com/WJpprCSjIY— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 28, 2024
From our NFL+ coverage of the UNC pro day, with QB Drake Maye following an impressive throwing season that included an extended series of deep throws.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 28, 2024
“I said hey, put them all back-to-back. My arm — knock on wood — I can throw for days and throw it deep as many as you want.” pic.twitter.com/LeJ5dPEhxw
"My resume speaks for itself."— NFL (@NFL) March 27, 2024
QB Jayden Daniels joined @CameronWolfe after throwing at @LSUFootball's Pro Day.
Catch the re-air tonight 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork https://t.co/SHCKPAkTiF pic.twitter.com/rWyxEMh2XH
Jayden Daniels wore his teammate Greg Brooks’ number today when throwing. Brooks was diagnosed with brain cancer in the fall. Brian Kelly said that’s an example of who Daniels is, because he’s always thinking of his teammates. pic.twitter.com/aNLUeHT9wB— Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) March 27, 2024
Jayden Daniels threw the ball extremely well although he missed a few deep shots. Malik Nabers put on a show. Don’t be surprised if he is the first WR off the board ahead of Marvin Harrison Jr— Rick Spielman (@spielman_rick) March 27, 2024
Dan Graziano reports on ESPN that the Vikings and Raiders are both desperate to move into top-3... but only for the right guy (who he clearly believes is Jayden Daniels, not Drake Maye). pic.twitter.com/XEWCj4Ag8d— Minnesota Sports Fan (@realmnsportsfan) March 28, 2024
Kyle Brandt goes OFF defending Caleb Williams— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 28, 2024
"You know what would be incredibly unusual a Bears QB that wins a game anyone cares about"
(via @gmfb)pic.twitter.com/4fjOTbapbv https://t.co/ONZu8OpWdf
Caleb Williams responds pic.twitter.com/KTAeBYB7nE https://t.co/tVstqqDHwA— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 28, 2024
Joe Milton throws an ABSOLUTE BOMB at his NFL Pro Day pic.twitter.com/c3dQcrTvXH https://t.co/z44ZqSP2RC— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 27, 2024
"With the 36th pick in the NFL draft, the Washington Commanders select...." https://t.co/OGEK9aygpE— Robbie Duncan (@CoachDuncanOL) March 28, 2024
The Chiefs are believed to be in the process of finalizing a contract to sign rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit, who is attempting to reach the NFL under the international player pathway program. He could be an interesting option on offense or as a returner under the new kickoff rule.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 28, 2024
The teams with the lowest win totals for next season, per @DKSportsbook. pic.twitter.com/EvQ3XldVJT— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 28, 2024
If the Broncos don't take a QB in the first two rounds, I would read that as they are trying to build a viable roster with cheap young talent so they can go throw a bag at Dak next March. https://t.co/dCzdyoVt9M— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 28, 2024
The Defenders open their season Sunday in a new league, but their goal remains the same: bring a championship to D.C. https://t.co/lJFgH5wp0f— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) March 28, 2024
The Defenders are 9-0 all-time at Audi Field and hope to maintain that dominance.— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) March 28, 2024
Ta'amu: "We know Audi’s going to bring it every time we step on that field. I feel like it’s such a huge advantage for us. We feed off the crowd and off that beer snake." https://t.co/lJFgH5wp0f
In 1980, Packers kicker Chester Marcol’s field goal attempt is blocked back into his hands and he runs that fucker in for a game-winning touchdown. If this play wasn’t already wildly awesome enough, Marcol later revealed he was high on cocaine.pic.twitter.com/xFyZ4AhEbq— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) March 27, 2024
