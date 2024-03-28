 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders Free Agency: Eagles WR Olamide Zaccheaus signs

More WR depth

By Bobby_Gould
Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders signed a wide receiver in free agency today. Former Philadelphia Eagles WR Olamide Zaccheaus has signed a deal to join former Eagles’ offensive coordinator Brian Johnson’s new offense in Washington.

Receiving & Rushing Table
Games Receiving Rushing Total Yds
Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Tgt Rec Yds Y/R TD 1D Succ% Lng R/G Y/G Ctch% Y/Tgt Att Yds TD 1D Succ% Lng Y/A Y/G A/G Touch Y/Tch YScm RRTD Fmb AV
2019 22 ATL WR 17 10 0 5 3 115 38.3 1 2 60.0 93 0.3 11.5 60.0% 23.0 0 3 38.3 115 1 0 1
2020 23 ATL WR 17 11 2 32 20 274 13.7 1 16 56.3 51 1.8 24.9 62.5% 8.6 1 0 0 0 0.0 0 0.0 0.0 0.1 21 13.0 274 1 0 2
2021 24 ATL WR 17 17 8 53 31 406 13.1 3 22 49.1 49 1.8 23.9 58.5% 7.7 1 2 0 1 100.0 2 2.0 0.1 0.1 32 12.8 408 3 0 3
2022 25 ATL WR 17 17 13 61 40 533 13.3 3 25 52.5 45 2.4 31.4 65.6% 8.7 2 7 0 1 50.0 13 3.5 0.4 0.1 42 12.9 540 3 1 6
2023 26 PHI WR 13 17 1 20 10 164 16.4 2 7 50.0 34 0.6 9.6 50.0% 8.2 0 10 16.4 164 2 0 2
Career 72 24 171 104 1492 14.3 10 72 52.0 93 1.4 20.7 60.8% 8.7 4 9 0 2 50.0 13 2.3 0.1 0.1 108 13.9 1501 10 1 14
4 yrs ATL 55 23 151 94 1328 14.1 8 65 52.3 93 1.7 24.1 62.3% 8.8 4 9 0 2 50.0 13 2.3 0.2 0.1 98 13.6 1337 8 1 12
1 yr PHI 17 1 20 10 164 16.4 2 7 50.0 34 0.6 9.6 50.0% 8.2 0 10 16.4 164 2 2
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/28/2024.

