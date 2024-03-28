Washington Commanders Free Agency: Eagles WR Olamide Zaccheaus signs

The Washington Commanders signed a wide receiver in free agency today. Former Philadelphia Eagles WR Olamide Zaccheaus has signed a deal to join former Eagles’ offensive coordinator Brian Johnson’s new offense in Washington.
WR Olamide Zaccheaus has agreed to terms with the Commanders, source confirms.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 28, 2024
Five-year vet spent 2023 with the Eagles after four seasons with the Falcons. Career-high 40 receptions and 533 yards in 2022 for the 5-foot-8 target.
Veteran WR Olamide Zaccheaus agreed to terms with the #Commanders, per source. pic.twitter.com/5CLEDgWqkt— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2024
#Vikings Olamide Zaccheaus went undrafted in the 2019 draft class.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2019
Olamide Zaccheaus posted a Good #RAS with V.Poor size, Good speed, Good explosiveness, Good agility at the WR position. pic.twitter.com/ELc1AUFRX6
|Games
|Receiving
|Rushing
|Total Yds
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Pos
|No.
|G
|GS
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yds
|Y/R
|TD
|1D
|Succ%
|Lng
|R/G
|Y/G
|Ctch%
|Y/Tgt
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|1D
|Succ%
|Lng
|Y/A
|Y/G
|A/G
|Touch
|Y/Tch
|YScm
|RRTD
|Fmb
|AV
|2019
|22
|ATL
|WR
|17
|10
|0
|5
|3
|115
|38.3
|1
|2
|60.0
|93
|0.3
|11.5
|60.0%
|23.0
|0
|3
|38.3
|115
|1
|0
|1
|2020
|23
|ATL
|WR
|17
|11
|2
|32
|20
|274
|13.7
|1
|16
|56.3
|51
|1.8
|24.9
|62.5%
|8.6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|21
|13.0
|274
|1
|0
|2
|2021
|24
|ATL
|WR
|17
|17
|8
|53
|31
|406
|13.1
|3
|22
|49.1
|49
|1.8
|23.9
|58.5%
|7.7
|1
|2
|0
|1
|100.0
|2
|2.0
|0.1
|0.1
|32
|12.8
|408
|3
|0
|3
|2022
|25
|ATL
|WR
|17
|17
|13
|61
|40
|533
|13.3
|3
|25
|52.5
|45
|2.4
|31.4
|65.6%
|8.7
|2
|7
|0
|1
|50.0
|13
|3.5
|0.4
|0.1
|42
|12.9
|540
|3
|1
|6
|2023
|26
|PHI
|WR
|13
|17
|1
|20
|10
|164
|16.4
|2
|7
|50.0
|34
|0.6
|9.6
|50.0%
|8.2
|0
|10
|16.4
|164
|2
|0
|2
|Career
|72
|24
|171
|104
|1492
|14.3
|10
|72
|52.0
|93
|1.4
|20.7
|60.8%
|8.7
|4
|9
|0
|2
|50.0
|13
|2.3
|0.1
|0.1
|108
|13.9
|1501
|10
|1
|14
|4 yrs
|ATL
|55
|23
|151
|94
|1328
|14.1
|8
|65
|52.3
|93
|1.7
|24.1
|62.3%
|8.8
|4
|9
|0
|2
|50.0
|13
|2.3
|0.2
|0.1
|98
|13.6
|1337
|8
|1
|12
|1 yr
|PHI
|17
|1
|20
|10
|164
|16.4
|2
|7
|50.0
|34
|0.6
|9.6
|50.0%
|8.2
|0
|10
|16.4
|164
|2
|2
Generated 3/28/2024.
