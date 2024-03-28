Walter Rouse Is an experienced OT the Commanders could target late in the draft

Walter Rouse, OT

School: Oklahoma | Conference: Pac-12

College Experience: Senior| Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’6” / 313 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 5-7

Player Comparison: Chukwuma Okorafor

Player Overview

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the NFL franchise in Washington has interest in a prospect that played at Stanford that wants to be a doctor. Okay, that’s about where the similarities between Walter Rouse and Bryce Love end. Rouse, a Silver Spring native that attended Sidwell Friends, was a multi-sport athlete (track, basketball, and football) and a three-star prospect that chose to play at Stanford primarily because of its academics.

That didn’t stop him from standing out on the football field. He played in every game as a freshman and was only the second freshman at Stanford since 2000 to start at left tackle. In a pandemic-shortened season, Rouse started every game at left tackle and earned Pac-12 honorable mention. He held down the position through 2023, when he suffered a torn labrum. The injury caused him to miss time, but he played 10 of 12 games that season and only surrendered one sack. He decided to focus on trying to make it to the NFL, so he transferred to Oklahoma in 2023 where he was named All-Big 12 honorable mention. Rouse has played over 2,500 snaps at left tackle in his college career.

Strengths

Generates movement on base and angle blocks in the run game

Long arms (35”) with strong grip to control defenders

Shows ability to anchor and re-anchor against power rushes

Good footwork after making contact to sustain blocks

Can identify and block targets at the second level and in space

Weaknesses

Heavy feet with lack of lateral quickness

Will lose edge and give up counters due to lack of lateral quickness

Has a few reps where he ducks his head and lunges at defenders

Pad level can be too high

Let’s See His Work

OT Walter Rouse @ShrineBowl



✅ Hand placement

✅ Spatial awareness

✅ Functional redirect

✅ Strong latch

✅ Maintains connection

✅ Functional body control

✅ LT/RT versatility#ShrineBowlStud #ShrineBowlWhosNext pic.twitter.com/xq9UVfviAB — Noah K.M Chang (@tr8s808) March 3, 2024

Walter Rouse is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 7.67 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 308 out of 1317 OT from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/h2kVb8hvUH pic.twitter.com/lK1kJAV0yw — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 15, 2024

How He Fits on the Commanders

There is a huge need at offensive tackle for the Commanders. Andrew Wylie looks to be the starter at right tackle after a lackluster campaign in 2023. The team re-signed Cornelius Lucas, a perennial swing tackle, but he could start at left tackle. Adam Peters has said he’s comfortable with Lucas and Trent Scott starting at the position, but I fully believe he will try to find better talent there.

Walter Rouse is likely to be a late-round pick because of shortcomings in his game. He has slower feet and lateral movement which can lead to him being beat around the edge. His length helps to mitigate some of those deficiencies. When he can squarely block a defender, he usually maintains that block and gives his quarterback enough time to make plays. He could lower his pad level and generate more power in both the pass game and run game, but he should be a capable run blocker early in his career. Rouse is a prospect that could compete to be the Commanders’ swing tackle who might become a starter on the right side.