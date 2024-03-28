All aTwitter: 28 March 2024 - LSU Pro Day, Jayden Daniels height & weight and Nabers’ speed

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Our updated list of picks https://t.co/FsamkEwrlb | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/17AI14EX1f— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 27, 2024
The Commanders topped the NFC in free agency pic.twitter.com/T9IONwemaN— PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) March 27, 2024
Active #NFL players who are most likely to make the Hall of Fame, per @pfref's HOF Monitor.— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 27, 2024
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ExcJShI841
Former Lions WR Josh Reynolds is signing a two-year deal worth up to $14 million with the Denver Broncos, per source. pic.twitter.com/QVfhI0Www3— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 27, 2024
Compensation update: Panthers are giving Jadeveon Clowney a two-year, $20 million deal worth up to $24 million, per sources. https://t.co/qRAd9w8W6D— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 27, 2024
The Ravens have now seen 7 compensatory free agent leave, while only signing one (Derrick Henry)— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 27, 2024
If they want, the Ravens could sign as many as 3 low level CFAs, and not risk their current 4 comp picks for 2025, as 4 is the maximum number they can receive. pic.twitter.com/Apkm41ergR
If the #DallasCowboys truly let @Dak walk after this season, OH BABY his free agency tour will be something —@richeisen Top 5 Teams That Will Probably be in on Dak in 2025:#NFL pic.twitter.com/TxtzW0FRmA— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 27, 2024
This is why rebuilding teams draft linemen before skill guys. And a good explanation for why Jim Harbaugh has leaned on, and won with, outstanding offensive lines wherever he’s gone. pic.twitter.com/DXIjtx4T3V— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 27, 2024
Record turnout at LSU Pro Day today. Representatives from all 32 NFL teams, including head coaches Brian Daboll (Giants), Dennis Allen (Saints), Jerod Mayo (Patriots), Matt Eberflus (Bears), Antonio Pierce (Raiders) & Dan Quinn (Redskins), are expected to be in attendance. pic.twitter.com/JlaQGPi17i— Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) March 27, 2024
Jayden Daniels warming up with a basketball — and dapping up Commanders GM Adam Peters. pic.twitter.com/OjUoT9leqO— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 27, 2024
Commanders folk at LSU pro day:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 27, 2024
* GM Adam Peters
* HC Dan Quinn
* OC Kliff Kingsbury
* AGM Lance Newmark
Same crew is expected at UNC tomorrow as well. Nothing surprising here, but I know some of y'all like knowing who has eyes on Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye in particular.
Immediately following his Pro Day, #LSU QB and potential Top 3 pick Jayden Daniels is scheduled to meet with the #Patriots, #Commanders, #Giants, #Vikings, #Broncos and #Raiders, per his agent Ron Butler. Daniels has not previously met with any teams. pic.twitter.com/1wM92chLz8— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2024
Malik Nabers just ran a 4.35 40 at the LSU Pro Day #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/EnxwWZFttX— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 27, 2024
Jayden Daniels was hyped for Malik Nabers after his 40-yard dash @LSUfootball (via @SECNetwork)pic.twitter.com/kQ6ykn7eSg— NFL (@NFL) March 27, 2024
Jayden Daniels speaking about his conversations with the #Commanders.— brandon (@DrakeMayeMVP) March 27, 2024
Look at #Commanders HC Dan Quinn’s face during this segment. pic.twitter.com/JVAqxLKmgy
Jayden Daniels, on ESPN after his Pro Day, is asked what question he's asked the most:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 27, 2024
"How much I weigh."
Official LSU pro day numbers for Jayden Daniels (h/t @Kat_Terrell):— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 27, 2024
Height: 6-3 5/8
Weight: 210 lbs
Hand: 9 3/8
Arm: 32 1/2
Wingspan: 76 3/4
(Skipped all on-field work like 40, Vert, bench, etc)
Unofficial: Source in attendance counted 5 balls that hit the ground (one drop)
Jayden Daniels connects with Brian Thomas, Jr. & Malik Nabers on back-to-back deep shots— NFL (@NFL) March 27, 2024
: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Ti4zZzn9JP
Also provided at LSU’s Pro Day were height and weight measurements for Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers, who did not take them at the Combine:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 27, 2024
Daniels: 6035, 210 pounds
Nabers: 6002, 199 pounds https://t.co/k82j9wEdFl
Malik Nabers on his dinner with the New York Giants— Marshall Green (@MarshallGreen_) March 27, 2024
"I had a great dinner with those guys. Those are some funny guys to be around... I opened up my personality to those guys. It’s not hard to talk to them. They know me personally as a player... I heard the head coach, he loves… pic.twitter.com/11cB3DjxT8
Former Michigan and current Tennessee QB Joe Milton at his pro day today, after he ran a 4.55 40 at 245 pounds: pic.twitter.com/GkQtN4NKqM— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 27, 2024
No Cap ❌— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 27, 2024
Which team needs to really nail their 1st-round pick?
The Cardinals, Bears, Commanders, or someone else? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/axqH0uGsvl
The hip-drop tackle is now banned. How the heck is this going to work? NFL rules analyst @DeanBlandino explains...— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 27, 2024
Latest on @The33rdTeamFB: pic.twitter.com/vII8FyHg73
BREAKING: Robert Griffin III's job with ESPN for MNF is in “JEOPARDY” as the network is pursuing Jason Kelce to replace him.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 27, 2024
“Griffin III had been viewed as a rising star at the network, but he has leveled off.”
(Via @TheAthletic) pic.twitter.com/ClUvXXYDLV
Orioles sale to David Rubenstein finalized after MLB approval https://t.co/Pwmhj540hO— Jeff Barker (@sunjeffbarker) March 27, 2024
The O's go into Opening Day with...— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) March 27, 2024
new ownership
a great front office
the reigning AL Manager & Rookie of the Year
so many other good young players in the Majors
so many high-level prospects
a certified ace in Corbin Burnes
Most pumped I've ever been for an #Orioles season.
Maybe. But VA doesn’t have a stadium authority, meaning they can’t offer any public $$, and they can’t create one until next yr. Even if VA had an authority, theyd need a champion to spend political capital on another sports effort.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 27, 2024
Timelines just dont match (at least for now). https://t.co/HPurr9fKI3
D.C. and Monumental have reached an agreement of $515M over 3 years to refurbish COA, per @EricFlackTV and others.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 27, 2024
My understanding is that Maryland was always focused on the Commanders stadium, and any attempt at getting MD involved in a biding war wasn't realistic. https://t.co/6PjWCsVTbI
HUGGING IT OUT: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and Monumental Sports and Entertainment owner Ted Leonsis (and Zach Leonsis) share an embrace and pose for some pics with the news that the #Wizards and #Caps are staying at Capital One Arena@nbcwashington #ALLCAPS #ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/cwfS9HJGP9— NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) March 27, 2024
Statement from DC AG Brian Schwalb on today's Monunmental news: pic.twitter.com/UpYkfyGhU4— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 27, 2024
This is certainly an unforgettable photo now.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) March 27, 2024
This drama deserves an ESPN 30 for 30 treatment.
I even have the title…”The Monumental Miss” pic.twitter.com/fL9yLvnCDf
So if Washington D.C. is now giving Ted Leonsis $515 million dollars…what does this mean for a possible new Washington Commanders stadium at the RFK site?!— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) March 27, 2024
The District only has so much money!
Smart woman! pic.twitter.com/1EaLIVaDLb— Figen (@TheFigen_) March 26, 2024
