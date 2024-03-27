All aTwitter: 27 March 2024 - Josh Harris gives details of the progress on stadium & facility planning

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.

Dan Quinn on the Sam Howell trade:



"I've said it before, how impressed I was as Sam as a competitive, tough guy. And I thought once in a while in our league there's a good win-win that takes place. And I think Sam heading to Seattle, they're excited to have him. He's got a great… — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 26, 2024

According to various sources, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has a Top 30 meeting scheduled with the Commanders. — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 26, 2024

Dan Quinn, in talking to other reporters at the league meetings (I had to miss these meetings), stressed “the ability from the neck up” for QBs. “There's so much that goes into it of making decisions and putting the ball in the right spot, the accuracy, the toughness.”



Also… — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 26, 2024

Interesting comment from @DanGrazianoESPN the other day.



He shared that the #Bears flew out two days early to meet with USC Quarterback Caleb Williams, prior to his Pro Day.



They took him out to dinner, and even invited his teammates to get a true gauge of who he is "as a… pic.twitter.com/EJ3ed9Wh7h — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 26, 2024

Explains a lot of the actions and stance taken by team Maye pic.twitter.com/JKXZKIfnhx — Rant JD5 fan numero uno Burgundy (@ImRantBurgundy) March 26, 2024

JP: "Do you want to tell me which quarterback you like?"



Quinn: "After you tell me which one you like"



JP: "I like Jayden"



Quinn: "Alright, well I'm not going to tell you mine"



Much more with JP & DQ on News4 this afternoon!@JPFinlayNBCS @nbcwashington #HTTC #Commanders pic.twitter.com/sB3c6tOHdS — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) March 26, 2024

TRENDING: Top #NFL prospect Caleb Williams at last night's game.



People are angry about his pink cellphone case

pic.twitter.com/cUbWX4x7ql — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 26, 2024

Great stuff from #Commanders owner Josh Harris on new stadium



-site plans across 3 jurisdictions

-deep discussion with Maryland

-pursuing possibility of site at RFK

-on Caps/Wiz Monumental Move: "looking at it and learning from it"@JPFinlayNBCS @nbcwashington #HTTC pic.twitter.com/UqAaJm4X9J — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) March 26, 2024

"I'm not an F-minus guy."



-Josh Harris to @JPFinlayNBCS on #Commanders low grades in NFLPA report card



"We want to be a place that everyone says that's a great place to be."



Also talks timetable and if stadium/prax facility need to be in same place@nbcwashington #HTTC pic.twitter.com/8xadRhUSpt — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) March 26, 2024

Harris on the practice facility/stadium: "I don't think the two necessarily have to be in the same place. It works fine. And especially when you have three jurisdictions, obviously you want to think about what's the best thing to engage the whole community." — John Keim (@john_keim) March 26, 2024

"The Cowboys are in a situation with Dak Prescott going into the last year of his deal..



If he leaves after this year the dead money cap charge is $95M that they'd have to spread out..



If he becomes a free agent next year there will be no shortage of suitors" ~ @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/pP0o64vDHp — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 26, 2024

New #Panthers coach Dave Canales told me the reboot of Bryce Young begins with footwork. So what exactly does that entail? Canales gave a fascinating answer on The Insiders. pic.twitter.com/7Fp21zYzyB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 26, 2024

Washington and five other teams wanted the trade deadline pushed back to after Week 10. Pittsburgh wanted it pushed to after Week 9.



Pittsburgh's proposal was approved.https://t.co/FYcoU0wTxE — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 26, 2024

Two other new rules that stand out to me:



* Can place two players on IR before final cuts AND designate them to return in season. Meant season-long designation previously.



* Unlimited number of Emergency QB additions from the PS. pic.twitter.com/gazJSHG9J2 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 26, 2024

But what about the onside kick? The spontaneous onside kick is done. A traditional onside kick is still available if you qualify. Teams must report when they are about to do it. They can do it when trailing in the 4th Q and they can do it twice. pic.twitter.com/TpuqgSlNIS — Arabia ⛈️ (@ALL32NFL_) March 26, 2024

The surprise onside kick is now dead. @DeanBlandino says the #Eagles 4th-and-20 proposal could be in play next year if the new kickoff rule actually works this upcoming season.



"Without a viable onside kick option, teams that are behind late in games can't comeback -- and the… https://t.co/D60tLJ2ZLg pic.twitter.com/kfvDR2c1Uy — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 27, 2024

there were 4 kickoff return TDs in 2023 season



more or less this coming #NFL year with the new kickoff rule? — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 26, 2024

Here’s what the new NFL kickoff will look like this season: pic.twitter.com/vtR5bqGZLK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2024

NFL kickoff rule passed 29-3, with 49ers, Raiders and Packers voting against. https://t.co/MyOyBGATQe — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 26, 2024

The teams that play on Christmas Day this season also will have played Saturday, Dec. 21. Thus, in the NFL’s eyes, it will be the equivalent of those teams playing on a Sunday and then a Thursday. https://t.co/EkDFmJxIkl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2024

What should the Referee signal be when they announce the penalty for illegal “Hip Drop Tackle”?



Drop your ideas below ⬇️ — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) March 26, 2024

