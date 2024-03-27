Malachi Corley could be an explosive weapon for the Commanders

Malachi Corley, WR

School: Western Kentucky | Conference: Conference USA

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 5’11” / 215 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 2-3

Player Comparison: Deebo Samuel

College Statistics

Player Overview

Malachi Corley was a two-sport athlete in high school. He was a productive basketball player and a two-way football player. On the football field, Corley played cornerback and wide receiver. Despite receiving state-wide accolades for his play, Corley was lightly recruited as a two-star recruit and chose to stay in-state and play at Western Kentucky.

Once he became a Hilltopper in 2020, Corley would convert to receiver full-time and see action in nine games with minimal production. In 2021, when Bailey Zappe broke the NCAA record for completions and touchdowns, Corley played his part by hauling in 73 of those passes for seven touchdowns. It was 2022 that would be Corley’s breakout season. He topped 100 catches, had almost 1,300 yards, and had 11 touchdowns, but what was impressive is he led the country with 975 yards after the catch and 40 forced missed tackles. Corley’s 2023 was less productive, but he was named All-CUSA First Team for the second straight year.

Strengths

Densely built like a running back

Glimpses of creative releases to beat press coverage at line of scrimmage

Flashes good hands to catch ball away from body

Great short-area burst to make quick cuts and avoid contact

Excellent contact balance and strength to shed tackles

Can turn short catches into long gains with ability to run after the catch

Weaknesses

A lot of touches result of scheme and free releases

Production came on limited number of routes

Appears to body catch deeper passes instead of relying on hands

Seeks out contact unnecessarily; could save his body

Let’s See His Work

@CorleyMalachi doing Malachi Corley things after finishing his workout. At a compact 5-10 215 pounds of muscle twitched up with elite level quickness and power Malachi is easily the most physically gifted reciever in this draft class and undeniable the YAC King pic.twitter.com/hd6jj05LsG — C.Vaughn@Aspirations (@Aspirationsgym) February 24, 2024

Per Sources, the Commanders met with these following players informally at the Combine.

Malachi Corley WR, Western Kentucky



Malachi Corley WR, Western Kentucky

Christian Jones, OT, Texas ☢️

Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville

Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale#HTTC pic.twitter.com/CTh7yu6AtB — The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) March 11, 2024

PRO-DAY UPDATE: Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley (5105v, 207v), who wasn't able to participate in on-field testing at Combine, drew big crowd to @WKUFootball workout today.

Scouts from 31 teams were in attendance and 9 teams (!!!) sent WR coaches.



Scouts from 31 teams were in attendance and 9 teams (!!!) sent WR coaches. @CorleyMalachi ran two… pic.twitter.com/z2Gzf4SKBB — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 25, 2024

How He Fits on the Commanders

With the departure of Curtis Samuel to the Buffalo Bills and Antonio Gibson to the New England Patriots, the Commanders lost two of their more dynamic playmakers after the catch. The addition of Austin Ekeler should help, but the team could use another dynamic player on offense.

Malachi Corley can be electric with the ball in his hands and would bring a run after catch threat that the Commanders haven't had at receiver in a long time. Kliff Kingsbury is a creative offensive mind that can manufacture touches for him in the passing and running game. He may need to do that frequently as Corley improves his route running. Corley’s skillset would allow him to line up throughout the formation wherever Kingsbury thinks he would have an advantage over the defense.

Although he would be most productive in the short and intermediate areas of the field, Corley has good enough speed, hands, and ball-tracking to occasionally beat defenders deep. The versatility and tough running after the catch make the comparisons to Deebo Samuel, a player Adam Peters is very familiar with, easy. Will he use a premium pick to make Corley D.C.’s Deebo?

