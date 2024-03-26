Dan Quinn on Washington’s draft plans at #2: “If somebody thinks they know, they’ll have to fill me in.”

NFL owners are holding their annual league meetings in Orlando, FL, and have passed several rules that will affect the upcoming season and beyond. Washington Commanders GM Adam Peters answered questions from the media yesterday, and it was HC Dan Quinn’s turn today. He didn’t speak for long, but did go over a few topics. He didn’t have much to say on the draft today, but did but did talk about it over the weekend with Tom Pelissero. Quinn did reaffirm that the decision has not been made for the #2 pick.

“I would say it’d be fair to envision we’d be taking a quarterback,” Quinn said. “To say where it’ll be happening, I think that’s a better question for (general manager) Adam (Peters). As the next weeks unfold there’ll be a lot of discussion, and that’s why we’ve had a great trip out seeing some guys, we’ll do that some more in the weeks ahead, but I’ve enjoyed that process with Adam, and going through it. He’s somebody that is an absolute expert at this position, what it looks like, where to go, and so going through that process has been really cool.”

Quinn did talk about his plans to do joint practices in his first season with the Commanders. This was something that he wasn’t always interested in doing, but he expects to make plans when the preseason schedule is released. He also talked about building a team with the fundamentals: “If you’re not a good tackling team, you’re going to get your ass kicked.”

Quinn’s final two quotes talk about free agent signings Bobby Wagner and Jeremy Chinn. Wagner is the best tackler he’s ever coached, and the future Hall of Famer will have a veteran impact on the defense. Chinn is a good blitzer and will help them blitz more and play more man coverage in DC Joe Whitt Jr.’s defense.

No secrets spilled today:

Dan Quinn: "There are no state secrets coming out today." — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 26, 2024

Favorite QB in the draft?:

JP: "Do you want to tell me which quarterback you like?"



Quinn: "After you tell me which one you like"



JP: "I like Jayden"



Quinn: "Alright, well I'm not going to tell you mine"



Much more with JP & DQ on News4 this afternoon!@JPFinlayNBCS @nbcwashington #HTTC #Commanders pic.twitter.com/sB3c6tOHdS — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) March 26, 2024

Digging into the draft now:

Dan Quinn said it's really only now that he's diving into the draft. Been a busy time evaluating the roster and free agents. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 26, 2024

Joint practices:

In this election year, let's note the following: Dan Quinn is pro joint practices.



He said he wasn't always but flipped his position. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 26, 2024

Dan Quinn says he sees real value in joint practices. Prefers one practice day before a preseason game. Says once the preseason schedule comes out they will work on finalizing details — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 26, 2024

Locking in on a QB:

Dan Quinn on reports of Commanders locking in on a rookie QB: "If they say they know they have to fill me in, because Adam and I dont know yet." — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 26, 2024

Dan Quinn said he hasn’t finished watching the all the QB tape and seemed amused by the speculation about draft plans.



“If somebody thinks they know, they’ll have to fill me in.” — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 26, 2024

Fundamentals:

Dan Quinn said a focus on fundamentals comes first, then scheme.



"If you're not a good tackling team, you're going to get your ass kicked." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 26, 2024

Bobby Wagner:

Dan Quinn said LB Bobby Wagner is the “best tackler he’s had a chance to coach.” Quinn said if a team doesn’t tackle well they’ll “get their ass kicked.” — John Keim (@john_keim) March 26, 2024

Quinn also said Wagner’s impact will be felt in the details in terms of preparing for games etc. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 26, 2024

Jeremy Chinn: