All aTwitter: 26 March 2024 - ‘hip drop’ tackle banned; Adam Peters gives update on Commanders’ plans for drafting QB

Michael Deiter was drafted with pick 78 of round 3 in the 2019 draft class. He scored a 6.67 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 157 out of 468 OC from 1987 to 2019.https://t.co/fk6zSf89yE pic.twitter.com/ryjTdY5G3m — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 23, 2024

New Commanders center Michael Deiter is apparently a Capitals fan.



Played left guard next to center Tyler Biadasz at Wisconsin. Badgers right guard Beau Benzschawel was w/ Washington in 2021-2022.



From Sports Illustrated's 2018 college football preview: https://t.co/uEumOMQ6IU https://t.co/bMARgsNI7i pic.twitter.com/ljD3fzRA88 — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) March 25, 2024

Deiter reunites with Biadasz, who had this to say about Deiter's influence on him in college https://t.co/ia12MEe3M1 pic.twitter.com/2GtujmGQD2 — T M (@reshmanuel) March 25, 2024

Seconds apart in the same segment on The Insiders, Mike Garafolo said teams think that "Washington is locking in on Jayden Daniels" while Tom Pelissero said "the most popular answer for what [the #Commanders] do at No. 2 is J.J. McCarthy."



Adam Peters is playing this perfectly. — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) March 25, 2024

This will be some wild for the Maye/Daniels crowd to “debate”.



Can either of those two extreme sides bring themselves to liking JJ?



The plot thickens… https://t.co/gYvygg4uRU — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 25, 2024

People saying they think Adam Peters will draft JJ McCarthy doesn’t mean Adam Peters will draft JJ McCarthy — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 25, 2024

Ahead of his Friday Pro Day, Michigan QB JJ McCarthy had lengthy meetings Thursday in Ann Arbor with 3 teams—the Patriots, Seahawks and Commanders. Seattle coach Mike Macdonald was with McCarthy at Michigan in 2021.



McCarthy's been excellent in that setting, meeting with teams. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 25, 2024

Jerod Mayo says everyone knows what Chicago will do at No. 1, but not Washington — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) March 25, 2024

Direct to the point question https://t.co/xfn4ejutBb — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 25, 2024

It started with Maye at #2 is the pick

Then it shifted to JD5 will be the #2 pick

Now we are gonna go thru the McCarthy is the guy at #2 phase



Adam Peters got these people all over the place with what he wants to do pic.twitter.com/SJjeLUdckG — Ⓜ️ike Hall (@TBZmoneymike301) March 25, 2024

Adam Peters says Washington “far from our answer” with 2nd overall pick pic.twitter.com/WDaj1LGLpf — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 25, 2024

I asked Commanders GM Adam Peters if he knows right now his plan at 2: "We're far from our answer." pic.twitter.com/YkMdAFi7f9 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 25, 2024

Peters said because of Marcus Mariota “we don’t feel we have to rush anybody” at quarterback. Some QBs in the draft will be viewed as more ready than others. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 25, 2024

Adam Peters on Jonathan Allen: "He's a great player...We're not interested in trading him." pic.twitter.com/hCam8I06kS — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 25, 2024

Adam Peters kinda knew. Loaded up on LBs in FA https://t.co/lRczvd7CYl — Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) March 26, 2024

The McCarthy thing doing the rounds is funny because literally within the same minute of this clip, Mike Garafolo says other teams think Washington is going Daniels at 2 before Tom Pelissero says McCarthy is the most popular name. 2 very good reporters with different answers https://t.co/TCWz2hDHoU — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 25, 2024

And for the record, I’m probably one of the bigger McCarthy fans out there and absolutely believe Washington could take him at 2. But I also don’t think Washington knows which QB it’s going to take yet. We know meeting people in person is important to Peters. Time for that still — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 25, 2024

My guess right now would probably be Drake Maye based on nothing but a hunch. Think there are clear paths for all 3 of Maye, Daniels and McCarthy to be successful at the next level, with some significant issues for each one to overcome. Fun spot to be in, really — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 25, 2024

ONE MONTH TIL THE DRAFT ‼️‼️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 25, 2024

NFL’s Jeff Miller says they saw 230 instances of the swivel hip-drop tackle last season. So roughly once per game. Of those tackles, 15 players missed time due to injury because of the tackle. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 25, 2024

The full language of the approved rule proposal pic.twitter.com/iBP9O5RpQz — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 25, 2024

Rich McKay making it clear multiple times there’s a difference between a hip-drop tackle and the swivel hip-drop tackle. The defensive player lifting himself off the ground and using his weight to fall on the offensive player is what they’re working to eliminate. https://t.co/gnSmMDwaGn — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 25, 2024

The NFL has banned the "hip drop tackle" in a unanimous decision..



Everybody seems to be pissed and for good reason #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Re90tm4mm4 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 25, 2024

"The officials have never been trained to look for a hip drop tackle before..



They have no way to practice it & the first time they're gonna be seeing it is in games..



I think we'll see a ton fines in the preseason but when we get to September you'll see it called almost never"… pic.twitter.com/36N82YZqfw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 25, 2024

There might be some teething issues at first where they will be overzealous with calling it, but you hope it's in the players' best interest regarding their health.



Australian Rugby League got serious with hip drop tackles recently, give this a watch:https://t.co/cd7QYKganc — Nathan Schmidt (@IF0XESI) March 21, 2024

How am I supposed to tackle a bigger guy now?



Like this:



Drop your wrap and take out his legs, not your hip/body onto his legs. pic.twitter.com/OVJtdjZ8V7 — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) March 25, 2024

The competition committee has long opposed challenges to penalty calls because it essentially substitutes one person’s judgment for another’s. This is much more narrow, but another step toward empowering the replay assistant to fix clear and obvious mistakes. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 25, 2024

We're looking for an NFL editor. https://t.co/xU9LGZeyE7 — Jason Murray (@JasonMurray117) March 25, 2024

