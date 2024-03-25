 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders Free Agency: Houston Texans Center Michael Deiter added to the offensive line

OL depth!

By Scott Jennings
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have added their 18th free agent and their third new offensive lineman. Michael Deiter played center for the Houston Texans last season, after spending his first 4 years in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. He was a 3rd round pick, but got the most playing time during his rookie season. Deiter was signed by the Texans last March, but didn’t make their initial 53-man roster. He was signed to the practice squad and elevated for the first game, and signed to the active roster before Week 2. He took over as the starter in Week 8 after rookie Jarrett Patterson was injured, and started the final 10 games and both of the Texans playoff games.

The Washington Commanders signed former Dallas Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz to likely be their starter, and they also have Ricky Stromberg who was a 3rd round pick last year. Deiter is listed on the team’s website as a guard, and he does have starting experience playing left guard for the Dolphins. That position is open for competition, and there will likely be a few more players that will be drafted in a month.

Snap Counts Table
Games Off. Def. ST
Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Num Pct Num Pct Num Pct
2019 23 MIA LG 63 16 15 995 92% 0 0% 62 13%
2020 24 MIA G 63 16 0 22 2% 0 0% 77 17%
2021 25 MIA C 63 8 8 546 100% 0 0% 20 9%
2022 26 MIA C 63 17 0 0 0% 0 0% 76 17%
2023 27 HOU OL 63 16 10 686 65% 0 0% 25 6%
Career 2249 0 260
4 yrs MIA 57 23 1563 0 235
1 yr HOU 16 10 686 0 25
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/25/2024.

