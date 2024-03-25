 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Adam Peters: We’re far from our answer; still haven’t seen all the QBs in person

Adam Peters talks at the NFL Owners’ Meetings

By Scott Jennings
new

Washington Commanders GM Adam Peters is at the NFL Owner’s meetings in Orlando, Florida, and he spoke with the media today. Peters was obviously asked about what he is planning on doing with the #2 pick, and about the QBs that are expected to be available. He said they are far from an answer, even with the draft being a month away. They still haven’t seen all the QBs in person, and there is more work to be done before making this important decision. Trades are also an option, and there have been reports about Washington receiving calls about trading down.

Peters again said that Jonathan Allen was not available for trade. Before he was hired, Washington reportedly told teams that he wasn’t on the trade block. Peters said he hasn’t talked about Jamin Davis’ 5th-year option, a decision they will have to make by May 2. He was also asked about the left tackle position and he said he would be ok with either Cornelius Lucas or Trent Scott going into the season as the starter. Peters also highlighted the signing of Marcus Mariota, saying they won’t need to rush anybody onto the field.

