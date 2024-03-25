Is Erick All the total package at tight end?

Erick All, TE

School: Iowa | Conference: Big Ten

College Experience: Senior | Age: 23

Height / Weight: 6’4” / 252 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Round 4-5

Player Comparison: Jordan Reed

College Statistics

Player Overview

One of the best high school tight ends in the country, Erick All was a four-star recruit out of Ohio that decided to play for Michigan over several schools. He played in 11 games as a true freshman in 2019, but most of those snaps were on special teams. A pandemic-shortened 2020 season saw All get more opportunities in just six games, but with little impact. It was 2021 where All announced himself as a prospect with career highs in catches and yardage, and he looked to build on that in 2022. He was named team captain that year, but a back injury ended his season after just three games. Fully healthy, All surprisingly transferred to Iowa to finish his collegiate career. He was putting up great numbers when a torn ACL ended his last season prematurely.

Strengths

Finds success lined up inline, split out, and in the backfield

Impressive quickness in route-running to create separation

Shows great body control adjusting to passes

Will make some impressive contested catches

Tough, elusive as a runner after the catch

Weaknesses

Drops have been an issue throughout his career

Can be late off the snap

Blocking technique and consistency can improve

Significant injuries (back, ACL) ended last two seasons early

Let’s See His Work

Adjusted Yards Per Route Run (accounts for TDs and 1st downs) and RAS (via @MathBomb), where available, for tight ends at the combine. Unfortunately only 10 of 25 tested.



I'm intrigued by Erick All from Iowa given the small-sample receiving production and history of Iowa TEs. pic.twitter.com/JfYtPT6Wqj — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) March 2, 2024

How He Fits on the Commanders

On paper, the Commanders tight end room looks full. Zach Ertz was signed this offseason, the elder statesman to the relative youth of John Bates, Cole Turner, and Armani Rogers. However, if you consider that Ertz is on a one-year contract at age 33 and Bates will be a free agent at the end of the upcoming season, the position could quickly become an urgent need.

This draft presents an opportunity for the Commanders to plan for the future at the position. Erick All is a strong candidate to be a part of that plan. If not for the injury history, I think All is a Day 2 selection. If a team is comfortable with his injury history, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him go that early. But, given that he’s only played 10 games in two seasons, he may fall. It’s a shame because on tape, he one of the most complete receivers at the position. He does good things as a blocker, but needs to get stronger to sustain his block and hold his position better. If All is healthy and can fix some of his issues, there is a path for him to become a starter for Washington after this season.