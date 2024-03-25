All aTwitter: 25 March 2024 - NFL Owners voting on $86.5 million in funding for Commanders stadium improvements

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
A fun-filled day of reading and football @NWFCU | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/WC6ksaVVVq— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 24, 2024
This is to cover the cost of the improvements already announced by the Commanders, which include new premium seating, changes to ingress and egress, a better sound system, infrastructure improvements and new food/beverage options. https://t.co/ie9Yhn2rAy— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 24, 2024
The NFL has a G4 loan program that teams can qualify for to either build new stadiums or for approved stadium renovations.— Kalanar (@Kalanar506) March 24, 2024
All teams take advantage of it if they can.
Josh Harris, Mitch Rales, Adam Peters and Dan Quinn are leading the Commanders contingent at the annual owner’s meetings in Orlando.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 24, 2024
That group just walked into a ballroom for the commissioner’s annual review. Quinn and Peters will speak to the media in the next couple days.
And there’s Commanders owner Josh Harris. His first Annual Meeting. This is a good time for all Washington fans to remember how much better things are. An owners meeting with no controversy. No investigations. Just football. Remember that. pic.twitter.com/h33K6JlTGC— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 24, 2024
Commanders brass here for NFL Annual Meeting. Adam Peters first league meetings as GM and Dan Quinn’s first time as Washington HC. Both will speak next few days after whirlwind free agency and about a month til the draft. pic.twitter.com/uEBBNJIsOd— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 24, 2024
Big few days coming in Orlando pic.twitter.com/QV3b6r2ngv— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 24, 2024
Kinda wish Dan Quinn stuck with the backwards hat https://t.co/OFPYkshUD7— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) March 24, 2024
Kamren Curl: Feels Like We're Missing A BIG Chunk of Info on Why He's A Ram | BnG Sessions Podcast https://t.co/iyTK2AAILw— The BnG® (@PhilipHughesNFL) March 25, 2024
I can’t stand that people are using Kliff as a measuring stick for who we should draft. Kliff could be gone next season. Then what? Draft the best QB possible. If the OC isn’t a match, get a new OC.— DC Football (@TheDistrictNFL) March 24, 2024
Kliff will not be on this staff for 10-15 years. It’s crazy to think this way. https://t.co/PcQVMt5ILY
"Kliff had Kyler so... the pick has to be Jayden" is the laziest projection I've seen and I see it a lot. Kliff isn't making the pick, Adam Peters is. He's not shopping for a Kliff birthday present here, he's shopping for the QB that he feels will lead the franchise through the…— Commanders Crew (@CommandersCrew) March 24, 2024
This is why the #Commanders gotta go up. https://t.co/1TNVfNExA6— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) March 24, 2024
J.J. McCarthy’s highlight throws. Seems reasonable as such film cutups go...pic.twitter.com/6xJ4Vo3sib— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 24, 2024
Our guy @FBallGamePlan has several WRs ranked ahead of Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.— Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) March 19, 2024
Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/eHXG1d1wVM
Who from the 2021 draft class should get their fifth-year options exercised? pic.twitter.com/Cwuopb0vtF— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 24, 2024
Mike Macdonald didn't hesitate to name Geno Smith the starting QB in Seattle pic.twitter.com/EnatBZI6pp— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 24, 2024
#Texans LT Laremy Tunsil recently underwent successful surgery on his left knee, which nagged him throughout the 2023 campaign. He still peformed at a high level, and he is expected to make a full and fast recovery. https://t.co/6gWOcY8INT— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) March 24, 2024
Patriots HC Jerod Mayo to @wyche89 on chance that Jacoby Brissett starts: "Honestly, look, he could absolutely be our starter this year. ... We're not dead set at taking a quarterback at No. 3, but we do feel good having a guy like Jacoby ready to go"https://t.co/svNx67VFfq pic.twitter.com/LAruhYDfw7— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 24, 2024
The NFL competition committee unanimously has supported the amended "hybrid" kickoff proposal, source says. The committee made one change from its original proposal, having the ball spotted at the 30-yard line (instead of the 35-yard line) on a kickoff downed in the end zone.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 25, 2024
Sam Cosmi, athletic freak https://t.co/jU060Zi1WQ— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 24, 2024
Georgia running back Trevor Etienne was arrested overnight on four counts that include reckless driving and DUI. pic.twitter.com/pCRPm9OQGX— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 24, 2024
The biggest regret of my career was playing in 2013. After my injury in the playoffs against the Seahawks, I was All in for Week 1 because I wanted to be out there with my teammates. Every player when given the option to fight or flight chooses to fight. It’s what we do. But in… pic.twitter.com/151zUZmd5s— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 24, 2024
On July 2, 2015, the #ALLCAPS traded for T.J. Oshie, a bold move that helped a star-studded team unlock its potential. Now, as No. 77 approaches NHL game No. 1,000, we’re looking back at that franchise-altering day, as told by the people who lived it. https://t.co/DlPbn8Bngg— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) March 15, 2024
Did Ovechkin think it was his goal or McMichael’s?— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) March 24, 2024
“Uh, me and Mikey looked at each other … I’ll take it. It was kind of a lucky one, but right now it doesn’t matter who (or) how. It’s important to us right now.” https://t.co/c9O4IpG466 pic.twitter.com/A0ZY6kM2wE
He’s gonna be chasing this feeling forever now pic.twitter.com/8fFfCoiAHC— Stingr Golf (@StingrGolf) March 24, 2024
