Is Cam Hart ready to start at cornerback for the Commanders?

Cam Hart, CB
School: Notre Dame | Conference: Independents
College Experience: Senior | Age: 23
Height / Weight: 6’3” / 202 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Rounds 3-4
Player Comparison: Joshua Williams
College Statistics
|Tackles
|Def Int
|Fumbles
|Year
|School
|Conf
|Class
|Pos
|G
|Solo
|Ast
|Tot
|Loss
|Sk
|Int
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|PD
|FR
|Yds
|TD
|FF
|*2020
|Notre Dame
|ACC
|SO
|CB
|4
|2
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|*2021
|Notre Dame
|Ind
|JR
|CB
|13
|24
|17
|41
|4.5
|0.0
|2
|32
|16.0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|*2022
|Notre Dame
|Ind
|JR
|11
|17
|8
|25
|3.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|*2023
|Notre Dame
|Ind
|SR
|CB
|12
|15
|6
|21
|3.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Career
|Notre Dame
|58
|32
|90
|10.5
|0.0
|2
|32
|16.0
|0
|17
|1
|0
|0
|3
Generated 3/22/2024.
Player Overview
If Cam Hart is selected by the Washington Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft, it would be a homecoming of sorts. Hart attended Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland, running track and playing football. Although he played safety, Hart primarily played wide receiver in high school. Despite this, Notre Dame recruited him and played him at cornerback when he arrived in South Bend.
Unfortunately, Hart would suffer a season-ending shoulder injury in 2019. Not only did Hart get healthy in 2020, but Notre Dame hired Mike Mickens, a cornerback coach that recruited and developed Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. Hart played nine games that year as the Irish made it to the College Football Playoff. In 2021, Hart would start 10 games and lead he team in interceptions and pass breakups. He lacked he ball production in 2022 despite starting the same number of games. In his final season, Hart was named team captain and played his best in big games. He was not targeted frequently and only allowed a passer rating of 61.7.
Strengths
- Excellent size and length at corner
- Shows good punch in press to disrupt route timing
- Good footwork to mirror and match receivers off the snap
- Stays in phase with receivers through route stem
- Length helps him breakup pass
- Physical, willing to come up and tackle
Weaknesses
- Height can slow down his transitions, losing receivers at the break point
- Speed is good, but acceleration is slower than ideal
- Can get a little grabby downfield when beat
- Small number of interceptions
- Despite size and physicality, can struggle getting off blocks
- Has had injuries to both shoulders
Let’s See His Work
Cam Hart is a CB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.82 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 42 out of 2222 CB from 1987 to 2024.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024
Splits Projectedhttps://t.co/kzZQYBzuqM pic.twitter.com/Fv2LX584UA
How He Fits on the Commanders
The Commanders’ best cornerback, Kendall Fuller, left in free agency for Miami. That could mean the starters on the outside for the team in 2024 would be first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes and Benjamin St. Juste in his last year before becoming a free agent. While the team has added players like Noah Igbinoghene, Michael Davis, and James Pierre, they don’t appear to be difference makers that will be the future at the position. The team could look to the draft to find an impact player.
This class of cornerbacks has some high-end talent, but Cam Hart never seems to be discussed despite some noteworthy attributes. He has impressive size but the feet of a smaller player. While he will lose some matchups against quick receivers, he plays with good technique, athleticism, and intelligence to win his fair share. There are comparisons of Hart to St. Juste, but Hart appears to be more explosive and trusting of his ability. Hart could compete to start on the outside this season. If he doesn’t win the job, he could provide depth for a season with a good chance to takeover the job in 2025.
Poll
Do you think Cam Hart can start at cornerback for the Commanders as a rookie?
-
62%
Yes
-
37%
No
Loading comments...