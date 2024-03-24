All aTwitter: 24 March 2024

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Full circle moment@EfeObadaUK | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/14IyiPcsxd— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 23, 2024
Take the risk— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 23, 2024
Changing the Narrative presented by @VHCHealth pic.twitter.com/6bO1cCJiMx
: Former #Chargers RB Austin Ekeler says the team told him they were looking for something at the runningback position that he couldn’t offer.— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) March 23, 2024
“The Chargers came to me and kinda told me what they were looking at in the RB position and it wasn’t what I can offer… pic.twitter.com/NbgHdy25M1
Does Mike Macdonald expect a QB competition? “l don’t. I’ve talked to Geno about it. Very confident in Geno. Geno’s going to be our starter. Sam (Howell) knows he’s going to be our backup, but Sam is a great young player, and he’s got a really bright future that we believe in.” https://t.co/qrVRklWtZL— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2024
Current Eagles QBs:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2024
Jalen Hurts
Kenny Pickett
Tanner McKee
Will Grier https://t.co/P4GsIWx0ie
Does the Eagles signing of Saquon Barkley say something about how new OC Kellen Moore feels about Jalen Hurts?— Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) March 23, 2024
Interesting observation from @GregCosell on latest @RossTuckerPod: pic.twitter.com/B31cmFGsqv
Trade: Chiefs are finalizing a deal to send franchise CB L’Jarius Snead to the Titans, per league sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2024
Chiefs are expected to receive a 2025 3rd-round pick, in addition to a 2024 7th-round pick flop, while Snead will sign a new contract. Trade is pending physical for Sneed. pic.twitter.com/GWjyKAgxZq
Jayden Daniels at 21.8 MPH.— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) March 22, 2024
Lamar Jackson's two fastest times in 2020 were 20.64 and 20.52 MPH. Justin Fields' top speed of 2022 was 21.23 MPH. https://t.co/utbMZzaiju
Deion Sanders says that Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will deny going to certain teams in the 2025 NFL draft— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 24, 2024
Thoughts?pic.twitter.com/WFoaLSJo9f
— NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) March 23, 2024
1. Los Angelas Rams
2. New York Jets
3. New England Patriots
4. Cincinnati Bengals
5. Washington Commanders pic.twitter.com/PAOQ1bNAMW
It is OFFICIAL!— Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) March 23, 2024
UVA has won its 4⃣th consecutive NCAA title!
Only the third program in NCAA women's swim/dive history to do so! pic.twitter.com/KsHsVsqL2A
.@JMUSports spent $68 million on athletics in fiscal 2023 and reported funding $53.3 million of it via mandatory student fees, charged annually to every JMU student as part of their tuition - $2,362 per student per year, is earmarked for funding athletics.— Sportico (@Sportico) March 22, 2024
It’s by far the… pic.twitter.com/S6RGJN02Lx
Our notifications are blowing up with basketball tweets, but we are the Yale molecular biophysics and biochemistry account! You might want to tag @YaleMBasketball instead— Yale MB&B (@YaleMBB) March 23, 2024
Boola boola!
Final seconds of the match, the @WashSpirit come up with the game winner in the home opener! https://t.co/phWbUoDW9y— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) March 24, 2024
Today, Peter G. Angelos passed away quietly at the age of 94. Mr. Angelos had been ill for several years. It was Mr. Angelos' wish to have a private burial, and the family asks for understanding as they honor that request. Donations may be sent to charity in lieu of flowers.— Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) March 23, 2024
Peter Angelos died today.. @Ken_Rosenthal wrote about the tenure of the late #Orioles owner who struck a nerve with seemingly everyone but did it his way.https://t.co/CafLObibSR— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) March 23, 2024
Hit piece? https://t.co/NvOQ1JMuXW— Kent Babb (@kentbabb) March 23, 2024
She thinks she is intimidating the Washington Post. The Washington Post. https://t.co/CrZqHBYXpc— Judy Battista (@judybattista) March 23, 2024
