Daily Slop - 24 Mar 24 - Dan Quinn: it’s “fair to envision we’d be taking a quarterback” in the draft

Speaking with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero at the Annual League Meeting on Saturday, Quinn discussed the possibility of Washington selecting a QB with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft or later in April’s event.

“I would say it’d be fair to envision we’d be taking a quarterback,” Quinn said. “To say where it’ll be happening, I think that’s a better question for (general manager) Adam (Peters). As the next weeks unfold there’ll be a lot of discussion, and that’s why we’ve had a great trip out seeing some guys, we’ll do that some more in the weeks ahead, but I’ve enjoyed that process with Adam, and going through it. He’s somebody that is an absolute expert at this position, what it looks like, where to go, and so going through that process has been really cool.”

“I still have a lot of work to do into that space,” he said. “Unfortunately, Adam’s way further ahead from going through it, but we really dug in hard on our own team, and then the free agent process. And now as we’re getting finalized and on the draft side of things, we still have more visits, people to come in, it’s been more time. So, I’d say we’re getting closer, but to say we’re there yet, not yet.”

Even though the Commanders hold a premium pick at No. 2, Quinn says the phone is ringing, and Peters is answering all the calls if a team wants to trade up in the draft.

“Yes, I would say it’s ringing, and because, like you said, of the talent of the group this year,” Quinn said. “And so I would anticipate him fielding these calls as it goes through, and usually it’s not necessarily later than No. 6 or 7, but those people who are usually in the top four or five, there’s somebody that somebody has targeted, and I think it’s mostly like ‘Well, I’ve got to take a shot!’ A lot of times it’s no, like ‘Thanks for calling’ but it is part of the process, and you have to do your due diligence to listen and to find out just to make sure, like is there something that you just couldn’t refuse.

Commanders Wire

Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated recently named his most improved teams after the first week of free agency. Manzano had eight teams on the list, with Washington coming in at No. 6.

Perhaps the Commanders have found the right formula for spending in free agency after many of their signings went unnoticed. The additions of Armstrong and Luvu are two of many smart, savvy signings the Commanders had last week. Their presence will help one of the worst defenses in the league, and it didn’t require the team to overspend on the open market. Armstrong, the former underrated Cowboys edge rusher, agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract. Luvu, the former versatile playmaker of the Panthers, agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract. Washington also added (Clelin) Ferrell, Wagner and (Jeremy) Chinn on one-year deals. New coach Dan Quinn now has the talent to improve the defense without the team having to make long-term commitments. The incoming rookie quarterback—the Commanders have the No. 2 pick in the draft—could have a decent surrounding with the arrivals of Ekeler, Allegretti and Biadasz.

The Commanders didn’t shop at the top of the market for anyone. Armstrong and Luvu received nice three-year deals but were hardly market-setting contracts.

Peters can now focus on continuing to add depth and find Washington’s quarterback of the future next month.

The Athletic (paywall)

How will Luvu be used?

Some NFL thinkers immediately pictured Luvu in the Micah Parsons where-is-Waldo chess-piece role he played in Dallas under Quinn.

That seems like the plan since Wagner will wear the green dot as the signal caller. The Cowboys played nickel or dime coverage on 94.5 percent of the defensive snaps, meaning two linebackers were mainly on the field. Last season, TruMedia assigned Dallas 31 snaps in 4-3 looks.

Perhaps Luvu plays at least 99 snaps at five spots, as Parsons did in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus, with the most at left defensive end and left outside linebacker. Based on sack production, the 245-pound Parsons seemed to wear down as the season progressed. Of his 28.5 sacks the past two seasons (37 games, including three playoff matchups), only four came in December and January.

If Quinn has a new view of sending an undersized linebacker into the fray against 300-pound linemen with the same regularity as Parsons, then finding reps elsewhere for Luvu, 27, is on the agenda. Maybe Washington’s staff will dial back Wagner’s snap count in his age-34 season. This would expand Luvu’s schematic potential, create more linebacker reps for Davis and allow room for six defensive backs.

Dallas tied for fifth in dime packages (21.4 percent) in 2023. Chinn, the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year runner-up to Chase Young, has linebacker traits and often played in the box with Carolina. Neither Wagner nor Luvu excels in coverage, which is another reason to consider using extra defensive backs in obvious passing situations.

Commanders Wire

Sham had high praise for Quinn not only as a coach but as a person.

“He’s a genuine people person,” Sham said. “He does have that kind of magnetic enthusiasm. And it is not just his players who love him. Most people around him enjoy being around him. He treats everyone with such respect that it is impossible not to return that.”

Seeing how Quinn had previous head coaching experience and improved the Cowboys defense, Sham was confident Quinn would soon be moving from Dallas.

“So, I think it was inevitable that he was going to get another opportunity as a head coach. I think it is a very positive move for the Commanders.”

Sham believes Quinn will be a better head coach the second time around.

“My guess is he is a better coach than the one who left Seattle several years ago,” Sham continued. “The experience in Atlanta made him a better coach. His last three years here (Dallas) made him a better coach. I think he is not just a defensive coach, though he is very much that. He is interested in the whole team, and it’s a very positive move for the Commanders.”

Though Whitt has not garnered much publicity, Sham believes in Whitt taking on this responsibility for the Commanders. “Joe Whitt is a guy who is kind of under the radar. He is quiet but a phenomenal football coach who has really great football intelligence.”

Sham told Galdi of how the Dallas defense was horrible in the 2020 season, and the hiring of Dan Quinn saw the Cowboys defense improve tremendously during Quinn’s three seasons as the Cowboys defensive coordinator.

“He will come in and look at the personnel following the free agency and the draft. He will then decide the best way for those players to play. He finds a way to maximize the players he has.”

Sham told of how Dallas defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence injured a foot during practice week of the second game of the 2021 season. Quinn went to Micah Parsons and asked him what he thought of moving around more on defense, being on the line in pass-rushing downs. And that is why we see how the Cowboys have used Parsons in multiple positions. It came about because Quinn saw an opportunity when one of his better linemen was injured.

Commanders Wire

Washington’s focus on improving the defense was needed. But how much have the Commanders invested in offense in 2024? According to Warren Sharp, using data from Over the Cap, Washington has the 28th most expensive offense—or fifth cheapest—with $82.8 million committed on that side of the ball next season.

Most expensive offenses in 2024:



1. $188.8M - Browns

2. $178.1M - Rams

3. $158.3M - Cowboys

4. $152.8M - Chiefs

5. $151.1M - Broncos

6. $148.5M - Giants

7. $146.5M - Cardinals

8. $141.6M - Falcons

9. $138.5M - 49ers

10. $135.9M - Colts

11. $135.2M - Panthers

12. $133.0M - Saints… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 22, 2024

That number will change. The Commanders still have plenty of cap space to add an expensive veteran should one become available and still sign a large draft class.

With @charleslenojr72 as he gives his scouting report on several new Commanders; thoughts on why Jamin Davis could take a big step; what Quinn can provide here. And gutting it out during a trying time.

Episode 789 - Guest: @Boys_Vox. 45 seasons & counting as Cowboys' radio voice. Terrific perspective on Dan Quinn, Joe Whitt Jr., Dorance Armstrong Jr., Dante Fowler Jr. & Tyler Biadasz. Also explains who's responsible for Dallas' good drafting.

What exactly IS the deal with all these draft pick/trade value charts?

Big Blue View

Daboll and the Giants, though, don’t know when Jones will be ready to play

The Giants signed Drew Lock as a veteran backup quarterback, and there is continued speculation that the Giants — concerned about Jones’ long-term health and his poor play in 2023 — could be looking to select a quarterback early in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daboll, though, said there is no competition for the starting job.

“We’re excited to have Drew, and he knows what his role is going to be,” Daboll said. “He’s going to get a lot of reps this spring, he needs to learn our system, but again excited to get Daniel back, when he gets back he’ll be the guy.”

The Giants have expressed optimism about Jones’ recovery from surgery for a torn ACL. The team is hopeful that Jones will be ready to practice during training camp and to play when the regular-season opens.

There is, though, no guarantee.

Pro Football Talk

The Eagles are adding another quarterback.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Philadelphia is signing Will Grier to a one-year deal.

Grier, 28, spent time with the Cowboys, Bengals, Patriots, and Chargers last year, though he did not appear in a game. Dallas cut him after acquiring quarterback Trey Lance with the intention of keeping him around as the team’s third QB. He had been with the Cowboys since 2021.

The Panthers selected Grier in the third round of the 2019 draft. He started two games as a rookie for Carolina, completing 28-of-52 passes for 228 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions. He has not appeared in a regular-season game since.

