Is Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. ready to man the middle of the Commanders’ defense?

Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., LB

School: Clemson | Conference: ACC

College Experience: Junior | Age: 21

Height / Weight: 6’0” / 228 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 2-3

Player Comparison: Patrick Queen

Player Overview

It is obvious that football pumps through Jeremiah Trotter, Jr.’s veins. His father was a standout linebacker in Philadelphia...and for two years in Washington. Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. has lived up to the standard set by his father. He was one of the top linebackers in the nation in high school that chose Clemson.

It didn’t take long before Trotter, Jr. saw the field, making an impact with 22 tackles in just 59 snaps. Becoming a starter in his second year, he stuffed the stat sheet, leading the team in tackles, tackles for loss, and tied the team lead for sacks. Even though he earned All-American honors for his play, Trotter, Jr. wasn’t satisfied. In his third year, he led the team in tackles and tackles for loss again and earned All-American honors for a second-straight season.

Strengths

Instinctual, quickly diagnosing plays

Navigates the trash to find his way to the ball

An effective blitzer with good closing burst

Picks up coverage assignments in man well

Excellent ball production for the position

High motor and will chase down plays

Weaknesses

Quick, but lacks sideline-to-sideline speed

Can have trouble disengaging from blocks

Lack of length shows up when runners slip through grasp

Looks to avoid taking on blockers, sometimes moving out of position

Can lose track of zone coverage assignments

Let’s See His Work

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is a LB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He does not qualify for a #RAS due to a lack of measurements. https://t.co/oS9FeR9j7p pic.twitter.com/1b4NUQj1ST — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

How He Fits on the Commanders

Linebacker has been a position that has perplexed the Commanders since before they were the Commanders. While Jamin Davis has taken strides with each season, next season is likely to be his last before he is a free agent. Frankie Luvu looks like he can step into whatever role is needed of him. Bobby Wagner raises the floor of the unit, but cannot be considered a long-term option. Washington would be wise to add a linebacker to this group that will rotate into this group and eventually start.

Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. is a good candidate in this scenario. There are some size concerns that he can’t change, like his lack of length, but he can get stronger to mitigate some of his weaknesses. The quickness, ability to navigate to the ball, and production in the passing game make him a prospect to target on Day 2, ideally with one of the third round picks. Following Bobby Wagner around for a year could help him become a starter a middle linebacker by next season.