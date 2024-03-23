All aTwitter: 23 March 2024 - Marcus Mariota — I kid you not — will be wearing number 0 in Washington

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders QB Marcus Mariota is wearing number 0. Last worn by Jace Whittaker. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/m0q2hF9lOO— NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) March 22, 2024
sick pic.twitter.com/QSOj2RWVgy— Mr.Ðoge&Watch (@MrDogeAndWatch) March 22, 2024
Washington Commanders DE Clelin Ferrell (@Cle_Missile) is wearing number 99. Last worn by Chase Young. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/wEMONckp54— NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) March 22, 2024
11 @ChinnJeremy2 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/4t7UhFey6U— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 22, 2024
Cornelius Lucas said the Commanders are getting new carpet in the locker room.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 22, 2024
Lucas said he's excited for the opportunity to compete to be a starter. He's been a swing tackle for most of his time in Washington, saying the position has required him to have "nerves of steel" and be prepared to play either right or left tackle— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 22, 2024
1, 2, 3, Play 60!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 22, 2024
Thanks to our friends at @ChildrensNatl for supporting our #Play60 efforts this season! pic.twitter.com/jBovePrVpH
As we said earlier in the week, Commanders coach Dan Quinn, GM Adam Peters and OC Kliff Kingsbury; and Patriots coach Jerod Mayo, personnel chief Eliot Wolf, and OC Alex Van Pelt are in Ann Arbor as well. https://t.co/JU26yeEVNv— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 22, 2024
Yes Washington is well represented here. As they should be. Again: same for every top QB…now, back to reading the tea leaves. https://t.co/MfnErSndXu— John Keim (@john_keim) March 22, 2024
"I don't understand how going 27-1 and winning a National Championship could possibly be looked at as anything but a great thing, but here we are..."— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 22, 2024
- @PSchrags on the J.J. McCarthy critics in draft circles pic.twitter.com/VfBS1laYTI
OH WOW….Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy was THROWING BOMBS all over the field at his Pro Day.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 22, 2024
McCarthy will be a TOP-5 PICK.
( @wxyzdetroit)
pic.twitter.com/eJELqEtZG6
JJ McCarthy letting it fly to Blake Corum at @UMichFootball's Pro Day (via Mak Issa)pic.twitter.com/Lc8itYqK1s— NFL (@NFL) March 22, 2024
At this point, I'm not sure who Jayden or Drake fans are trying to convince, because they're definitely not going to convince one another to switch teams... and Adam Peters ain't listening... so... I guess we'll just live through this torture for another 34 days pic.twitter.com/41xjIiCIUx— Commanders Crew (@CommandersCrew) March 22, 2024
If you think this fanbase will be unified if the Commanders draft Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, then I've got some water for you to sell to a whale.— Disco (@discoque5) March 22, 2024
12 WRs with Day 2 grades on my board.— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 22, 2024
This class is insanely deep. No reason for a team to not find help in this group.
To address the lowest kickoff return rate in @NFL history during the 2023 season and concern for player health and safety, the NFL Competition Committee has proposed a new kickoff rule.— NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) March 22, 2024
If adopted by NFL clubs, the new rule will keep the excitement of kickoff returns in the… pic.twitter.com/0ltQpSrAvC
GAME OF THE YEAR. WIN OF THE YEAR.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 23, 2024
Caps win a thriller, 7-6 via shootout against a great Canes team.
No Wilson, Oshie, Protas. No problem.
The boys are battling! The kids are alright. Wow. pic.twitter.com/CIYSBLpnSw
This was ruled a foul in the final seconds of Samford-Kansas in a 1-point game. pic.twitter.com/ju2ysU6jvy— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 22, 2024
Clean. Block. pic.twitter.com/ZUxUeuOba4— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 22, 2024
