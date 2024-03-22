Jonah Elliss could be the Commanders’ technician off the Edge

Jonah Elliss, DE

School: University of Utah | Conference: Pac-12

College Experience: Junior | Draft Age: 21

Height / Weight: 6’ 2” / 248 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd round-early 4th round

Player Comparison: Alex Highsmith

College Statistics

Defense & Fumbles Table Tackles Def Int Fumbles Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF *2021 Utah Pac-12 FR LB 9 9 6 15 1.0 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 *2022 Utah Pac-12 SO 11 15 11 26 6.0 3.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 *2023 Utah Pac-12 SR DE 10 23 14 37 16.0 12.0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 1 Career Utah 47 31 78 23.0 16.0 0 0 0 3 4 0 0 3 View Original Table

Player Overview

Jonah Elliss was a three-star recruit choosing to play for the University of Utah Utes. He started his collegiate career at linebacker in his freshman year, getting occasional snaps and playing on special teams. Elliss transitioned to the edge defender position and experienced success, notching 4 sacks and 6 tackles for loss (TFL) in eight starts, earning him a Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention.

It was in 2023 where Elliss broke out as a full-time starter. Elliss accumulated 12 sacks and 16 TFL in 10 games, missing three games due to a torn labrum. His breakout season earned him a Consensus All-American finish; he was also a finalist for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year, Lombardi Award, and Ted Hendricks Award. Elliss was a Shrine Bowl participant.

Jonah Elliss comes from a family lineage of linebackers. Elliss has elite first step quickness with an array of pass rush moves. He struggles with more physical tackles, especially when it comes to the run defense as he has a tweener type of build. How well he develops in the next level will determine if Elliss is a starter or a situational pass rusher.

Strengths

Exceptional quickness off the snap.

Has an assortment of pass rush moves and knows how to manipulate tackles.

Adequate defender in defending the run and pass.

Plays with a high motor.

Great backfield pursuits make him a TFL magnet.

Able to shed blockers with ease.

Good upper body strength coupled with long arms.

Weaknesses

Average bend. Relies more on inside spin moves to get past the tackles

Feet are slow and choppy on rushes.

Seen as a tweener build.

Injury concerns.

Tight hips, limits lateral agility.

Let’s See His Work

His number is #83

Vs. Oregon State (2023)

Vs. UCLA (2023)

Vs. Oregon (2023)

Interviews:

How Will He Fit On The Team

The Washington Commanders have at least six draft selections in the top-100 of the upcoming NFL Draft. Two of those picks came with the trades of former Commanders EDGE defenders, Montez Sweat and Chase Young. Then Washington spent free agency signing Dorance Armstrong, Clelin Ferell, and Dante Fowler Jr. With Armstrong being the only one of the trio with a multi-year deal, Washington needs another long-term player for the position. With at least three selections in the 3rd round, it would be worth Washington taking a swing on a prospect with starter potential. Enter Jonah Elliss.

Elliss already comes into the league with a bag of pass rushing skills, and a motor that doesn’t quit. The weaknesses Elliss has can be worked on through coaching. For Washington, Elliss adds a rookie to the edge defender platoon in 2024. If following his college trajectory, Elliss is able to take over as full-time starter in 2025.