Brenden Rice would bring size and upside to the Commanders’ WR corps

Brenden Rice, WR

School: University of Southern California | Conference: Pac-12

College Experience: Senior | Draft Age: 22

Height / Weight: 6’2” / 208 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd round

Player Comparison: Miles Austin

College Statistics

Receiving & Rushing Table Receiving Rushing Scrimmage Year School Conf Class Pos G Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD *2020 Colorado Pac-12 FR WR 6 6 120 20.0 2 0 0 0 6 120 20.0 2 2021 Colorado Pac-12 FR WR 11 21 299 14.2 3 6 54 9.0 0 27 353 13.1 3 *2022 USC Pac-12 JR 14 39 611 15.7 4 0 0 0 39 611 15.7 4 *2023 USC Pac-12 SR WR 12 45 791 17.6 12 0 0 0 45 791 17.6 12 Career Overall 111 1821 16.4 21 6 54 9.0 0 117 1875 16.0 21 Colorado 27 419 15.5 5 6 54 9.0 0 33 473 14.3 5 USC 84 1402 16.7 16 0 0 0 84 1402 16.7 16 View Original Table

Player Overview

Brenden Rice is a three-star recruit from Hamilton High School (AZ) who started his collegiate career with the University of Colorado-Boulder Buffaloes. His first two seasons, he totaled 27 receptions for 419 yards and five touchdowns. Rice contributed as a kick returner, primarily in his sophomore season, totaling 17 returns and averaging 27.6 yards per return. Rice transferred to the University of Southern California Trojans in 2022, where Rice took on a full-time receiver role. It was his senior season where he caught the scouts’ eye, totaling 45 receptions, 791 receiving yards (17.6 yards/rec), and 12 touchdowns as the team’s second leading receiver. He made 2nd All-PAC-12 team in 2023.

Brenden Rice is an improving wide receiver with the build of a prototypical X-receiver role. This is coupled with his ball skills, ability to win 50-50 balls and contested catches against physical defenders. Scouts rave about his raw tools and his ability to become a vertical threat, but still believe Rice needs more development to polish his skillset.

He is the son of Hall of Famer wide receiver, Jerry Rice.

Strengths

Big body and knows how to use it.

Great catch radius thanks to his length.

Natural hands catcher.

Outworks and outcompetes defenders on 50-50 balls.

Shows good boundary awareness, makes sure his feet are inbounds on sideline catches.

Great speed off the line-of-scrimmage.

Became a reliable end zone target in his upperclassmen years.

Has a knack for drawing pass interference calls.

Good at getting open after the play breaks down.

Willing run blocker.

Weaknesses

Lacks foot quickness in press coverage.

Has trouble with separation in underneath routes.

Can get too dancey starting his routes, wasting movement.

Ran mostly vertical route concepts at USC.

Needs to play with better consistency.

Let’s See His Work

Vs. Oregon (2023)

Vs. Tulane (2023)

NFL Combine Performance

Senior Bowl

Interviews

Brenden Rice is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.73 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 390 out of 3063 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/nIS3xGePrq pic.twitter.com/KnWbhKT7UQ — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

How Will He Fit On The Team

With the departure of Curtis Samuel in free agency, Washington is in need of a WR3 behind Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. The passing offense was unable to generate enough big plays due to a myriad of reasons and the wide receiver room lacks size. With other positions taking higher priority, Brenden Rice would be a great selection in the middle rounds. Rice is a developing receiver with the perfect build for an X-receiver role. He provides the receiving corps with size and more big play potential. If Rice continues his development, he can be the Commanders future WR2.