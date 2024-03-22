All aTwitter: 22 March 2024 - Washington signs its 3rd free agent cornerback of the week, this one from the Steelers

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Continuing to add at corner @TuneLight1 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/o7nDWpsJC7— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 21, 2024
Washington's newest player has 66 games (6 starts) in his 4-yr career with the Steelers. https://t.co/5QtpqTi2fm pic.twitter.com/nGYPeqRfzR— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 22, 2024
Congratulations to former #Steelers' cornerback James Pierre on signing with the Commanders. This is his opportunity to carve his own path in the #NFL. pic.twitter.com/tiSLYD8Qg0— Steelers Black and Gold Nation (@B_GNation1) March 21, 2024
Say what you want about James Pierre as a boundary CB, especially in isolation, but the dude was a good STs player. And, as we observed last yr, STs play in vitally important. #Steelers https://t.co/j3sOoRT4dS— Ben Anderson (@BenAnderson58) March 21, 2024
New #Commanders DB James Pierre largely played special teams in Pittsburgh, however…— T M (@reshmanuel) March 21, 2024
*Steelers DC/DB Coach Teryl Austin has Lions ties to Mayhew and Newmark
*Pierre was coached by defensive assistant Al Harris at FAU, who has ties to DQ and Joe Whitt Jr.
It’s a one-year deal for Pierre. https://t.co/iewmDLhYSg— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 21, 2024
We’re bringing in some tall corners man… Makes me think we might be looking at Khyree Jackson in the draft . Almost 6’4 corner and also a local product. (Wise HS)— Bleeding Burgundy & Gold (@BleedinBnG) March 21, 2024
#Commanders' top cap hits after early free-agent moves:— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) March 21, 2024
1. Terry McLaurin: $24.1M
2. Daron Payne: $21.61M
3. Jonathan Allen: $21.44M
4. Andrew Wylie: $9.41M
5. Bobby Wagner: $6.5M
6. Marcus Mariota: $6M
7. Dorance Armstrong: $4.66M
8. Jamin Davis: $4.38M
9. Tyler Biadasz: $4.15M pic.twitter.com/HEFMMOMrGs
Taking it to 80 pic.twitter.com/gL6Z4J3YG0— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 22, 2024
Switching to single digits @frankluvu7 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/eu3WfsdySY— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 21, 2024
Frankie Luvu was No. 50 with the Jets and No. 49 with the Panthers.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 21, 2024
He'll wear No. 4 with the Commanders.
The #Ravens have signed former #AZCardinals OT Josh Jones, adding some OT depth.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 21, 2024
My thoughts on what the Commanders should do with the #2 pick. pic.twitter.com/LVtiNXeJ0f— Jay Gruden (@Coach_JayGruden) March 20, 2024
Wonder what they could possibly be talking about? https://t.co/EXUTjJJuQ8— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) March 21, 2024
This has 0 impact on my evaluation of Caleb Williams. I think he’s great. But I just wanted to say this somewhere…— SCOUTD (@scoutdnfl) March 21, 2024
Was anyone else underwhelmed with his pro day? Missed deep balls, shaky spiral, looked very mortal.
Not insinuating anything at all, just wanted to share
Since nobody else will say it, these are just a few plays I saved.— SCOUTD (@scoutdnfl) March 21, 2024
1. Missed deep ball
2. Missed deep ball
3. Extremely wobbly spiral. Half miss
4. Questionable placement on a routine throw pic.twitter.com/zMmlOOQbqU
"It's not exactly a pure simulation, but if I am an NFL evaluator, there are some more things you can see from J.J. McCarthy..."— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 21, 2024
- @PSchrags on which upcoming QB Pro Day is the most significant pic.twitter.com/fD71PB9uIH
Peaked my interest, so looked at passing grades when pressured (also included their pressure to sack %).— Cooley's Takes (@Cooleystakes) March 22, 2024
*Only the 2023 season
Williams: 38.9 /21.9%
Maye: 60.7/18.8%
Daniels: 63/20.2%
McCarthy: 72.9/16.8%
Penix: 65.3/7.6%
Nix: 91.2 /6.3% https://t.co/POT8cOk3c2
Charted the results of my eval from 7 games each of Williams, Maye and Daniels.— Brady Penn (@bradypenn21) March 21, 2024
Williams (273 snaps)- The most NFL ready of the bunch. Best pocket manipulation and play extension, with a very good arm and sharp velocity. Struggled at times under pressure but has a super high… pic.twitter.com/DZgjXcY2gl
@wyche89— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 21, 2024
Let's be real, the #NFLDraft starts with #HTTC at No. 2 — what's their strategy and could Arizona trade out at #4 to QBs are the first four picks?#DaBears #Patriots #AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/PdexxPeLH7
Draft expert @ShanePHallam thinks the Commanders can get a starting OT at 36:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 21, 2024
"I think they can get a starting left tackle at 36. It depends how that run goes in the 1st round. If one falls, you're in position at 36 to snatch one." Suggested Jordan Morgan from AZ as an option.
Rich McKay, chairman of the Competition Committee, just gave these numbers for total league-wide kickoff return yardage:— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) March 21, 2024
2010: 45,000 yards
2023: 13,000 yards
"We have been able to make the play more of a non-event... but we've not made the play safer" to this point, Rich McKay says of the kickoff proposal.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 21, 2024
"Does that lead to 24 votes? We will see," Rich McKay says on whether the kickoff proposal will be approved.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 21, 2024
"I respect their position. But as gatekeepers of the game... this is something that we have to remove," the NFL's Troy Vincent says of the NFLPA's opposition to the proposed ban on hip-drop tackles.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 21, 2024
Rich McKay says he believes the Eagles' proposal to require stadium game clocks to display the time remaining in tenths of seconds during the final minute of each half probably will be withdrawn.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 21, 2024
"Philly did it well. The Eagles, they executed this particular play well.... After lengthy discussion with both the player health and safety committee [and] the competition committee... it was best to say, 'Leave it alone.' The Eagles do it well," the NFL's Troy Vincent said. https://t.co/HntqJd1zea— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 22, 2024
@TomPelissero— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 21, 2024
The newly discovered Ohtani/interpreter gambling scandal had us wondering what would happen if an #NFL star of that magnitude was caught in something like this: pic.twitter.com/iOmgSSu7s9
name a starting 5 using our new free agents— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 21, 2024
(and yes, this is @AustinEkeler dunking) pic.twitter.com/oKCj59t3Zk
Who are some of your favorite #NFL players drafted 3rd round or later? The list is long! pic.twitter.com/UG4QQRaDXo— Arabia ⛈️ (@ALL32NFL_) March 21, 2024
BBC reporter asking what they thought was a random guy if he remembers the 1967 FA Cup match and he was actually the Liverpool goalkeeper who played in it pic.twitter.com/3scCHYwcoG— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 21, 2024
