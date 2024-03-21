Washington Commanders Free Agency: Steelers CB James Pierre signs 1-year deal

The Washington Commanders signed another cornerback in free agency today. Former Pittsburgh Steelers CB James Pierre has signed a 1-year deal to join defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.'s new defense in Washington. Pierre will also work with new special teams coordinator Larry Izzo.
James Pierre was an undrafted free agent from Florida Atlantic that was signed by the Steelers after the 2020 NFL draft. He made Pittsburgh's initial 53-man roster that season, but didn't get his first start until the following year. He played his highest amount of snaps on defense(36%) in 2021, but has been used on special teams for at least 45% of snaps in all four of his seasons with the Steelers.
The Commanders are expected to sign free agent CB James Pierre, per source.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 21, 2024
Primarily a reserve/special teams contributor, the 4-year vet made the Steelers as a 2020 UDFA.
It’s a one-year deal for Pierre. https://t.co/iewmDLhYSg— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 21, 2024
Continuing to add at corner @TuneLight1 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/o7nDWpsJC7— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 21, 2024
|Games
|Def Interceptions
|Fumbles
|Tackles
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Pos
|No.
|G
|GS
|Int
|Yds
|TD
|Lng
|PD
|FF
|Fmb
|FR
|Yds
|TD
|Sk
|Comb
|Solo
|Ast
|TFL
|QBHits
|Sfty
|AV
|2020
|24
|PIT
|CB
|42
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|10
|7
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2021
|25
|PIT
|CB
|42
|17
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|47
|37
|10
|0
|0
|2
|2022
|26
|PIT
|CB
|42
|17
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|29
|21
|8
|0
|0
|2
|2023
|27
|PIT
|CB
|42
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Career
|66
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|94
|71
|23
|1
|0
|6
Generated 3/22/2024.
|Games
|Off.
|Def.
|ST
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Pos
|No.
|G
|GS
|Num
|Pct
|Num
|Pct
|Num
|Pct
|2020
|24
|PIT
|CB
|42
|16
|0
|0
|0%
|27
|3%
|227
|50%
|2021
|25
|PIT
|CB
|42
|17
|4
|0
|0%
|414
|36%
|244
|50%
|2022
|26
|PIT
|CB
|42
|17
|2
|0
|0%
|260
|24%
|196
|45%
|2023
|27
|PIT
|CB
|42
|16
|0
|0
|0%
|26
|2%
|269
|64%
|Career
|0
|727
|936
Generated 3/22/2024.
