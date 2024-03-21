Washington Commanders Free Agency: Steelers CB James Pierre signs 1-year deal

The Washington Commanders signed another cornerback in free agency today. Former Pittsburgh Steelers CB James Pierre has signed a 1-year deal to join defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.'s new defense in Washington. Pierre will also work with new special teams coordinator Larry Izzo.

James Pierre was an undrafted free agent from Florida Atlantic that was signed by the Steelers after the 2020 NFL draft. He made Pittsburgh's initial 53-man roster that season, but didn't get his first start until the following year. He played his highest amount of snaps on defense(36%) in 2021, but has been used on special teams for at least 45% of snaps in all four of his seasons with the Steelers.

The Commanders are expected to sign free agent CB James Pierre, per source.



Primarily a reserve/special teams contributor, the 4-year vet made the Steelers as a 2020 UDFA. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 21, 2024

It’s a one-year deal for Pierre. https://t.co/iewmDLhYSg — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 21, 2024

Defense & Fumbles Table Games Def Interceptions Fumbles Tackles Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Int Yds TD Lng PD FF Fmb FR Yds TD Sk Comb Solo Ast TFL QBHits Sfty AV 2020 24 PIT CB 42 16 0 0 0 0.0 10 7 3 1 0 1 2021 25 PIT CB 42 17 4 1 0 0 0 4 3 0 0 0 0 0.0 47 37 10 0 0 2 2022 26 PIT CB 42 17 2 1 0 0 0 4 0 1 1 0 0 0.0 29 21 8 0 0 2 2023 27 PIT CB 42 16 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 8 6 2 0 0 1 Career 66 6 2 0 0 0 8 3 1 1 0 0 0.0 94 71 23 1 0 6 View Original Table

