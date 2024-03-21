 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Washington Commanders Free Agency: Steelers CB James Pierre signs 1-year deal

More CB/ST depth

By Scott Jennings
/ new
NFL: OCT 22 Steelers at Rams Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders signed another cornerback in free agency today. Former Pittsburgh Steelers CB James Pierre has signed a 1-year deal to join defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.'s new defense in Washington. Pierre will also work with new special teams coordinator Larry Izzo.

James Pierre was an undrafted free agent from Florida Atlantic that was signed by the Steelers after the 2020 NFL draft. He made Pittsburgh's initial 53-man roster that season, but didn't get his first start until the following year. He played his highest amount of snaps on defense(36%) in 2021, but has been used on special teams for at least 45% of snaps in all four of his seasons with the Steelers.

Defense & Fumbles Table
Games Def Interceptions Fumbles Tackles
Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Int Yds TD Lng PD FF Fmb FR Yds TD Sk Comb Solo Ast TFL QBHits Sfty AV
2020 24 PIT CB 42 16 0 0 0 0.0 10 7 3 1 0 1
2021 25 PIT CB 42 17 4 1 0 0 0 4 3 0 0 0 0 0.0 47 37 10 0 0 2
2022 26 PIT CB 42 17 2 1 0 0 0 4 0 1 1 0 0 0.0 29 21 8 0 0 2
2023 27 PIT CB 42 16 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 8 6 2 0 0 1
Career 66 6 2 0 0 0 8 3 1 1 0 0 0.0 94 71 23 1 0 6
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/22/2024.
Snap Counts Table
Games Off. Def. ST
Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Num Pct Num Pct Num Pct
2020 24 PIT CB 42 16 0 0 0% 27 3% 227 50%
2021 25 PIT CB 42 17 4 0 0% 414 36% 244 50%
2022 26 PIT CB 42 17 2 0 0% 260 24% 196 45%
2023 27 PIT CB 42 16 0 0 0% 26 2% 269 64%
Career 0 727 936
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/22/2024.

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...