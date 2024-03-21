The Washington Commanders' coaching staff and front office members attended Caleb Williams's USC Pro Day yesterday. This is presumably the first of several visits to some of the top quarterbacks' pro days during this pre-draft process. Naturally, it brings excitement and optimism that Washington is at Williams's pro day, but the reality is that they are just doing their due diligence. For instance, Washington plans to meet with Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy on Thursday evening before his pro day on Friday.

Is Caleb Williams still in play despite the Chicago Bears trading Justin Fields? Is J.J. McCarthy a legitimate option for Washington compared to selecting Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels at number two? The range of quarterback questions continues to expand, but I find it hard to expect Washington to trade out of number two, passing on Maye or Daniels.

In this Trap or Dive episode, we discuss:

Kam Curl subtweets about his former team

Caleb Williams's pro day

Justin Fields traded; is Caleb Williams still in play for Washington?

Sam Howell traded

Is there an outside chance for JJ McCarthy to come to Washington?

