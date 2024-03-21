Is Sataoa Laumea a longshot to play tackle for the Commanders?

Sataoa Laumea, OT/OG

School: Utah | Conference: Pac-12

College Experience: Senior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’4” / 319 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 4-5

Player Comparison: Jon Feliciano

Player Overview

Sports kept Sataoa Laumea pretty busy in high school in California. On top of throwing shotput and discus for the track team, Laumea was a two-way player on the football field. Laumea was a standout offensive lineman as well as playing defensive tackle. His play led to him being a four-star prospect that chose Utah over just about every team in the Pac-12.

After redshirting in 2019, Laumea started five games at right guard in 2020 and garnered All Pac-12 Second Team honors. This would be the start of two trends: starting for the Utes and being named All-Pac 12. In 2021, he started 13 games at right guard and earned All Pac-12 honorable mention. A move to right tackle in 2022 saw Laumea be named first-team All-Pac-12 after Utah won the Pac-12. He would hold down the position again in 2023, allowing no sacks for the season and being named All-Pac-12 Second Team.

Strengths

Quick out of his stance and into defenders in the run game

Good power in the run game to move defenders

Athleticism allows him to execute pulls and blocks in space

Feet quick enough to mirror many rushers

Weaknesses

Arm length (32 7/8”) just short of the cut off for NFL OTs

Can get beat inside by counter moves

Power rushes can give him trouble

Awareness on stunts and twists needs improvement

Needs to sustain blocks in the run game longer

Let’s See His Work

⚠️VIOLENT CONTENT WARNING⚠️



The pull block from #Utah RG Sataoa Laumea gives me life #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/OrpNUo2llL — Depth Chart Update (@NFLDepthChart) October 31, 2021

Utah not going away easy



Good blocks from #32 Logan Kendall and #78 Sataoa Laumea on this TD pic.twitter.com/B24O72iYaq — RanDynasty (@ran_dynasty) December 3, 2022

Sataoa Laumea is a OG prospect in the 2024 draft class. He does not qualify for a #RAS due to a lack of measurements. https://t.co/RimTFD02Q0 pic.twitter.com/ZzUMuf3tP1 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2024

How He Fits on the Commanders

One of the many tasks Adam Peters has is to improve the Commanders’ offensive line. The signings of Tyler Biadasz and Nick Allegretti were a good start, but little else has been done. The re-signing of Cornelius Lucas gives the team a swing tackle, but they have to find starters on the outside.

While Sataoa Laumea has played tackle and guard, I think his future in the NFL is at guard. Many of his weaknesses are the result of his lack of length and playing in space. For example, he oversets to the outside despite quick feet because long-armed rushers can gets hands on him first and beat him around the edge. That leaves the door open for inside counters. But, if he moves inside, I think that lack of length is not only mitigated, but plays to his strengths like his blocking in the run game.

Laumea has played right guard and right tackle, so there is question of whether he can play on the left side since the Commanders’ best offensive lineman, Sam Cosmi, plays right guard. With that, Laumea would be a player selected for depth and versatility. It’s important to keep in mind that Cosmi will be a free agent after next season. Adding a player like Laumea now as depth that could possibly develop into a starter wouldn’t be a bad idea late in this draft.