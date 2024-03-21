All aTwitter: 21 March 2024 - Kam Curl, Terry McLaurin, Chase Young; Caleb Williams’ & MHJ’s pro days

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.

This city is ready pic.twitter.com/faUUzHhtVK — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 18, 2024

From @Sam4TR's story in today's @washingtonpost: The Commanders never even made Kam Curl an offer. pic.twitter.com/MWS88Uwl6J — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 20, 2024

Broncos signed former Giants free-agent OT Matt Peart to a one-year contract. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2024

So new Saints DE Chase Young gets $5.01 million, and the remaining $7.99 million will be tied to him being on the active roster on gameday—which protects the team, in the case that he's not ready to roll.



FWIW, this is probably the biggest per-game roster bonus number I've seen. https://t.co/fUlnZYVXaV — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 20, 2024

Some background on Saints DE Chase Young's deal: Scans on his neck made it tough to find a suitor. No one would clear him on his physical. The condition was initially found after he had a stinger last year vs. the Browns in preseason.



He'll have neck surgery tomorrow.



(cont.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 20, 2024

Sit down for this update.



The Commanders will have GM Adam Peters, HC Dan Quinn, and a bunch of other folk at USC's pro day today and then at Michigan’s pro day on Friday. The group is also expected at the upcoming UNC and LSU pro days. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 20, 2024

Caleb Williams to @wyche89 when asked if he is now fully expecting to go No. 1 overall to the Bears.



"I wouldn't say it's my full expectation. Obviously things can happen. Things can change throughout this time. I think it's around 33 days, 30 days or so until April 25. A lot… — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) March 20, 2024

Ohio State Pro Day is today, and teams have been informed that all-everything WR Marvin Harrison Jr. will not be working out for scouts. Will be relatively quiet in Columbus, with so many high-end draft prospects choosing to stay in school, no GMs or HCs scheduled to be there. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 20, 2024

@AlbertBreer



It's @OhioStateFB Pro Day today and there is one personal noticeably not working out — deal or no deal that @MarvHarrisonJr isn't taking the field?#NFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/i57Zbd3HFy — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 20, 2024

From @wyche89 - Caleb had dinner and meetings with Bears but was holding off on meeting with others (including Washington) until after the workouts. https://t.co/4RyWQNVOmf — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 21, 2024

Based on contract details we have so far, where is a look at how much annual salary has been gained and lost by each team



Top right- A lot of reshuffling

Top left- Adding players and not losing too much

Bottom left- Relatively minor changes

Bottom right- Losing players and not… pic.twitter.com/Jsj8OLYlbo — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 20, 2024

51 scouts are here from every team except the LA Rams for the NFL International Player Pathway & @USFFootball Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/NqHmRdNunO — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) March 20, 2024

NFL’s competition committee proposed a revamped kickoff Wednesday that resembles the alignment used in the XFL during its 2020 and 2023 seasons.



More via @SeifertESPN.https://t.co/WsQpfx9sw0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2024

There also is no formal proposal by the NFL competition committee on the electronic system to measure first downs that has been tested. But the league has said that it will seek input from the owners on whether to push forward on utilizing such a system by the '24 or '25 season. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 20, 2024

The underlying issue with hip-drop tackling is it's the outgrowth of coaches teaching Seahawk tackling—which is rugby-style, designed to take the head out of hits. The NFL recognized this, and used rugby to define the hip-drop.



This video in particular: https://t.co/4suQswKS9o https://t.co/G3prjQAC4c — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 20, 2024

Our statement on the swivel hip-drop tackle. pic.twitter.com/8mzhjtPgKu — NFLPA (@NFLPA) March 20, 2024

Rick Snider’s Washington wonders if the Washington Commanders next stadium merits a Super Bowl. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/hABcYwCeXT — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) March 20, 2024

Ovi again. Two tonight. Four in his last two games. 14 in his last 22 games (a 63 goal pace).



He’s baaaaaack !!! pic.twitter.com/KnL5HZnG9v — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 21, 2024

Chris Simon was one of my first "favorite players" on the Caps. Back in the mid-90s, he was one of my guys. Peter Bondra, Chris Simon, Sergei Gonchar, Calle Jo.



Devastating to hear of his passing at just 52. RIP. ♥️https://t.co/w0hxDA4N5S — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 20, 2024

The latest on the firing of Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter amid questions about the transfer of $4.5 million from Ohtani’s bank account to a bookmaking operation under federal investigation, from ESPN’s Tisha Thompson: https://t.co/M8qfg9lElk pic.twitter.com/reo8s272Pb — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 20, 2024

Rick Snider’s Washington talks cherry blossoms at the MLK. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/9cdrwbzRk4 — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) March 20, 2024

With thousands of visitors lining the Tidal Basin each day, D.C.'s cherry trees are among the most photographed in the world. The sheer number of eyes also promises a plethora of fantastic angles and perspectives. Here are some of our favorite snaps. https://t.co/Vy41gaKLTz — Post Local (@postlocal) March 20, 2024

The way she removed a cobra

pic.twitter.com/npqOj2rISy — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) March 19, 2024

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop