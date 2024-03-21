All aTwitter: 21 March 2024 - Kam Curl, Terry McLaurin, Chase Young; Caleb Williams’ & MHJ’s pro days

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Ain't stopping now@JR1ERA | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/HqZX8ZrUlp— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 20, 2024
This city is ready pic.twitter.com/faUUzHhtVK— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 18, 2024
#Commanders cap space update pic.twitter.com/GDCYMBKc5x— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 20, 2024
From @Sam4TR's story in today's @washingtonpost: The Commanders never even made Kam Curl an offer. pic.twitter.com/MWS88Uwl6J— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 20, 2024
https://t.co/YixJ7VhxG5 pic.twitter.com/eRz8RMtTNP— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) March 20, 2024
Shocking. https://t.co/mZOinBHFwY— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) March 20, 2024
Broncos signed former Giants free-agent OT Matt Peart to a one-year contract.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2024
So new Saints DE Chase Young gets $5.01 million, and the remaining $7.99 million will be tied to him being on the active roster on gameday—which protects the team, in the case that he's not ready to roll.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 20, 2024
FWIW, this is probably the biggest per-game roster bonus number I've seen. https://t.co/fUlnZYVXaV
Some background on Saints DE Chase Young's deal: Scans on his neck made it tough to find a suitor. No one would clear him on his physical. The condition was initially found after he had a stinger last year vs. the Browns in preseason.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 20, 2024
He'll have neck surgery tomorrow.
(cont.)
Sit down for this update.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 20, 2024
The Commanders will have GM Adam Peters, HC Dan Quinn, and a bunch of other folk at USC's pro day today and then at Michigan’s pro day on Friday. The group is also expected at the upcoming UNC and LSU pro days.
Caleb Williams and Adam Peters. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/1wto3iiFp8— Ron Rivera’s Burner (@ronriveraburner) March 20, 2024
Caleb Williams to @wyche89 when asked if he is now fully expecting to go No. 1 overall to the Bears.— Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) March 20, 2024
"I wouldn't say it's my full expectation. Obviously things can happen. Things can change throughout this time. I think it's around 33 days, 30 days or so until April 25. A lot…
Ohio State Pro Day is today, and teams have been informed that all-everything WR Marvin Harrison Jr. will not be working out for scouts. Will be relatively quiet in Columbus, with so many high-end draft prospects choosing to stay in school, no GMs or HCs scheduled to be there.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 20, 2024
@AlbertBreer— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 20, 2024
It's @OhioStateFB Pro Day today and there is one personal noticeably not working out — deal or no deal that @MarvHarrisonJr isn't taking the field?#NFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/i57Zbd3HFy
From @wyche89 - Caleb had dinner and meetings with Bears but was holding off on meeting with others (including Washington) until after the workouts. https://t.co/4RyWQNVOmf— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 21, 2024
Based on contract details we have so far, where is a look at how much annual salary has been gained and lost by each team— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 20, 2024
Top right- A lot of reshuffling
Top left- Adding players and not losing too much
Bottom left- Relatively minor changes
Bottom right- Losing players and not… pic.twitter.com/Jsj8OLYlbo
51 scouts are here from every team except the LA Rams for the NFL International Player Pathway & @USFFootball Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/NqHmRdNunO— Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) March 20, 2024
NFL’s competition committee proposed a revamped kickoff Wednesday that resembles the alignment used in the XFL during its 2020 and 2023 seasons.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2024
More via @SeifertESPN.https://t.co/WsQpfx9sw0
There also is no formal proposal by the NFL competition committee on the electronic system to measure first downs that has been tested. But the league has said that it will seek input from the owners on whether to push forward on utilizing such a system by the '24 or '25 season.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 20, 2024
The underlying issue with hip-drop tackling is it's the outgrowth of coaches teaching Seahawk tackling—which is rugby-style, designed to take the head out of hits. The NFL recognized this, and used rugby to define the hip-drop.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 20, 2024
This video in particular: https://t.co/4suQswKS9o https://t.co/G3prjQAC4c
Our statement on the swivel hip-drop tackle. pic.twitter.com/8mzhjtPgKu— NFLPA (@NFLPA) March 20, 2024
Rick Snider’s Washington wonders if the Washington Commanders next stadium merits a Super Bowl. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/hABcYwCeXT— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) March 20, 2024
Ovi again. Two tonight. Four in his last two games. 14 in his last 22 games (a 63 goal pace).— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 21, 2024
He’s baaaaaack !!! pic.twitter.com/KnL5HZnG9v
Chris Simon was one of my first "favorite players" on the Caps. Back in the mid-90s, he was one of my guys. Peter Bondra, Chris Simon, Sergei Gonchar, Calle Jo.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 20, 2024
Devastating to hear of his passing at just 52. RIP. ♥️https://t.co/w0hxDA4N5S
The latest on the firing of Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter amid questions about the transfer of $4.5 million from Ohtani’s bank account to a bookmaking operation under federal investigation, from ESPN’s Tisha Thompson: https://t.co/M8qfg9lElk pic.twitter.com/reo8s272Pb— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 20, 2024
Rick Snider’s Washington talks cherry blossoms at the MLK. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/9cdrwbzRk4— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) March 20, 2024
With thousands of visitors lining the Tidal Basin each day, D.C.'s cherry trees are among the most photographed in the world. The sheer number of eyes also promises a plethora of fantastic angles and perspectives. Here are some of our favorite snaps. https://t.co/Vy41gaKLTz— Post Local (@postlocal) March 20, 2024
The way she removed a cobra— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) March 19, 2024
pic.twitter.com/npqOj2rISy
