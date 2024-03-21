Daily Slop - 21 Mar 24: Free agent offensive tackles that are still available for the Commanders to sign

Commanders links

Articles

Bullock’s Film Room (subscription)

Breaking down what the Commanders are getting in new free agent RB Austin Ekeler

Ekeler has been one of the most productive running backs in recent years, scoring an outstanding 38 total touchdowns over the course of the 2021 and 2022 seasons (25 rushing touchdowns, 13 receiving touchdowns). However, in 2023, Ekeler had one of his worst seasons in which his yards per carry average dropped below four for the first time in his career.

Now Ekeler has already explained in his introductory press conference that he struggled with injuries last season. He opened the season against Miami with 117 rushing yards and a touchdown, with an additional 47 yards receiving before suffering a high ankle sprain that knocked him out of action for a few weeks. NFL fans will know that while high ankle sprains can be played with, it can severely limit players mobility, which hurt Ekeler’s ability to cut as sharp or burst as quickly as he typically would.

Kingsbury will look to use Ekeler is in the screen game.

While Ekeler lacked true breakaway speed over a long distance that he may have had when he was younger, you can see he still has the ability to make a defender miss in space and also has the savvy to set up blocks and maximize the gain each time he touches the ball. That’s a positive sign for the Commanders that Ekeler can be productive in a third down back role here.

Something Jay Gruden used to heap praise on Chris Thompson for was how quickly he would check his protection assignment and then get out into his route. Running backs that have routes out of the backfield often also have pass protection assignments they have to check first. Some guys can be slow with that part, making them late to get out into the route. Getting out quickly is important because each route can play a significant role in impacting the defense.

Overall, my opinions on this signing changed drastically since studying Ekeler. When he was first signed, I was concerned that Washington was going to give a significant contract to an aging running back, which is typically not good business and not an efficient way to use cap space. But having since studied Ekeler and his fit in the third down back role in this offense, I think he’s actually a good signing. The contract isn’t at all prohibitive as they have plenty of cap space to make any other move they want to make and they aren’t locked into Ekeler for the long term in the same way that the Eagles, Bears and Titans are with Saquan Barkley, D’Andre Swift and Tony Pollard respectively. That makes this a free shot for Washington.

Washington Post (paywall)

Peters has focused on plugging the roster’s many holes with low-risk, short-term deals for players in their mid- to late 20s. The Commanders have signed 20 players so far — more than any other team in the league — and the longest contract they’ve given out is for three years. Peters brought in a few veterans at key positions and maintained his salary cap war chest.

The benefits of this measured approach are obvious: It creates position flexibility in the draft, where Peters wants to build the roster, and gives Washington motivated players to support those picks, most importantly the quarterback it’s likely to select at No. 2 (or later).

Basically, Peters wants to build a bridge roster for 2024. He’s investing enough to compete but not so much to limit his options in the long term, turning the page on Rivera quickly but not cementing his own cornerstones until the draft. Most of his free agents probably will be gone in the next year or two, with the possible exceptions of defensive end Dorance Armstrong, linebacker Frankie Luvu and center Tyler Biadasz.

Washington never made a formal offer to Curl, according to two people with knowledge of the negotiations.

Ultimately, the team official said, Washington didn’t offer a deal to Curl because it believed veteran Jeremy Chinn would be a “better fit” at box safety for its new defensive scheme. (Chinn, 26, signed a one-year deal worth a base value of $4.1 million.)

Washington has an immense amount of draft capital, including six picks in the top 100 and nine overall. Those players, not the free agents, are likely to be here for the long haul. (In San Francisco, only three of the 2017 free agents lasted more than two seasons.) What happens in April will be critical, and missing on picks would be devastating. It’s probably not lost on anyone at the Commanders’ headquarters that all eight players from Rivera’s first draft are already gone.

For all these reasons, it’s probably not accurate to call the 2024 Commanders “Adam Peters’s team.” He’s used free agency to bring in short-term stopgaps as he transitions the roster and tries to nail the all-important position of quarterback. He’s building a bridge between Rivera’s roster and the one that someday will be his own.

ESPN

“I definitely can see their plan,” said former NFL general manager Randy Mueller, who still analyzes the game as part of The Football GM podcast. “They seem to have a vision. Their plan runs deep, and I like that.”

Their signings revealed multiple aspects of what Washington wanted.

Build through the draft

Before free agency, Peters laid out his philosophy multiple times — at his initial news conference in January and again at the scouting combine in February.

“You really build through the draft,” Peters told reporters in Indianapolis, “but you always have to supplement in free agency. ... But we’ll always remain a draft-and-develop team at our core.”

What the Commanders did not do was saddle themselves with long-term contracts. Only five of their 20 signees got a three-year deal and, if so desired, Washington could cut each one after two years to save cap space. Two players have two-year contracts and 13 signed one-year deals. During this transition they can develop young players while not needing to play all of them immediately.

“After [QB] they can be open to [the] best available player,” ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said.

Veteran leadership

Multiple team sources said they have lacked a strong leader on defense in recent years, particularly in the back seven — and even more so at linebacker. Adding Wagner, known for his leadership skills, fills that void.

“He’s the epitome of a linebacker,” Luvu said. “He does it all, student of the game, how he goes about his ways, the habits, watching film. To have him in the building and work with him is a blessing.”

Familiarity matters

[I]n 2024, the Commanders signed 16 free agents who did not play there last season. All but one had a direct tie to a current coach or key decision-maker. It used to be that free agents would visit with a team before signing, allowing both sides to get to know one another to see if it was a fit. That did not prevent mistakes from happening, but since the NFL went to a legal tampering period in 2012, it has become commonplace for players to agree to deals without ever visiting a facility. Familiarity, then, becomes more important, multiple league sources said.

“A lot of teams are making more mistakes because no one is flying guys in anymore,” one league source said. “They’ve made it such a feeding frenzy.”

Another NFL front office member said, “Familiarity is more important than talent. You know specifically what they can and can’t do.”

Riggo’s Rag

Nobody knows which way the Commanders are leaning, and that’s a good thing.

[E]verything is being kept in-house. There are few - if any - leaks to the media. It’s a tight-knit unit working in unison at long last.

This is a trend likely to continue under Peters’ watch. Body language and movements will be examined throughout the week with pro days surrounding the top four signal-callers emerging from the college ranks. But at the end of the day, nobody will be any closer to finding out one way or another.

It’s a guessing game. If Peters has his way, it’ll be the case right up until the big night. This is a sign of ever-changing times within the organization as part of their ambitious plans with Josh Harris’ ownership group leading the charge. It’s also a breath of fresh air.

The Commanders are moving differently under Peters. No longer are details about moves becoming public knowledge ahead of time. The new front-office leader doesn’t want to tip his hand on any transaction. He wants to keep other teams on their toes and maintain leverage at all times. This is the right way to conduct business, but those in power must still get their pick right to stand any chance of prospering in the coming years.

For fans, it’s an exciting yet nervous time. There’s a cautious level of optimism that better days are ahead.

Commanders.com

3. His family owns a dairy farm.

It takes hard work to make a living as an NFL player, and for Biadasz, that was developed on a dairy farm. No, seriously.

The Biadasz Dairy Farm, located in Amherst, Wisconsin, encompasses 1,000 acres and is home to 850-900 head of cattle. Biadasz didn’t live on the farm himself — it was owned by his grandfather — but he spent plenty of time working there with most of his family.

“My grandpa showed me how to milk cows, feed calves, stack hay bales and clean up the barn,” Biadasz said. “It’s always a mess but you develop good memories and good work ethic.”

Truthfully, it was the time with his family that Biadasz loved most. He didn’t have a passion for the 12-hour workdays, but he did like getting the time with his family and building experiences with them. What’s more, he was able to use the lesson he learned on the football field.

“You have a hard day here, then you think about home — Wow, they’re not even done, they’re not even halfway done,’” Biadasz said. “You have a two-hour practice, you’re busting your butt the whole time, and I think I have that mentality that this might suck, but they’re doing it all day.”

Burgundy & Gold Report

Mohamed Kamara

6’1” 247 lbs | DE | CSU

Draft Proj 3rd Rd

Career (54 Games)- 179 TAK (93 solo), 45.5 TFL, 29.5 SACKS, 2 PD, 5 FF & 3 FR

‘23 Stats (13 Games)- 146 TAK (75 solo), 14.5 TFL, 3 SACKS, 5 PD & 1 FR

After only playing 4 games in in 2020 (COVID shortened season), Kamara had a breakout season in ‘21. The Rams edge rusher started 12 games (372 snaps) recording 19 tackles, 9 QB hurries, 2 QB hits and 9 sacks.

In 2022 Kamara started 12 games (595 snaps) 23 tackles, 24 tackles for a loss, 34 QB hurries, 12 QB hits and 6 sacks.

Blink, and you'll miss Mohamed Kamara getting after the QBpic.twitter.com/kaoCwxDYAc — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) July 21, 2023

Kamara returned as a fifth year senior in ‘23 and absolutely dominated. After registering a career high 512 snaps in 12 games he recorded 24 tackles, 29 tackles for a loss,11 QB hits and a career high 16 sacks.

Outlook

Although Kamara doesn’t boast protypical size for an NFL Pass rusher, his 32 3/8” arm length should ease concerns when it comes to his ability to get to the quarterback.

Kamara’s 4.57 second forty-yard dash impressed during the NFL Combine and is just one attribute of his game that make his ceiling so high. The Rams edge rusher reportedly impressed teams during the interview process as well.

Although Kamara might not have the ceiling of former All-Pro NFL DE Dwight Freeney, they both are the same height and similar compact build with the former Colts star weighing about 18 pounds heavier.

Kamara’s relentless style is reminiscent of Freeney and he should shine on the next level despite his size. In-turn, the Colorado State pass rusher could be drafted earlier than projected

The Athletic (paywall)

1. S Kyle Dugger

Randy Mueller’s Top 150 ranking: No. 30

The 6-2, 222-pound Dugger can hit like a linebacker and cover like a safety, and his versatility positioned him for a career-high 109 tackles plus two interceptions for the Patriots in 2023. Unlike a lot of players still looking for work, Dugger, 27, is on the right side of 30. The Patriots placed the transition tag on him to reserve their right to match any offer he receives.

Potential team fits: Commanders, Patriots

5. OT Andrus Peat

Randy Mueller’s Top 150 ranking: No. 42

The 30-year-old Peat has the ability to play guard or tackle. He made the Pro Bowl as a guard three straight seasons (2018-2020), then started at left tackle in 2023 for the Saints. So the 6-foot-7, 316-pounder’s versatility should be attractive to teams with multiple holes on their line, but desperately needing veteran talent.

Potential team fits: Commanders, Ravens, Chiefs

6. OT Mekhi Becton

Randy Mueller’s Top 150 ranking: 83

The 11th pick of the 2020 draft, Becton has battled injuries during his young career, playing in just one game in 2021 and missing the entire 2022 season as well. That injury history is the main reason why he remains unsigned. He did appear in 16 games in 2023, however, and he still has great promise because of his size (6-7, 363) and strength. His techniques need some refining, but more consistent health could help lead to that.

Potential team fits: Commanders, Chiefs, Bengals

NFL league links

Articles

NFL.com

“I think we’ll always have the conversation, we may not get to a point where a deal makes sense, whether it’s at [No.] 4 or anywhere we’re picking, but we’re always going to have the conversation and if it makes sense, if it’s attractive to building our team, then it’s something that we’ll certainly consider no matter where we’re at in the draft.”

Ossenfort and Co. are heading to Orlando, Florida, for the league meeting next week, where rules proposals will be voted on, bread will be broken and potential moving and shaking in the draft, which takes place April 25-27 in Detroit, will be discussed.

“I’d say those phone calls are starting to pick up a little bit, I would say they’ll probably continue into next week when we get down to Florida for the owner’s meetings,” said Ossenfort, who orchestrated five draft-related trades last year. “I think most teams are in a similar spot to us, and starting to finalize their boards, and the pro day pieces are kinda the final on-field piece for evaluation purposes. So I would imagine some of those conversations will continue to pick up, but honestly they probably will not get real serious until we get right up until the week of the draft, similar to last year. They have definitely picked up, but I expect that to continue here for the next month.”

