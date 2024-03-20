 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Will Myles Murphy hear the Commanders call his name on draft day?

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2024 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
/ new
NCAA Football: Duke at North Carolina Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Murphy, DT
School: UNC | Conference: ACC
College Experience: Senior | Age: ?
Height / Weight: 6’4” / 309 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Rounds 6-UDFA

Player Comparison: Devon Still

College Statistics

Defense & Fumbles Table
Tackles Def Int Fumbles
Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF
*2020 North Carolina ACC FR DL 7 6 2 8 2.0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0
*2021 North Carolina ACC SO DL 13 19 19 38 9.0 4.0 0 0 0 3 0 0
*2022 North Carolina ACC JR 14 10 19 29 1.5 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
*2023 North Carolina ACC SR DL 13 15 9 24 4.5 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Career North Carolina 50 49 99 17.0 7.0 0 0 0 4 1 0 0 0
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 3/18/2024.

Player Overview

Myles Murphy arrived at Chapel Hill a highly-regarded prospect as a four-star prospect and the No. 3 high school football player in North Carolina. This allowed Murphy to see the field early in his career. As a true freshman in 2020, he appeared in all of the Tar Heels games and made a modest impact. As a full-time starter the following year, Murphy had his most productive season and was named Second-Team All-ACC. After that season, UNC changed defensive coordinators and ran more even fronts than odd fronts. Murphy’s production took a dip in his final two seasons, but he still put enough on tape to earn an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Strengths

  • NFL size for the position
  • Quickness off the snap to shoot gaps and disrupt the backfield
  • Strong enough to walk linemen into the backfield
  • Flashes good hand use to discard blocks
  • Good closing speed considering his size

Weaknesses

  • Has to keep eyes in the backfield to prevent taking himself out of the play
  • Must improve frequency he gets off blocks
  • Lack of agility makes it difficult for him to bend and change directions
  • Needs to develop more moves to win pass rush reps
  • Has plays where he motors down when the play goes away from him

Let’s See His Work

How He Fits on the Commanders

The Commanders are set with their starters at defensive tackle - unless there is a trade - with Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. The depth is not quite as clear. John Ridgeway is good rotational depth, but 2022 second-round pick Phidarian Mathis has yet to make an impact.

With nine picks, the Commanders could use one to look for depth at defensive tackle to develop. Myles Murphy shows some excellent qualities at the position with his strength, quickness off the snap, and finishing. His lack of agility and polish are a few things that will likely make Murphy a late-round pick. With coaching, Murphy may be able to improve his play and become a reliable part of the defensive tackle rotation.

Poll

Should the Commanders draft a defensive tackle?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes, we need to improve our starters
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Yes, we need to improve our depth
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Nah, we’re good
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...