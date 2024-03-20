Will Myles Murphy hear the Commanders call his name on draft day?

Myles Murphy, DT

School: UNC | Conference: ACC

College Experience: Senior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’4” / 309 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 6-UDFA

Player Comparison: Devon Still

College Statistics

Player Overview

Myles Murphy arrived at Chapel Hill a highly-regarded prospect as a four-star prospect and the No. 3 high school football player in North Carolina. This allowed Murphy to see the field early in his career. As a true freshman in 2020, he appeared in all of the Tar Heels games and made a modest impact. As a full-time starter the following year, Murphy had his most productive season and was named Second-Team All-ACC. After that season, UNC changed defensive coordinators and ran more even fronts than odd fronts. Murphy’s production took a dip in his final two seasons, but he still put enough on tape to earn an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Strengths

NFL size for the position

Quickness off the snap to shoot gaps and disrupt the backfield

Strong enough to walk linemen into the backfield

Flashes good hand use to discard blocks

Good closing speed considering his size

Weaknesses

Has to keep eyes in the backfield to prevent taking himself out of the play

Must improve frequency he gets off blocks

Lack of agility makes it difficult for him to bend and change directions

Needs to develop more moves to win pass rush reps

Has plays where he motors down when the play goes away from him

Let’s See His Work

How He Fits on the Commanders

The Commanders are set with their starters at defensive tackle - unless there is a trade - with Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. The depth is not quite as clear. John Ridgeway is good rotational depth, but 2022 second-round pick Phidarian Mathis has yet to make an impact.

With nine picks, the Commanders could use one to look for depth at defensive tackle to develop. Myles Murphy shows some excellent qualities at the position with his strength, quickness off the snap, and finishing. His lack of agility and polish are a few things that will likely make Murphy a late-round pick. With coaching, Murphy may be able to improve his play and become a reliable part of the defensive tackle rotation.