NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Mel Kiper Jr. continues to link Jayden Daniels to the Washington Commanders

The 2023-24 season is over, and free agency started a week ago. The Washington Commanders had the most cap space available in the league. at the start of free agency, and they now sit at #2 with ~$49 million. New GM Adam Peters has signed 17 free agents, and also re-signed four players from last year’s team. There have been a lot of 1-year deals signed as Peters looks to patch the roster as he begins planning to rebuild through the draft. He also traded QB Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks to increase their draft capital, and signed veteran Marcus Mariota.

Peters will have his choice of QBs after the Chicago Bears likely select USC’s Caleb Williams with the #1 overall pick. North Carolina’s Drake Maye had been the most popular pick for Washington at #2, but Jayden Daniels has jumped him in a lot of mocks and that continues this week with a nod from the Hair, Mel Kiper Jr. who continues to give the last season’s Heisman Trophy winner to the Commanders. Maye and Daniels are the only players mocked to Washington in this roundup, and we don’t have any trades as the odds continue to say they stay in the spot and pick their QB of the future.

Washington Commanders 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1(#2)

Round 2(#36)

Round 2 (#40 from CHI)

Round 3 (#67)

Round 3 (#78 from SEA)

Round 3 (#100 from SF)

Round 5 (#139)

Round 6 (#152 from SEA)

Round 7 (#222)

(via Tankathon)

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Here’s where the intrigue begins. Daniels or Drake Maye ... or is it possible J.J. McCarthy is in play? I don’t think anyone has a great handle on which quarterback the Commanders prefer just yet. I have Daniels over Maye in my position rankings — both are in my top six overall — and McCarthy is a distant fourth. There’s no consensus around the league, though, which makes this pick the pivot point in the draft. One quarterback we know who won’t be involved in Washington is 2023 starter Sam Howell, who was dealt to the Seahawks last week. The Commanders brought in Marcus Mariota to serve as the backup to whichever rookie they select. And like the Bears, they have a good pair of wideouts in Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, though there are questions along the offensive line.

The free agency move that matters: Signing quarterback Marcus Mariota Inking Mariota to a one-year, $6 million deal (with incentives up to $10 million) gives the Commanders another potential bridge option beyond Sam Howell if a rookie quarterback is not fully ready to start in Week 1, but he’s certainly not the kind of signing that precludes them from taking a quarterback at No. 2. A splashier move at the position might have raised some eyebrows, but if anything, this only further suggests that the Commanders will go that direction. And I firmly believe it is the direction the franchise should go. My projected pick: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU No change from my February mock draft through two picks, as Daniels is the second-highest-rated player on my board and an incredibly dynamic player. He had an amazing 40-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 2023 at LSU, and he’d have good support around him in D.C., as well. Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson are a formidable receiver duo, and Austin Ekeler will now be working out of the backfield with Brian Robinson Jr.

The Commanders have not been shy in free agency, and Daniels could be the final piece to kickstart Washington’s rebuild.

I like Jayden Daniels more than Drake Maye — and I’d take him here. But Washington may feel differently; whatever happens, they have to take a QB here.

Washington is going to take a rookie quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. The only question is whether it will be Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye. In this scenario, they take a more mobile Daniels to be the face of the franchise.

New offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury gets another dual-threat dynamo and Heisman Trophy winner (with Kyler Murray being the other) in Jayden Daniels.

As if there was ever a mystery, previous QB1 Sam Howell (traded to Seattle) and QB2 Jacoby Brissett (signed with New England) are gone, leaving journeyman Jake Fromm as the only passer currently on the roster – though veteran Marcus Mariota is apparently on the way. Daniels, the 2023 Heisman winner, didn’t work out at the league’s scouting combine but will draw scores of eyes at LSU’s pro day next week. He’s already saddled with the unfortunate burden of being compared to two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, which includes concerns about how well (or willing) Daniels will be to protect his slender frame – and D.C. fans can easily remember Robert Griffin III’s unrecoverable breakdown near the end of his 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign. But credit Daniels, whose decision-making (40 TD passes, 4 INTs last season), accuracy, touch and processing speed all seem well ahead of Jackson and RG3 at similar points in their development. And then there’s that eye-popping ability to run (2,019 yards, 22 TDs over past two seasons) that separates Daniels among his QB peers this year. He could (should?) nicely plug into new OC Kliff Kingsbury’s offense, which got blocking upgrades in free agency – though the unit could still use a proven left tackle.

What once looked like a relatively straightforward pick now serves as the first inflection points of this year’s draft, as there could be a great debate between Daniels and Drake Maye here. For now, let’s entertain the possibility that the Commanders go with Daniels. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner’s knack for operating as a cool distributor from the pocket and an electric running threat outside of it makes him a fascinating potential fit for new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

FanDuel Sportsbook recently flipped the odds for the second overall selection, and now LSU QB Jayden Daniels is the slight favorite to be selected at this spot. Previously, it had been UNC QB Drake Maye (who I would select here, were I calling the shots). I strongly believe that the decision is not yet final and we’re pretty close to 50-50 right now.

A new owner, general manager, coaching staff and now franchise quarterback. Daniels is an electric runner with a quick release to make touch throws. He drastically improved against pressure in 2023, but needs to stay on that trajectory to live up to this draft position.

The new Washington regime can start fresh with its own quarterback. Considering Kliff Kingsbury has been hired as the offensive coordinator, I could see the Commanders preferring Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye. Daniels completed 72 percent of his passes in 2023 for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. He notched 10 rushing touchdowns as well. Daniels is a dual-threat quarterback who showed improvement as a passer throughout the 2022 season with LSU. He has a quality arm and is a dangerous runner with shocking speed. While he has plenty of room for growth, he became more consistent with pocket-passing accuracy and reading the field as he gained experience. Team sources said they feel Brian Kelly did a nice job of developing Daniels. Daniels completed 69 percent of his passes in 2022 for 2,913 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also went for 885 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. While playing for Arizona State in 2021, Daniels completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,380 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was impressive in 2019, showing playmaking ability as a passer and runner while producing points for the Sun Devils, but he did not look as good in the short 2020 season. Round 2: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU The Commanders need a lot of help on the offensive line. Here’s a plug-and-play upgrade who could help them at a variety of positions up front. The cousin of Lions All-Pro Penei Sewell, Suamataia was a top recruit who landed at Oregon and redshirted. In 2022, Suamataia transferred to BYU and broke out, including not allowing a sack all season. The 6-foot-4, 329-pounder has shocking speed and athleticism for an edge blocker of his size. He is a physical and powerful run blocker who has the quickness and athleticism to be a capable pass protector. Suamataia could stand to add some lower body strength, and he was inconsistent in the back half of his final season, especially in pass protection. With a great skill set, Suamataia has a lot of upside and could be a very good starter at left tackle, right tackle, or guard in the NFL. Round 2: Graham Barton, G/OT, Duke The Commanders need more talent on the offensive line. Here’s a versatile plug-and-play contributor. Barton played left tackle for Duke, where he was a consistent run blocker and pass protector. Pro evaluators like how Barton is physical, nasty and strong in the ground game. Some NFL sources, however, said their teams are projecting Barton to move inside to guard in the pros, and some scouts noted they think Barton could be an elite center. Sources highlighted Barton’s short arms and his body type as aspects that make him a fit better on the inside. The 6-foot-5, 314-pounder could a superb guard or center in the NFL. Round 3: Jonah Eliss, DE, Utah The Commanders could use more young edge-rush talent. Elliss was one of the most dangerous pass rushers in college football in 2023, making a big impact for the Utes. He recorded 12 sacks, 37 tackles and a forced fumble on the year, plus produced steady pressure on the quarterback. Elliss (6-2, 246) is undersized for edge rusher in the NFL given his lack of height and length. However, Elliss plays low to dip under blockers while also having some functional strength. He will have to play some linebacker in the base defense and move to edge rusher in the sub package as a pro. Round 3: Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama Washington lost Curtis Samuel in free agency. Here’s a third receiver for the team’s new quarterback. The 6-foot, 200-pound Burton has a superb skill set, as he is extremely fast and a tremendous separator. To go along with quality size and having great speed, Burton is a terrific route-runner, which leads to him consistently torching coverage. In 2023, Burton recorded 39 catches for 798 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2022, he totaled 40 receptions for 677 yards and seven touchdowns. While Burton has first-round ability, his character issues are massive and are going to be a death blow for some teams. His character problems were part of his background at Georgia, and sources say Burton was in the dog house at both Georgia and Alabama. That led to loss of playing time, and the character issues played a part in him not executing on the field with frequent missed assignments. Round 3: Marcellas Dial, CB, South Carolina Washington adds some defensive back depth. Dial will continue the South Carolina tradition of producing draftable cornerbacks for the next level, as he flashed ability during 2022 in the starter role across from Cam Sutton. That season, Dial recorded three interceptions, 12 passes broken up and 45 tackles. He totaled 33 tackles and six breakups over 2021. In 2023, Dial notched 36 tackles, one sack and 10 passes broken up. The 6-foot, 195-pounder has good size, but teams have questions about his instincts and overall athleticism.

The Seattle Seahawks traded for Sam Howell, so there is no doubt that the Washington Commanders will take a quarterback at No. 2. However, the signing of Marcus Mariota could help signal which passer is picked here. Jayden Daniels is the better fit in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense and should be able to produce immediately with all of the Commanders’ weapons.

Washington signing Marcus Mariota doesn’t tip its hand at QB as some have speculated. Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye can both fit the offense, but Kliff Kingsbury could feasibly prefer Daniels because of his downfield accuracy and running ability on spread looks. Round 2: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota Dorance Armstrong, Frankie Luvu, Bobby Wagner, and Jeremy Chinn kicked off Washington’s rebuild. Tyler Nubin keeps it going with his coverage and support value. Round 2: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU Ideally, the Commanders invest more in the veteran OT market, but Kingsley Suamataia has the power and athleticism at 6’5″, 326 pounds to be an impact starter down the road. Round 3: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan Roman Wilson could be a nice match with Daniels, given his speed and ability to work vertically. He also has the high-level body control and coordination to convert tough catches. Round 3: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington The Commanders added Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler this offseason, but Bralen Trice can be an excellent understudy with his power profile and red-hot motor. Round 3: Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State At this value, Dan Quinn decides to strengthen the DT rotation behind Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, adding an explosive, agile disruptor with sneaky power in Michael Hall Jr.

The Washington Commanders have been big-time players in free agency thus far, and their approach reeks of a team readying to add a young QB on a rookie deal. That man — in my mind — will be Jayden Daniels, and he enters the league with a new regime in Washington that looks eager to compete right away.

The Commanders are in the market for a quarterback and opt for the athleticism of Jayden Daniels here. Round 2: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas Round 2: Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama

Daniels’ emergence puts him squarely in the top-five conversation after his brilliant year won him the Heisman Trophy. He’s flashed impeccable accuracy and become a proven playmaker in the LSU offense, completing over 72% of his passes and rushing for more than 1,100 yards. New Washington coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has experience with dynamic quarterbacks after coaching Kyler Murray in Arizona.

The Commanders go with the dynamic Heisman Trophy winner who will fit in with Kliff Kingsbury quite well. Kingsbury has always worked with dual-threat players at the position and Daniels has consistently been exactly that. Not only that, but he proved early on in his college career at Arizona State that he’s not going to shrink in big moments. The Commanders get their new franchise QB.

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

I don’t have any more clarity on this pick than I did in my last mock. The Commanders did move on from Sam Howell, and I’m sticking with Maye here.

Washington could move out of the second spot if someone offers it a haul, but the feeling is new ownership wants to get “their guy” at quarterback to ignite a passionate fanbase.

The Commanders are deciding between Maye and Jayden Daniels for the second QB taken after trading Sam Howell and not re-signing Jacoby Brissett. Let’s also consider the possibility of the Vikings, enamored with Maye, packaging two first-rounders and a little more to trade up for him. Either way, there’s a good chance Maye will be the pick.

I know there have been some people taking some shots at Maye in recent weeks as we dive further into the film. It might not be the cleanest film out there, but if you watch him and you can’t see the top-end potential, you’re biased and crazy. Outside of Williams, Maye has the highest potential in the draft, and I don’t have any questions about that. Maye’s a bona fide No. 1 pick in almost every other year.

The great QB2 debate rages on, and reports indicate plenty of teams are split between Maye, J.J. McCarthy and Jayden Daniels. Ultimately, Maye is the better quarterback prospect, so until I’m confidently convinced otherwise, he is the No. 2 pick. Round 2: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU Round 2: Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama Round 3: Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State Round 3: Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas Round 3: Calen Bullock, S, USC

Many will get excited about the vertical arm talent and linear speed of Jayden Daniels, and rightly so, but Drake Maye has shown the ability to win inside the tackles consistently—a key to lifting the performance ceiling of a young prospect at the NFL level. He’s not perfect, and the combo of coaching/development remains key for each top signal-caller, but his ability to dissect the shallow to intermediate areas with underrated creativity makes him Washington’s guy here at No. 2 overall. Round 2: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona Round 2: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

New regimes don’t tend to allow themselves to be haunted by old ghosts, and while Sam Howell flashed his talent last season, he’s likely to be replaced under center. History repeats itself for the former Tar Heel as his successor at North Carolina comes off the board with the second selection of this 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Drake Maye has the arm talent and football IQ to win in the NFL.

The Redskins had major blocking issues that weren’t giving Sam Howell much of a chance. Howell, however, was benched twice, so the experiment might be over. The Redskins will strongly consider a new franchise quarterback with this pick. Drake Maye is an athletic quarterback with good accuracy and field vision. His mechanics need a bit of work, but he’s still an elite quarterback prospect. Rumors indicate that the Redskins like Maye more than Jayden Daniels. Round 2: Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame The Redskins had one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL last year, so they’ll have to focus on upgrading their secondary. Cam Hart is a big cornerback who limited Marvin Harrison Jr. Round 2: Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame The Redskins can use the pick they obtained for Montez Sweat to bolster their weak linebacking corps, which has been a problem for a long time. They signed Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu, but Wagner is just a short-term option. Marist Liufau is an extremely athletic and fast linebacker. Round 3: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas The Redskins should find an upgrade over Logan Thomas sometime soon. They signed Zach Ertz, but he’s only a short-term solution. Ja’Tavion Sanders has mismatch athleticism and speed. Round 3: Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia The Redskins don’t have a very good offensive line, so the blocking must be addressed. Zach Frazier is a solid pass protector who can play guard and center. Round 3: Mohamed Kamara, DE/OLB, Colorado State The Redskins need pass-rushing help after losing Chase Young and Montez Sweat. Mohamed Kamara projects as a 3-4 player only, but he has dangerous pass-rushing ability.

Round 2: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia Round 2: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas Round 3: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington Round 3: Brendan Rice, WR, USC Round 3: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame

Jayden Daniels could be the pick here; it certainly seems like he’s getting hype as QB2. But we’re not buying it just yet. Maye is the far more complete prospect and should be a slam-dunk selection for the Commanders.