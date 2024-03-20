All aTwitter: 20 March 2024 - A week into free agency, the Commanders finally sign an offensive tackle

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Sources: #Commanders are re-signing offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 19, 2024
Ten-year vet has started 31 games for Washington the last four seasons. pic.twitter.com/PUPkZNKz7g
So far, only 4 of the Commanders' own free agents this year have re-signed with the team.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 19, 2024
Three of those went undrafted: Jeremy Reaves, Cornelius Lucas and Efe Obada.
Mayhew and Newmark were both apart of the Lions front office that gave Cornelius Lucas his first chance in the NFL. #HTTC— KB (@KBDCSports) March 19, 2024
Fun Fact: Cornelius Lucas' position coach at Kansas State was Charlie Dickey. Dickey was the OL coach at Utah when #Commanders Passing Game Coordinator Brian Johnson was the QB there— T M (@reshmanuel) March 19, 2024
Cornelius Lucas was originally signed to Washington as a free agent in March 2020...which makes him the OG (even though he's an OT) of remaining Rivera players on the #Commanders roster— T M (@reshmanuel) March 19, 2024
OT Cornelius Lucas unterschreibt einen neuen Einjahresvertrag mit einem Volumen von $4M bei den #Commanders— NFL News Deutschland (@NFL_DE_News) March 19, 2024
More I watch Austin Ekeler, the more I like this signing for Washington. Think he still has plenty left to offer.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 19, 2024
Also can't help seeing Drake Maye in Justin Herbert in almost all aspects. Size/frame, athleticism, some amazing throws and some incredibly frustrating misses
I was concerned at first because he's obviously an aging RB and his production dropped last year. And he was signed at a time when the other RBs on the market were getting 10-12m AAV. But he's significantly cheaper than that and still appears to have plenty in the tank— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 19, 2024
Let's rock 'n roll pic.twitter.com/tVO50u4o7E— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 19, 2024
Some of the best Ertz to the end zone moments pic.twitter.com/S0eTJXnBAl— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 19, 2024
Sounds like @BarstoolNate is all in on DQ: "Everything we've learned about Dan Quinn since the hiring has been positive...He's intense but funny, players seem to love him...He seems like the right combination what you want in a coach."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 19, 2024
Officially a Buffalo Bill!— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 19, 2024
Welcome, Casey Toohill: https://t.co/zug7xbwJvu pic.twitter.com/fmIetw78F4
The #Bengals are adding a key piece on their O-Line, as #Patriots free agent OT Trent Brown plans to sign a 1-year with them, source said. He’s in Cincy on a visit today.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2024
A new home protecting Joe Burrow for Brown. pic.twitter.com/TQLmdx9S35
The expectation is he’ll be able to play after recovering from surgery, source said. It’s to correct a congenital issue. https://t.co/siiX01wYO7— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 19, 2024
New Saints DE Chase Young, who signed his one-year, $13 million deal with New Orleans today, is undergoing a neck procedure that is expected to sideline him into training camp, per sources. The expectation is that he will return in time for the season. Teams were aware of his… pic.twitter.com/I2saUzLFhp— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2024
: #Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy visited the #Giants last week, which included dinner with the front office and a tour of the facility, per @Schultz_Report— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 19, 2024
The #Commanders are flying out to Ann Arbor to have dinner with him Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/dYSA4hCHqV
From @BMITCHLIVE30 on Commanders meeting with JJ McCarthy: "Adam Peters is doing what he said from the beginning, they've got to do their due diligence and talk to everybody. This is what he's supposed to do."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 19, 2024
I apologize JJ McCarthy I wasn't quite familiar with your game sheesh pic.twitter.com/2v0Yga5E5q— Brad (@Graham_SFN) March 19, 2024
On to watching JJ McCarthy vs. MSU as per requested & this play jumped right off the screen for me.— Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) March 18, 2024
This is an NFL throw. You see this type of stuff & it's easier to see why NFL teams are high on JJ's projection.
The timing of the throw & ball placement are
Fun watch so far pic.twitter.com/GBFp2wBg9y
JJ McCarthy with a big boy throw @JohnBBoyd12 pic.twitter.com/BmdS2dTGGJ— Simon Shortt (@Simon_Shortt) March 19, 2024
"hE's JuSt A gAmE-mAnAgEr"— Janik Eckardt (@JanikEckardt) March 18, 2024
explain this: pic.twitter.com/pXLZhgyplx
Next up on the list of my QB prospect breakdowns is JJ McCarthy:https://t.co/PQxufeeXvE— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) March 19, 2024
Thought this was interesting so I did it for the rest of the "top 4" QBs: (2022-23 seasons)— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) March 19, 2024
- Drake Maye: 19.8% on 3rd down, 17.4% on 1st/2nd down
- Jayden Daniels: 30.2% on 3rd down, 24% on 1st/2nd down
- JJ McCarthy: 14.1% on 3rd down, 14.2% on 1st/2nd down https://t.co/zDL5BrHDtA
Odds are shifting again for picks 4 and 5 in the NFL Draft— Charlie Sinclair (@cmsinclar) March 19, 2024
Pick 4 (Arizona Cardinals)
Marvin Harrison Jr. was -260 now -200
JJ McCarthy was +475 now +350
Pick 5 (LA Chargers)
Malik Nabers was +175 still +175
J.J McCarthy was +400 now +350
Marvin Harrison Jr. was +500 now +330
"I do think his ceiling might be a little higher than Drake Maye" @ChaseDaniel and @wingoz break down the pros and cons of J.J. McCarthy's game ️ https://t.co/MpDsUOHtJl pic.twitter.com/iEKiu7TDDn— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 19, 2024
JJ McCarthy draft dialogue pic.twitter.com/SZpnFpW8wc— . (@J0nesToChina) March 19, 2024
Pretty impressed by Commanders fans right now, the team is gonna meet w all the QB prospects. It's normal, and the fan base seems to understand that. Well done folks.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 19, 2024
Do not overanalyze which QBs the Commanders meet with. Clearly will meet with the top QBs. Washington’s staff is a process-oriented group. Will explore all options because you never know. Meet with McCarthy? Why wouldn’t you? Due diligence.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 19, 2024
Mel goes with Jayden Daniels to Washington here. But as he points out: no consensus in the league on who the No. 2 QB will be. (And no one really knows what Washington is going to do at this point. They are ) https://t.co/LwqOQluWHB— John Keim (@john_keim) March 19, 2024
The first sentence here from @MoveTheSticks is important. This group isn't talking. Some of us tried explaining this during the Ben Johnson buzz. The lack of comprehension or unwillingness to listen then and during the fallout led to wild misinterpretation of what was happening… pic.twitter.com/crp9jAdVgE— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 19, 2024
Chatting the Commanders' 2nd pick with NFL Network's @Eric_Edholm:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 19, 2024
"I heard from 2 different people that Washington could go Jayden Daniels... I think Jayden would give them a higher floor immediately... There are people who believe Drake's going to need a little more time."
I've been looking a lot at Pressure to Sack Rate lately -- it seems pretty clear that players with a P2S > 20% for their college career struggle as pros. But there are a few outliers.— Zachary Krueger (@ZK_FFB) March 19, 2024
Below are players with a career P2S > 20% who also never had one season below 20%. pic.twitter.com/k2LJxF204s
I looked at a player's best season at P2S in a year where they had a min. 300 drop backs. In the event a player didn't have 300 drop backs, I used the P2S rate from the season in which they had their most drop backs.— Zachary Krueger (@ZK_FFB) March 19, 2024
Teams currently with lowest payrolls:— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 19, 2024
Vikings- $165.7M
Chargers- $175.6M
Packers- $177.6M
Cowboys- $179.6M
Lions- $183.2M
Over the Cap added Wagner's contract today & Commanders est. cap space fell to $56.7m.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 20, 2024
When you add Lucas to the 7 below, there are still 8 guys to be accounted for.
Also, the team needs $9.2m for draft picks.
Still lots of space but the number should fall below $40m after draft. pic.twitter.com/OOXEGVX8Fl
Tyrod Taylor is 28-28-1 for his career. He is one of 5 QBs with 50+ starts who is exactly 0.500 for his career.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) March 19, 2024
The other 4?
Eli Manning
Jim Plunkett
Jeff Garcia
Nick Foles
One of the worst mistakes in the history of football pic.twitter.com/tK6iAG8JUr— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 18, 2024
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...