All aTwitter: 2 March 2024 - Adam Peters: “Trade up, trade down...we’d do anything to make our team better”

: #Commanders are releasing LT Charles Leno, per @RapSheet— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 1, 2024
He is scheduled for hip surgery next week. pic.twitter.com/l62T48XrDH
As @RapSheet reported Washington is releasing OT Charles Leno, Jr., source confirms. Will create $7.280 in cap space. Leno was playing with a bad hip; will have surgery next week.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 1, 2024
Um, that's $7.280 MILLION.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 1, 2024
BREAKING NEWS: Charles Leno Jr has officially accepted a new role as a stay at home dad Nurse Jen activated ✅— Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) March 1, 2024
Thanks for everything Washington! Y’all have embraced our family with open arms these past 3 years through some super difficult times & we will forever love yall! pic.twitter.com/3MLOI9Rk8b
Is he hanging them up? So sad but very happy for you and the family!— Randy Caudill (@BearsGuy83) March 1, 2024
He’s getting hip surgery so he’ll be immobile for a bit lol— Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) March 1, 2024
Yes, I know a lot of you hate Leno because he wasn't Trent Williams, but he was a serviceable LT. Sure you could upgrade him, but there's already a ton of holes they needed to fill. Thought Leno would stick until next year. Guess the hip surgery is a big part of this— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 1, 2024
Charles Leno— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 1, 2024
Legend of the List https://t.co/R7FzxtlznN pic.twitter.com/Dak8N0zpWt
The #Commanders are releasing TE Logan Thomas, sources say. Thomas was due $6.5 million this upcoming season, including a $500k roster bonus later this month.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 1, 2024
Thomas, 32, had 55 catches for 496 yards and 4 TDs last season — his highest output in all three categories since 2020. pic.twitter.com/gPCuoioFbk
Players whose contracts were terminated today: Patriots CB J.C. Jackson; Jets G Laken Tomlinson; Eagles S Kevin Byard; Commanders T Charles Leno, TE Logan Thomas. Leno and Thomas were designated as failed physical.— Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) March 1, 2024
Thought we lost Logan Thomas for a second https://t.co/d1QtUgT1VT— Aaron Grisham (@AGrisham247) March 2, 2024
Was just thinking how Logan Thomas had a full career as a major college quarterback, tried his hand at QB in the NFL, then had a full career as a tight end in the pros. He did all that and he's still only 32. He's literally so young that he still has his whole life ahead of him— Dave Scarangella (@DaveScarangella) March 2, 2024
Fuck it Logan Thomas highlights Thank you for everything ‼️ pic.twitter.com/K5sOP7SDYc— Commando Mane (@Commando_Mane) March 1, 2024
Almost no cap savings making this move, so they must just want to move on from Gates. Interesting given the Commanders hired Bobby Johnson as their OL coach, who coached Gates in New York https://t.co/i46wiZUF6A— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 1, 2024
Commanders cutting Nick Gates, via @AdamSchefter.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 1, 2024
Was signed last offseason. 2 yrs left on deal.
$5.7M in dead money to get out of the deal.
Only saving $333K in cap space.
Team's 7th-highest cap figure when day began.
I'll always appreciate Nick Gates for being awesome to my son, Tyler. One of many, but Nick really took charge & Ty still talks about it. Thanks Nick & good luck. #Commanders pic.twitter.com/yZv41CuvhF— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) March 1, 2024
Commanders LB Jamin Davis issued a guilty plea in his appeal of a reckless driving charge in Loudoun County Circuit Court on Friday. He was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended. His license will suspended for 6 months, he will have to do community service…— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 1, 2024
Davis had been charged with going 114 mph in a 45 mph zone. He faced a jury trial Monday. Davis was arrested on March 28, 2022 on a misdemeanor reckless driving charge. His case is now resolved.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 1, 2024
This is a better result than Davis could have expected. At one point jail time seemed like a likely scenario for him.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 1, 2024
Got real busy in Ashburn while everyone is focused on QBs in Indy. 3 vets cut and the Jamin Davis verdict. That’s what you call a Friday afternoon news dump.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 1, 2024
The Commanders, who already had more cap space than any other team, have released three of their seven highest-paid players today.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 1, 2024
The Adam Peters era began 46 days ago but it feels like today is kicking off his first offseason. pic.twitter.com/Jk1ZFaPRAH
Adam Peters told us he didn't want to go on a FA spending spree. He may not have much of a choice.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 1, 2024
So little money on books. Tress Way is their 8th-highest paid player. They've got historic cap space in DC terms. They're going to have to add a slew of quality players in FA.
They do seem to be… recalibrating… https://t.co/cDOXcbp71x— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) March 2, 2024
Wylie might be safe because of his contract, but for any 2024 OL plan to receive my enthusiastic support, it must designate him primarily as a guard or a backup.— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) March 1, 2024
Expect the Commanders to add a couple TEs this offseason. Kliff Kingsbury likes multi-TE sets, and the team now only has three under contract (Bates, Turner, Rogers).— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 1, 2024
Kirk Cousins is "open" to a return to Washington, "based on conversations with league sources in recent years."— We Want Dallas (@WeWantDallas) March 2, 2024
-@BenStandig (Tier 1 )#HTTC | #Commanders | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/jDZWjqMBw0
The idea of Kirk Cousins returning to play for Washington isn't some inconceivable fever dream. In conjunction with a trade down from 2, signing the QB puts the Commanders on a simultaneous path to rebuild, boost vibes -- and win now.https://t.co/GFXLeGRzwR— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 1, 2024
I asked new @Commanders GM Adam Peters on @nflnetwork if there was a scenario in which Washington would move UP and trade for the first pick in the Draft. pic.twitter.com/9zGF11k3Et— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 2, 2024
JJ McCarthy said his first interview of the combine was with Washington and he was “super nervous.”— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 1, 2024
He said Kliff Kingsbury asked him: If he liked a matchup on the outside, could he audible to a go route?
JJ: “I wish.” pic.twitter.com/coaJA6p7yg
JJ McCarthy on his interview with the Commanders pic.twitter.com/39iVIqOJxV— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 1, 2024
I do wonder if Adam Peters might look at JJ McCarthy and see Brock Purdy with better measurables.— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) March 1, 2024
Came in hot with the first question for Caleb William.— Dustin Ludke (@theDunit13) March 1, 2024
Not the best answer but didn’t seem overly phased by being pushed back in his choice to not do anything at the combine #NFLCombine #CombineNerds24 @MyFantasyLeague #NFLCombine2024 pic.twitter.com/4J3W2sp2cg
Caleb Williams on his interview with the Commanders and what it’d be like to play in his hometown. pic.twitter.com/ATNK3bQXz0— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 1, 2024
Caleb Williams on his meeting with the Commanders and what it would mean to play with his hometown team. pic.twitter.com/GThHNPXKRN— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 1, 2024
What team does Caleb Williams want to end up with in next month’s NFL Draft?— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 1, 2024
“It’s been a dream of mine to go first, and so whoever picks first — can’t wait.”
I spoke with the presumptive No. 1 pick about his #Bears interview and more for @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/F4ld2YOk14
USC QB Caleb Williams to USC WR Brenden Rice:— Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) March 1, 2024
“How does it feel to be Jerry Rice’s son?” pic.twitter.com/kKjajXkmO3
Here’s the Caleb Wiliams podium at the combine pic.twitter.com/kibiOP4fB6— StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 1, 2024
Jayden Daniels on his interview with the Commanders pic.twitter.com/ApI8qSYrJk— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 1, 2024
Drake Maye on what stood out from his interview with the Commanders.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 1, 2024
He shouted out Coach Dan Quinn and QBs coach Tavita Pritchard, who recruited him in HS at Stanford. pic.twitter.com/B3r7yfYxgO
Drake Maye was asked where he wants to be drafted. pic.twitter.com/87CmeztURg— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 1, 2024
Drake Maye on the possibility of playing with Sam Howell in Washington pic.twitter.com/OWNw6b9jv7— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 1, 2024
Is someone ever really "falling" or is public opinion merely catching up to league opinion? https://t.co/kmzeqH87Wf— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 2, 2024
Michael Penix was pretty vague on his meeting with the Commanders. pic.twitter.com/2KRvNPvIdx— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 1, 2024
Hard to stand out when you’re in the background. https://t.co/lbOqy66z8r— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) March 1, 2024
We didn’t get to Bo Nix, who talked at these same time as Daniels and McCarthy https://t.co/HQk3PRSX0W— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 1, 2024
Great description of Dan Quinn from @PFTCommenter: "A good combination of being a psychotic meathead and being introspective...When you hear him talking about getting a 2nd chance, you can tell what it means to him. He's going to do the absolute best job he can."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 1, 2024
Talking w @PFTCommenter from Indy about the Commanders plans: "It's a rumor and it's unsubstantiated but there have been conversations about trading back..You have to at least pick up the phone and see what they're talking about."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 1, 2024
What would your reaction be if the #Commanders decided to pass on a QB at #2 and instead traded back for draft picks and selected a non-QB?— Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) March 1, 2024
Lucas Oil Stadium@SeatGeek | #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 1, 2024
#NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/WVvA4C1ITO
Chop has two nicknames and they're equally fantastic. pic.twitter.com/7x2oclqVCG— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 1, 2024
Was never happening lol . https://t.co/09DQIleUYj— Jahan Dotson (@JahanDotson) February 29, 2024
The NFL announced here in Indy that Marvin Harrison Jr. is not talking to media at his scheduled 8:20 presser. The league said it had no other information at this time.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 1, 2024
The #Saints have informed safety Marcus Maye that he will be released at the start of the league year, sources tell @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/KWbzxwcvXw— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 1, 2024
"The Cowboys don't really want to go be great. They want to be relevant and they want to be mediocre."— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 29, 2024
—@danorlovsky7 pic.twitter.com/RASk7nyMXt
There shouldn't be. It's ok to punish the offense & reward the defense, especially because the fumble is almost always created/ forced by the D. You get essentially 98 yards of freedom to fumble OOB as an offense. https://t.co/XUBd5uE1Z6— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) March 1, 2024
Former longtime Bills assistant coach Jim Salgado, who spent last season working with the Commanders, accepted the defensive coordinator job at the University of Louisiana.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2024
The D.C. Defenders agreed to terms with TE Kaden Smith.— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) March 2, 2024
Nightmare first period for the #Caps in the biggest game of their season to date.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 2, 2024
Down 2-0 and doubled up in shots after 20 minutes. Need a win, ideally in regulation. They’d better come out looking like a different team to start the second period.
Sensational win for the #Caps. Carbs’ boys were down 2-0 after the first period and then thoroughly dominated the #Flyers for the final 40.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 2, 2024
Only 4 points off the playoff pace with two games in hand. That was big. pic.twitter.com/t0vuqG8cKX
