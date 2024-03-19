 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Draft News: The Washington Commanders are visiting QB J.J. McCarthy in Michigan

McCarthy continues to rise

By Scott Jennings
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Michigan v TCU Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The J.J. McCarthy hype continues to grow. The former Michigan QB is reportedly a lot higher on many NFL team’s boards than the general public’s ready to accept. He led the Michigan Wolverines to a National Title under head coach Jim Harbaugh. McCarthy has been having visits with NFL teams as they prepare for next month’s draft in Detroit, MI. He visited the New York Giants last week per Jordan Schultz, and the Washington Commanders are reportedly flying out to Ann Arbor, MI to have dinner with him on Thursday, the night before his Pro Day. Washington interviewed McCarthy at the NFL Scouting Combine, his first in a series of Q&As with multiple teams.

The Washington Commanders hold the #2 overall pick in this year’s draft, and have been expected to draft a QB there since they locked in that spot with a 4-13 record last season. There are possibilities for trades both up(presumably for USC QB Caleb Williams) and down(for more draft capital in a recalibrating year), but Adam Peters’ regime has been pretty tight-lipped throughout free agency. It’s always lying season from the teams, and speculation season from fans and the media.

The Commanders traded Sam Howell to the Seahawks after signing veteran QB Marcus Mariota in free agency. They have to add at least one other QB to their roster before offseason activities start. Most people expect them to draft either LSU’s Jayden Daniels or North Carolina’s Drake Maye with the #2 pick. The visit with J.J. McCarthy is likely due diligence in case they get a trade down offer they can’t refuse, but there is the possibility that new GM Adam Peters’ and staff don’t have this year’s QB crop ranked like the consensus from draft experts. This is Peters first chance at being an NFL GM, and also new managing partner Josh Harris’s first full offseason as owner of the team.

Passing Table
Passing
Year School Conf Class Pos G Cmp Att Pct Yds Y/A AY/A TD Int Rate
*2021 Michigan Big Ten FR QB 11 34 59 57.6 516 8.7 8.9 5 2 152.3
*2022 Michigan Big Ten SO 14 208 322 64.6 2719 8.4 9.1 22 5 155.0
*2023 Michigan Big Ten SR QB 15 240 332 72.3 2991 9.0 9.8 22 4 167.4
Career Michigan 482 713 67.6 6226 8.7 9.4 49 11 160.5
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 3/19/2024.

Poll

Should the Washington Commanders draft QB J.J. McCarthy?

view results
  • 5%
    Yes, at #2
    (35 votes)
  • 56%
    Yes, after a trade down
    (340 votes)
  • 5%
    Yes, on Day 3
    (32 votes)
  • 31%
    No, he’s not a top 3 QB
    (190 votes)
597 votes total Vote Now

