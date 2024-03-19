 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Washington Commanders Rumors and News

Peters and Quinn continue building the roster ahead of the draft

By Scott Jennings
Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The NFL’s legal tampering period is over, and the new league year start yesterday at 4pm. The Washington Commanders have added 16 new players to the team and lost eight free agents to other teams. They also re-signed four of their own free agents. QB Sam Howell was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in an exchange of multiple draft picks.

Free Agents Signed

Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz - 1 year, up to $5 million

Dallas Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong - 3 years, up to $45 million

Dallas Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz - 3 years, up to $30 million

Carolina Panthers LB Frankie Luvu - 3 years, up to $36 million

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler - 2 years, up to $11.43 million

Jacksonville Jaguars K Brandon McManus - 1 year, $3.6 million

Kansas City Chiefs G Nick Allegretti - 3 year, $16 million

San Francisco 49ers DE Clelin Ferrell - 1 year deal

Philadelphia Eagles QB Marcus Mariota - 1 year, up to $10 million

Dallas Cowboys DE Dante Fowler Jr - signed

Baltimore Ravens LS Tyler Ott - 3-year, $4.39 million

Carolina Panthers S Jeremy Chinn - 1 year, up to $5.1m

Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner - 1 year, up to $8.5m

Detroit Lions LB Anthony Pittman - 1-year deal

Dallas Cowboys CB Noah Igbinoghene- 1-year deal

Los Angeles Chargers CB Michael Davis - 1-year deal

Washington Free Agents re-signed

S Jeremy Reaves - 2-year deal

WR Jamison Crowder - 1-year deal

DE Efe Obada - 1-year deal

OT Cornelius Lucas - 1-year deal worth up to $4 million

Washington Free Agency News & Rumors

Waiver Claims

Trades

QB Sam Howell - Traded to the Seattle Seahawks

Cuts

LT Charles Leno, Jr.

C Nick Gates

TE Logan Thomas

Washington’s Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)

WR Byron Pringle

FB Alex Armah

C Tyler Larsen

EDGE James Smith-Williams

EDGE Casey Toohill

DL Abdullah Anderson

LB Khaleke Hudson

LB David Mayo

S Terrell Burgess

Washington’s Restricted Free Agents (RFA)

LB Jabril Cox - Not tendered

LB De’Jon Harris - Not tendered

RB Derrick Gore- Not tendered

Washington’s Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA)

TE Brandon Dillon - Not tendered

DL David Bada - Not tendered

DL Curtis Brooks - Not tendered

Washington Free Agents re-signed

S Jeremy Reaves - 2-year deal

WR Jamison Crowder - 1-year deal

DE Efe Obada - 1-year deal

OT Cornelius Lucas - 1-year deal worth up to $4 million

Washington Free Agents signed by another team

RB Antonio Gibson - Signed with the New England Patriots

QB Jacoby Brissett - Signed with the New England Patriots

LG Saahdiq Charles - Signed with the Tennessee Titans

CB Kendall Fuller - Signed with the Miami Dolphins

WR Curtis Samuel - Signed with the Buffalo Bills

S Kam Curl - Signed with the Los Angeles Rams

LB Cody Barton - Signed with the Denver Broncos

K Joey Slye - Signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars

