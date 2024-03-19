NFL Free Agency Tracker: Washington Commanders Rumors and News

The NFL’s legal tampering period is over, and the new league year start yesterday at 4pm. The Washington Commanders have added 16 new players to the team and lost eight free agents to other teams. They also re-signed four of their own free agents. QB Sam Howell was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in an exchange of multiple draft picks.
Free Agents Signed
Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz - 1 year, up to $5 million
Dallas Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong - 3 years, up to $45 million
Dallas Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz - 3 years, up to $30 million
Carolina Panthers LB Frankie Luvu - 3 years, up to $36 million
Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler - 2 years, up to $11.43 million
Jacksonville Jaguars K Brandon McManus - 1 year, $3.6 million
Kansas City Chiefs G Nick Allegretti - 3 year, $16 million
San Francisco 49ers DE Clelin Ferrell - 1 year deal
Philadelphia Eagles QB Marcus Mariota - 1 year, up to $10 million
Dallas Cowboys DE Dante Fowler Jr - signed
Baltimore Ravens LS Tyler Ott - 3-year, $4.39 million
Carolina Panthers S Jeremy Chinn - 1 year, up to $5.1m
Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner - 1 year, up to $8.5m
Detroit Lions LB Anthony Pittman - 1-year deal
Dallas Cowboys CB Noah Igbinoghene- 1-year deal
Los Angeles Chargers CB Michael Davis - 1-year deal
Washington Free Agents re-signed
S Jeremy Reaves - 2-year deal
WR Jamison Crowder - 1-year deal
DE Efe Obada - 1-year deal
OT Cornelius Lucas - 1-year deal worth up to $4 million
Washington Free Agency News & Rumors
Washington Commanders Free Agency: OT Cornelius Lucas re-signs; returns on 1-year deal#HTTC https://t.co/yGRm0C30Ar— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 19, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: CB Michael Davis signed to a 1-year deal#HTTChttps://t.co/XSWErBq4ll— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 18, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: CB Noah Igbinoghene signed to a 1-year deal#HTTChttps://t.co/TlYlFt4oKY— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 17, 2024
Eight-time Pro Bowl OT Tyron Smith intends to sign with the New York Jets, per sources. The 33-year-old Smith is expected to go from protecting Dak Prescott to protecting Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/D8pBTqBrMi— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2024
Congratulations to @GSEworldwide client Cody Barton on agreeing to terms to sign with @Broncos pic.twitter.com/cyj0TpjvZx— David Canter (@davidcanter) March 15, 2024
Washington was in the mix but Yiadom signing with 49ers on a one-year deal. https://t.co/D83MPp4zuZ— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: S Kam Curl signs 2-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams#HTTChttps://t.co/ow57XlkrAS— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 15, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: WR Curtis Samuel signs with the Buffalo Bills#HTTChttps://t.co/9r4VpPwhV4— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 15, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: DL Efe Obada returns for his 3rd season in burgundy & gold#HTTChttps://t.co/YBeoao9AA5— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 15, 2024
The Washington Commanders trade QB Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks#HTTC https://t.co/kzd9b0WiET— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 14, 2024
Back to bolster our d-line pic.twitter.com/je9UxJdwGa— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 14, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: CB Kendall Fuller signs with the Miami Dolphins#HTTC https://t.co/XbOMXGnPbT— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 14, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: Former Detroit Lions LB Anthony Pittman expected to sign#HTTChttps://t.co/nWJb0SXbi9— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 14, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: CB Isaac Yiadom is scheduled for a visit#HTTChttps://t.co/yRNzgDI85K— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 14, 2024
New: WR Jamison Crowder is re-signing with the Commanders on a 1-year deal, per source.— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 13, 2024
Sources: #Seahawks perennial Pro Bowler and All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner is signing with the #Commanders on a 1-year deal worth a max value of $8.5M, a deal that includes $6M in guarantees.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024
Dan Quinn was with Wagner a decade ago in Seattle, now they’re back. A splash for Washington. pic.twitter.com/QPcsF0y9mt
Washington Commanders Free Agency: Jeremy Reaves re-signed for two years#HTTChttps://t.co/p7eh7sitjX— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 13, 2024
Let's run it back pic.twitter.com/n5n7GAhy5E— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) March 13, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: Safety Jeremy Chinn Signed to a 1-year Deal#HTTC https://t.co/KWGYqQZy8X— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 13, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: Long Snapper Tyler Ott Signed to a 3-year Deal#HTTChttps://t.co/sFo9eqfONC— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 13, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: Cowboys DE Dante Fowler Jr signed#HTTC https://t.co/65NLg1rZyS— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: QB Marcus Mariota signed to 1-year deal#HTTChttps://t.co/3pQHvHzsDw— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: 49ers DE Clelin Ferrell agrees to 1-year deal#HTTChttps://t.co/dRQrb7AGb9— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: Chiefs Guard Nick Allegretti signs 3-year deal#HTTC https://t.co/6DgAjE09vp— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: Kicker Brandon McManus signs 1-year deal with Washington#HTTChttps://t.co/Kowi9B442u— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: QB Jacoby Brissett is signing with the New England Patriots#HTTChttps://t.co/eW810LiGQM— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: Austin Ekeler agrees to 2-year deal with Washington#HTTChttps://t.co/GvdqnJ8ClF— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: LB Frankie Luvu expected to sign 3-year deal#HTTC https://t.co/9B3ZMv1u82— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: RB Antonio Gibson is signing with the New England Patriots#HTTChttps://t.co/n35ARfli5L— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz expected to be signed#HTTChttps://t.co/sPR3Ss9LgU— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2024
Another name to watch from Dallas who makes sense: CB Jourdan Lewis. Can play the slot; familiar with Whitt/Quinn... Sounds like the Commanders have shown interest; see what happens.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 11, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: DL Dorance Armstrong reunites with Dan Quinn#HTTChttps://t.co/7A4xM9DVS8— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2024
Free Agents Signed
Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz - 1 year, up to $5 million
Dallas Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong - 3 years, up to $45 million
Dallas Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz - 3 years, up to $30 million
Carolina Panthers LB Frankie Luvu - 3 years, up to $36 million
Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler - 2 years, up to $11.43 million
Jacksonville Jaguars K Brandon McManus - 1 year, $3.6 million
Kansas City Chiefs G Nick Allegretti - 3 year, $16 million
San Francisco 49ers DE Clelin Ferrell - 1 year deal
Philadelphia Eagles QB Marcus Mariota - 1 year, up to $10 million
Dallas Cowboys DE Dante Fowler Jr - signed
Baltimore Ravens LS Tyler Ott - 3-year, $4.39 million
Carolina Panthers S Jeremy Chinn - 1 year, up to $5.1m
Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner - 1 year, up to $8.5m
Detroit Lions LB Anthony Pittman - 1-year deal
Dallas Cowboys CB Noah Igbinoghene- 1-year deal
Los Angeles Chargers CB Michael Davis - 1-year deal
Waiver Claims
Trades
QB Sam Howell - Traded to the Seattle Seahawks
Cuts
LT Charles Leno, Jr.
C Nick Gates
TE Logan Thomas
Washington’s Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)
WR Byron Pringle
FB Alex Armah
C Tyler Larsen
EDGE James Smith-Williams
EDGE Casey Toohill
DL Abdullah Anderson
LB Khaleke Hudson
LB David Mayo
S Terrell Burgess
Washington’s Restricted Free Agents (RFA)
LB Jabril Cox - Not tendered
LB De’Jon Harris - Not tendered
RB Derrick Gore- Not tendered
Washington’s Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA)
TE Brandon Dillon - Not tendered
DL David Bada - Not tendered
DL Curtis Brooks - Not tendered
Washington Free Agents re-signed
S Jeremy Reaves - 2-year deal
WR Jamison Crowder - 1-year deal
DE Efe Obada - 1-year deal
OT Cornelius Lucas - 1-year deal worth up to $4 million
Washington Free Agents signed by another team
RB Antonio Gibson - Signed with the New England Patriots
QB Jacoby Brissett - Signed with the New England Patriots
LG Saahdiq Charles - Signed with the Tennessee Titans
CB Kendall Fuller - Signed with the Miami Dolphins
WR Curtis Samuel - Signed with the Buffalo Bills
S Kam Curl - Signed with the Los Angeles Rams
LB Cody Barton - Signed with the Denver Broncos
K Joey Slye - Signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...