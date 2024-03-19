Washington Commanders Free Agency: OT Cornelius Lucas re-signs; returns on 1-year deal

The Washington Commanders have made a lot of moves in free agency, but a lot of fans were getting worried about the lack of offensive tackle signings. There is a gaping hole on Washington’s roster that was filled by Andrew Wylie and... Lucas has been with Washington since signing here is 2020. He has solidified a role as the team’s swing tackle, ready to fill in on the right or left side when needed. He has started 31 games for Washington over the last four seasons, and could be in line for more starts depending on who else the Commanders add via free agency, trades, or the draft.

Washington cut Charles Leno, Jr., their starting LT for the last three seasons. He had hip surgery recently, and is expected to retire from the NFL. Wylie was not good at right tackle, and could be moved to guard depending on how the roster takes shape after the draft. Cornelius Lucas will now be available for either spot this season, protecting whichever QB is this season’s new starter. Lucas’s deal is reportedly worth up to $4 million with incentives likely for playing time.

