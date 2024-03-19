 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders Free Agency: OT Cornelius Lucas re-signs; returns on 1-year deal

Luc’s back

By Scott Jennings
Washington Commanders v New York Jets Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have made a lot of moves in free agency, but a lot of fans were getting worried about the lack of offensive tackle signings. There is a gaping hole on Washington’s roster that was filled by Andrew Wylie and... Lucas has been with Washington since signing here is 2020. He has solidified a role as the team’s swing tackle, ready to fill in on the right or left side when needed. He has started 31 games for Washington over the last four seasons, and could be in line for more starts depending on who else the Commanders add via free agency, trades, or the draft.

Washington cut Charles Leno, Jr., their starting LT for the last three seasons. He had hip surgery recently, and is expected to retire from the NFL. Wylie was not good at right tackle, and could be moved to guard depending on how the roster takes shape after the draft. Cornelius Lucas will now be available for either spot this season, protecting whichever QB is this season’s new starter. Lucas’s deal is reportedly worth up to $4 million with incentives likely for playing time.

Snap Counts Table
Games Off. Def. ST
Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Num Pct Num Pct Num Pct
2014 23 DET T 77 15 3 448 44% 0 0% 65 16%
2015 24 DET T 77 15 3 325 32% 0 0% 59 14%
2016 25 DET T 77 5 0 41 13% 0 0% 23 18%
2017 26 LAR T 73 1 1 65 100% 0 0% 3 10%
2018 27 NOR T 78 1 1 52 100% 0 0% 2 8%
2019 28 CHI RT 73 16 8 507 47% 0 0% 61 15%
2020 29 WAS LT 78 14 8 536 56% 0 0% 51 13%
2021 30 WAS RT 78 15 7 587 59% 0 0% 56 14%
2022 31 WAS RT 78 16 12 672 60% 0 0% 52 12%
2023 32 WAS T 78 17 4 231 21% 0 0% 59 13%
Career 3464 0 431
4 yrs WAS 62 31 2026 0 218
3 yrs DET 35 6 814 0 147
1 yr CHI 16 8 507 0 61
1 yr LAR 1 1 65 0 3
1 yr NOR 1 1 52 0 2
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/19/2024.

