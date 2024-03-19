Is Athletic Tackle Tylan Grable on the Commanders’ radar?

Tylan Grable, OT

School: UCF | Conference: Big 12

College Experience: Senior | Age: 24

Height / Weight: 6’6” / 306 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 6-UDFA

Player Comparison: Braxton Jones

Player Overview

The football journey of Tylan Grable has been an interesting one. Grable played quarterback in high school, but learned he’d have to switch to tight end or defensive end if he wanted to be recruited. In his first game of his senior year, he broke his foot, missed the season, and had few offers from colleges. He ended up at Jacksonville State in 2018 and redshirted that year. In 2019, he saw the field as both a tight end and as an offensive tackle. When he moved to the offensive line full-time in 2020 and 2021, Grable performed well enough to earn FCS All-American honors. Grable transferred to UCF the following year and start every game at left tackle for the Golden Knights. He would hold down that position again in his final season and receiver honorable mention All-Big 12 honors.

Strengths

Despite slim build, strong enough to sustain blocks

Good core strength flexibility to hold point of attack and torque defenders

When he plays with good technique, very good drive blocker

Athletic enough to get outside of defenders to seal them

Quick feet with good lateral agility to mirror defenders

Does well identifying and nullifying defenders in space

Weaknesses

Tall, narrow build with just sufficient arm length (33 5/8”)

Can play too high and lose leverage

Hand placement can be all over the place and may draw penalties

Poor hand placement limits power of his punch

Let’s See His Work

Excited to see OT Tylan Grable (@tylanmalik) shut it down @ the @ShrineBowl! Very good ATH w/ QB/TE/ background! Light feet, savvy hand use, quick redirect around the arc! Mobile run blocker w/ strong latch & good landmarks to create run lanes! #ShrineBowlBound @UCF_Football https://t.co/1oryk6MyqM pic.twitter.com/UW9bKjGTuX — Noah K.M Chang (@tr8s808) January 8, 2024

Tylan Grable is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.78 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 30 out of 1293 OT from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/v1YDB3fOdi pic.twitter.com/G0TH8pWP2l — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2024

How He Fits on the Commanders

Washington has been busy in free agency, but did not address the offensive tackle position. With Charles Leno, Jr. released, Cornelius Lucas unsigned, and Andrew Wylie possibly moving inside, it appears the Commanders will have to use the draft to address both starters and depth at the position.

Tylan Grable is an intriguing option for the position. He has excellent athleticism and, when he uses good technique, he looks like he’d be a serviceable starter in a zone or gap scheme. Having converted to the position in college, Grable is still learning how to put everything together. He’d be a great late-round developmental prospect, but he is an older prospect, so there is some question about how close he is to his ceiling. If the Commanders are interested in a swing tackle that could develop into a starter, Grable should be in consideration.