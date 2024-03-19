All aTwitter: 19 March 2024 - Commanders continue to add cornerback depth

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Former #Chargers CB Michael Davis has signed with the #Commanders pic.twitter.com/AJ0dZckxuf— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 18, 2024
The Commanders have signed CB Michael Davis, the team announced.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 18, 2024
29; entering 8th year.
All 8 yrs with Chargers.
Originally undrafted BYU.
74 starts last 5 years.
INT and 10 PD in 2023.
14, 12, 15, 10 PD last 4 yrs.
One-year deal for CB Michael Davis.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 18, 2024
Peters may have gotten away with a steal in signing CB Michael Davis pic.twitter.com/H66ByMI1uI— Billy Tinkle (@BillyTinkleNuts) March 18, 2024
Michael Davis just took it away from him— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023
: #DENvsLAC on CBS
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/vwmWtczzkT
"Perhaps no Charger embodies hot and cold streaks as much as Michael Davis does. In 2020 and 2022, Davis had quasi-shutdown years in coverage that gave LA hope for long-term production. But his 2021 and 2023 campaigns featured a lot of inconsistent play and coverage mistakes.…— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) March 18, 2024
I like new Commanders CB Michael Davis' hat pic.twitter.com/BZvKKszPQ8— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 18, 2024
New #Commanders DBs Noah Igbinoghene and Michael Davis: Both track stars in high school who started their college careers primarily as Wide Receivers.— T M (@reshmanuel) March 18, 2024
Austin Ekeler on what he adds here: "A lot. I'm going to score some touchdowns for you, that's for sure. ...I'm going to bring some energy. You're going to hear me at practice, you can hear me in the locker room... You're going to find me in the weight room pushing people..."— John Keim (@john_keim) March 18, 2024
Austin Ekeler said the Commanders' pitch was to come in and be part of the two-back backfield with Brian Robinson. "That was the opportunity and environment I wanted to be in."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 18, 2024
Austin Ekeler said part of his issues last season stemmed from ankle injuries as well as a different offensive philosophy. Said Chargers wanted more downfield throws + downhill runs. Said that didn’t fit his play style.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 18, 2024
Austin Ekeler says Washington was definitely the team most interested in him during free agency.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 18, 2024
Austin Ekeler: "I’ve seen it done before with actually coach [Anthony] Lynn as my head coach. … We saw it last year too with the Texans, how they went through their [down] season and had a bounce-back season. … It doesn’t have to take long. I think we can get something going…— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 18, 2024
Clelin Ferrell, a Richmond native, on signing with Washington: “I wanted to be a part of a place where we could really build, and what better place than where I grew up.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 18, 2024
Clelin Ferrell said being from Richmond and having a lot of family was a big factor in his decision to come here (also: Darryl Tapp/Adam Peters). Said his grandmother can come watch him play. Family huge to him.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 18, 2024
Clelin Farrel who grew up a real deal Redskins fan was inspired seeing the team up close at training camp in Richmond and talked about blazing his own path and what this fan base can be pic.twitter.com/acWOahk09e— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) March 18, 2024
The Commanders have officially signed deals with their 16 external free agents and three re-signings.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 18, 2024
Of Washington’s 19 contractual agreements, 15 are primarily offensive or defensive players. From that 15, only Luvu, Biadasz, Armstrong, Allegretti, Ekeler signed for 2+ years.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 18, 2024
Commanders filling in roster gaps without mucking up future cap space.https://t.co/ymCWiJevJl https://t.co/CUAAK0c7hi
Thank you, Kam pic.twitter.com/DpsMsQRVBB— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 18, 2024
Thanks for everything, Kendall pic.twitter.com/L47BIfgKS0— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 18, 2024
Talking with Commanders OL Chris Paul: "I'm so, so excited for this upcoming season. The energy is extremely high...Everybody, and I mean everybody, is on the same page with anticipation...Textbook definition of the word refreshing"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 18, 2024
Jamison is addressing the media after re-signing with the team. Said it means a lot to come back to Washington where his career began, and he's excited about the new coaching staff and ownership— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 18, 2024
Crowder said he can sense the energy in the building. He wants to compete for a spot at receiver and special teams and do whatever he can to help the team— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 18, 2024
#Commanders FA Kicker Joey Slye has signed a 1-year deal with the #Jaguars, source said. The latest FA to head to Jax...— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2024
So basically the trade was used to trade for the rights for an extension and not have to bid against anyone. Close to a $5m raise for Mixon this year. https://t.co/imOVu8CoH2— TexansCap (@TexansCap) March 14, 2024
“Explosiveness and route running.”@FBallGamePlan discussed the two reasons he has LSU WR Malik Nabers ranked ahead of Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.: pic.twitter.com/mRAxhqXch4— Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) March 18, 2024
Here’s my Top 5 WRs. Rankings based on film.— Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) March 18, 2024
Awesome group. So much to like with Nabers, Thomas, and Harrison. I just think the LSU guys are able to separate more and run by you better than Harrison pic.twitter.com/GsqoKflRYX
I wouldn't be shocked if Nabers ended up being the 1st WR off the board. I love MHJ and Odunze but Nabers brings a different element. It'll come down to preference of style but I guarantee some teams will have Nabers at the top of the list.— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 18, 2024
We’ve now entered tier 2 WRs, guys that have some question marks whether it’s productivity, size, frame, late risers, inconsistencies— WhatGibbsFF (@WhatGibbsFF) March 18, 2024
Tier 2 is where I start taking late 1st round players that I think can develop into higher end WRs
Round 2 is where there’s 1st round talent,…
4. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas— WhatGibbsFF (@WhatGibbsFF) March 18, 2024
Height: 5110
Weight: 165
Max Yards: 1,014
Max TD: 12
40 time: 4.21
10 split: 1.49
Hand: 8.75
Grade: 91.00 (~Pick 29)
Worthy is an explosive WR, but measured a little shorter than originally listed at Texas (he’s 5’11). He has also been productive… pic.twitter.com/ELRhrrWMUh
5. Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina— WhatGibbsFF (@WhatGibbsFF) March 18, 2024
Height: 6010
Weight: 221
Max Yards: 1,255
Max TDs: 7
40 time: 4.39
10 split: 1.54
Hand: 9
Grade: 90.25 (End of Rnd 1)
This ranking is a risk, but there are certain athletes I’ll be OK getting burned on if they flame out.
Legette looks like…
6. Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky— WhatGibbsFF (@WhatGibbsFF) March 18, 2024
Height: 5110
Weight: 215
Max Yards: 1,295
Max TD: 11
40 time: N/A
10 split: N/A
Hand: N/A
Grade: 89.25 (High 2nd)
The “YAC King” will likely start his pro career in the slot, where he was heavily utilized at Western Kentucky. A lot of… pic.twitter.com/f9FPXyMEJ4
7. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia— WhatGibbsFF (@WhatGibbsFF) March 18, 2024
Height: 6000
Weight: 186
Max Yards: 762
Max TDs: 7
40 time: 4.39
10 split: 1.52
Hand: 8.63
Grade: 89.20 (High 2nd)
Smooth, sudden route runner with excellent feet and change of direction ability. McConkey has smaller, but consistent, hands and… pic.twitter.com/nDz3LBB7qQ
8. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State— WhatGibbsFF (@WhatGibbsFF) March 18, 2024
Height: 6032
Weight: 213
Max Yards: 798
Max TDs: 11
40 time: 4.61
10 split: 1.54
Hand: 9.38
Grade: 88.5 (High 2nd)
I think where people get tripped up is watching film of a 5’10 WR and then Coleman, expecting to see the same route running… pic.twitter.com/DoQTZX2Ew6
9. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU— WhatGibbsFF (@WhatGibbsFF) March 18, 2024
Height: 6027
Weight: 209
Max Yards: 1,177
Max TDs: 17
40 time: 4.33
10 split: 1.5
Hand: 9.75
Grade: 86.30 (Mid 2nd)
Thomas’ size and speed combination make him a dangerous field stretcher, which is how he was utilized at LSU with some excellent… pic.twitter.com/9GgL24Y7Sj
10. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas— WhatGibbsFF (@WhatGibbsFF) March 18, 2024
Height: 6022
Weight: 205
Max Yards: 845
Max TDs: 11
40 time: 4.34
10 split: 1.52
Hand: 9
Grade: 83.5 (Mid 2nd)
Has a high-speed vertical gear and ability to get in and out of breaks with suddenness. Will play outside in the NFL, but also took… pic.twitter.com/EzDhH4R3tG
Teams are setting up pre-draft "30" visits with prospects. On the Commanders' list, Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, per source.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 18, 2024
Typically ranked as TE2 behind Brock Bowers (with a big gap). @dpbrugler's No. 50 overall prospect pre-Combine.
Had 12 catches of 20+ yards in 2023.
Joel Klatt speaking my language. I get liking other QBs. I can’t imagine studying Drake Maye and not coming away enamored. pic.twitter.com/iXi4mSa4Y2— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 19, 2024
Jayden Daniels is a special runner. These are all just from the Alabama game pic.twitter.com/5QDdUPeZDV— obvlon (@obvlon) March 18, 2024
Leighton Vander Esch is announcing his retirement today after a six-year career with the Cowboys. A neck injury last season forced him into the decision. Last week the Cowboys released him.— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 18, 2024
Done Deal ✍️#Saints | @youngchase907 pic.twitter.com/xZLyONqgWs— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 18, 2024
Comp update: Free-agent DE Chase Young plans to sign a one-year, fully guaranteed $13 million deal with the New Orleans Saints, per sources. pic.twitter.com/sXqHvgTo2S— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2024
Chase Young: "The Saints, it's one of those places, it's a winning culture. That's what I wanted to be around." pic.twitter.com/yH6PqRbYtO— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) March 18, 2024
“If this works out, the Saints’ biggest weakness on defense will be solved. If not, you don’t have to worry about a long-term commitment.”— Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) March 18, 2024
- Chase Young signs with Saints
- Why this deal makes so much sense
- https://t.co/A7cKjtRy5T pic.twitter.com/D7Bi9EsKys
The 49ers must forfeit a fifth-round pick in next year’s NFL draft and will have a fourth-round choice this year moved to the end of the round. An NFL review determined that the team had “administrative payroll accounting errors” at the end of the 2022 league year.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 18, 2024
The NFL determined in its review that the 49ers would have remained under the salary cap regardless of the payroll accounting error. The league found that the Niners did not intend to try to circumvent the salary cap.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 18, 2024
Under the penalties being imposed by the NFL, the 49ers’ fourth-round pick next month drops four spots, from No. 131 to No. 135. The team loses its original fifth-round choice next year.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 18, 2024
The NFL’s review found that the 49ers’ administrative payroll accounting errors at the end of the 2022 league year resulted in the team “misreporting” its cumulative player compensation.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 18, 2024
Seems like a pretty harsh penalty for the #49ers. They ended the 2022 season with $5.23 million in cap room, so if they would have been cap compliant at all times it had to be less than a $5M error. In theory it should also reduce their cap room now if the league adjusts for it— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 18, 2024
Fuck it. Cole Turner Commander Highlights #HTTC— Commando Mane (@Commando_Mane) March 18, 2024
A 6’7 TE on the roster I don’t know why he’s behind John Bates in the depth chart ♂️ pic.twitter.com/dfrDJ8eABH
Fuck it London fletcher highlights put 59 in the hall of fame pic.twitter.com/dePliY58sU— PAIN (@Xommanders) March 17, 2024
Wasn't getting these kinds of emails over the past decade. Happy times. pic.twitter.com/Z5DCoDd1A5— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 18, 2024
Love to see this positive feedback from the amazing work our @Commanders team has been doing— Mark Ein (@Markein) March 18, 2024
“2024 NFL free agency grades for all 16 NFC teams: Washington Commanders get an "A," https://t.co/c6Cte3fON6
RGIII thinks Caleb Williams should refuse to go to the #Bears after how they treated Justin Fields…— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 18, 2024
Thoughts?
pic.twitter.com/hRfMbeUwSA
